Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After killing a 13-year-old and confessing it on instagram, teen asked how to hide the dead bodyWestland DailyBensalem Township, PA
Biden’s Personal Attorney Met with US Attorney Lausch’s Team After Finding Top-Secret Docs at Penn Biden CenterWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Secret Service Insists They Keep No Visitor Log for Biden Vacation House Where Top-Secret Docs Were FoundWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Biden Sweats as Trump Brags - 'I Have Info on Everybody!'Anthony JamesWilmington, DE
Enjoy The Eerie Stuff? Plan a Visit to This Historic Pennsylvania PrisonMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Tri-City Herald
Luke Getsy and Bears Assistants to Coach Senior Bowl
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy hasn't had an interview for head coach this offseason yet like he had last year. He'll get to be a head coach, though. Getsy will be one of the two head coaches for the Senior Bowl, according to information released by game officials. He'll coach the American team while Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham coaches the National team.
Tri-City Herald
Eagles to Play Giants in Divisional Round
View the original article to see embedded media. The NFC’s top-seeded Eagles will host the Giants in the divisional round after New York’s 31–24 victory over the Vikings on Saturday. It will be the third meeting of the season between the division rivals and will be the...
Tri-City Herald
Bears Put Kevin Warren Completely in Charge
Kevin Warren will be in charge of the Chicago Bears, of this there can be little doubt. At least he will be in early spring, possibly in April when he is finished with Big Ten responsibilities. This much was made clear Tuesday at Halas Hall when the new president and...
Tri-City Herald
Browns Glenn Cook odd man out for Titans General Manager job
Cleveland Browns assistant general manager Glenn Cook will be with the team at least a bit longer after not landing the Tennessee Titans general manager job. Cook is being interviewed for general manager jobs for a second straight offseason. According to a report, the Titans went with Ran Carthorn from...
Tri-City Herald
Versatile Lineman Signed to Futures Contract
View the original article to see embedded media. The Tennessee Titans might not know exactly where John Leglue fits best into their offensive line. The good news is that they likely will be able to look at him in multiple places. The Titans signed the veteran blocker to a futures...
Tri-City Herald
Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Must Find Consistent Minutes for Rookie Jaden Hardy
Though the Dallas Mavericks (24-21) fell to the Portland Trail Blazers (21-22) on Sunday night, there was a silver lining by the name of Jaden Hardy. With the Mavs shorthanded — Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr., along with Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Green, and Maxi Kleber were all out — Jason Kidd called upon Hardy to bring a scoring punch off the bench in the 140-123 loss.
Tri-City Herald
Giddey Dominance Shining During Thunder Win Streak
Oklahoma City is carrying a three-game win streak currently with victories against top teams in the Eastern Conference. Josh Giddey is a major reason why OKC is getting closer to being .500 on the season. He has been dominant this season, but in his last three games he’s upped his level of play even more.
Tri-City Herald
Will the Browns use the Franchise Tag This Offseason?
Since coming back to Cleveland, the Browns have used the franchise tag just two times. One came in 2011 with kicker Phil Dawson, then last season David Njoku was tagged, though it was just a placeholder. So, the question is, will the Browns use the franchise tag for just the third time?
Tri-City Herald
Kellen Moore Cowboys Coach Replacement: Schottenheimer vs. Hackett?
TAMPA - There is a version, inside The Star, of an ideal world: Some how, some way, the Dallas Cowboys, starting their playoff run with a Monday victory here at Tampa Bay, both win the Super Bowl and retain coach Mike McCarthy's top aides. But defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will...
Comments / 0