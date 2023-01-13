Read full article on original website
A restaurant guest shot the robber and returned the money to the customers; the robber's mother spoke out.Westland DailyHouston, TX
Chain with "world's biggest slice" to open first location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Houston this ThursdayAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Breaking (Bad) News: Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston attending free event in Houston tomorrowAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Oops! All Astros: David Hensley
David Hensley is the 240th player we’ve reviewed this offseason in our quest to peek in at all 316 to appear in Houston’s system in 2022. David Hensley is a six-foot-six, 190 lb. right-handed infielder from San Diego, CA. Born on March 28, 1996, he was a 26th round selection of the Astros in 2018, with the 792nd overall choice out of SDSU. Hensley is the first to make the majors after being drafted at that spot, and the 41st to get to the big leagues out of SDSU. That group is led by Tony Gwynn (69.2 WAR).
Exclusive Limited Edition Astros World Series-Moments Bobbleheads from FOCO
Act fast. Pre-order now for later delivery. There are only 222. They are $75 each. These items are new, limited to 222, but available only on a pre-order basis. To view the FOCO pre-order policies, go HERE.
The Latest General Manager Rumors and Some Thoughts
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Astros have reportedly interviewed three candidates thus far for the open general manager position: Former Marlins executive Michael Hill, Braves vice president of scouting Dana Brown, and former Giants executive Bobby Evans. With Spring Training only a month away, it appears the process is picking up steam now. It won't be a shock if the organization announces James Click's replacement shortly.
Astros Minor League Position Review: Right Field
This week we will move onto the right field position. Some of these prospects played all over the outfield but for this article I will will focus on guys who played majority of their games in right field. Previous Position Reviews:. TOP PERFORMERS. Baez signed with the Astros during the...
Oops! All Astros: Logan VanWey
We’re reviewing all 316 players to appear in Houston’s system through the 2022 season. Logan VanWey is a six-foot-two, 205 lb. right-handed reliever from Joplin, MO. Born on February 14, 1999, he was undrafted in the 2022 draft out of Missouri Southern. Despite going undrafted, VanWey had already...
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade
After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
Another son of Vladimir Guerrero signs with MLB team
The Vladimir Guerrero MLB pipeline continues to grow. Vlad’s son Pablo on Sunday signed a contract with the Texas Rangers franchise. Vlad called himself a “proud father” and congratulated his son on signing. Padre orgulloso. ❤️ Proud Dad. 🫶 #VG27 pic.twitter.com/znD0VA0trW — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) January 15, 2023 Here was Vlad’s other tweet: “A new... The post Another son of Vladimir Guerrero signs with MLB team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Before it’s too late: Yuli Gurriel is making sense for the Astros again
Two months ago, I wrote this article saying that the Astros should try to structure a multi-year deal with José Abreu or, in a worst-case scenario, re-sign Yuli Gurriel to a one-year contract. Weeks later, they did the former and secured Abreu as their new first baseman. However, without a clear utility man for the infield and with Gurriel still a free agent, they could consider the idea of bringing him back.
Thinking About Astros’ Batting Stats
The well known triple slash line is a familiar starting point to talk about hitting stats. And I will compare anonymous slash lines from 2022:. Which of these two players was the better offensive player in 2022?. Player A is Trea Turner and Player B is Kyle Tucker. The OPS...
Report: Dallas Wings star Allisha Gray to be traded to Atlanta Dream
Allisha Gray is headed to Atlanta. The former WNBA rookie of the year is being dealt by the Dallas Wings to the Dream, ESPN’s M.A. Voepel reported on Wednesday night. Specifics of the deal are not yet known, though the trade is expected to include draft picks once it is finalized. The Dream hold both the No. 3 and No. 8 picks in the WNBA Draft in April.
Astros Crawfish Boil: Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Houston Astros Continue Search to Fill General Manager Role (si.com) Why avoiding arbitration with Framber Valdez is a sign of good things to come for Astros (Houston.sportsmap.com) MLB Analyst Mocks A Major Astros Snub (thecoldwire.com) Houston Astros Caravan: Meet players, broadcasters as they make several stops throughout the Houston area...
