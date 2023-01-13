David Hensley is the 240th player we’ve reviewed this offseason in our quest to peek in at all 316 to appear in Houston’s system in 2022. David Hensley is a six-foot-six, 190 lb. right-handed infielder from San Diego, CA. Born on March 28, 1996, he was a 26th round selection of the Astros in 2018, with the 792nd overall choice out of SDSU. Hensley is the first to make the majors after being drafted at that spot, and the 41st to get to the big leagues out of SDSU. That group is led by Tony Gwynn (69.2 WAR).

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO