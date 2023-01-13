Read full article on original website
Busch, Reddick and Cindric Complete First Day of Goodyear Tire Test, Take in Some Downtown Austin Culture
Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric officially got the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) preseason underway Monday with a two-day Goodyear Tire test at Circuit of The Americas (COTA). Reddick and Cindric also got a step on the competition for Texas fashion when they return for the March 26 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.
NASCAR Announces Pinty’s Series Schedule for Historic 2023 Season
Building off one of the most successful seasons in NASCAR Pinty’s Series history, NASCAR today announced the 2023 schedule, featuring a record 14 races across Canada. With the success of last year’s dirt debut race at Ohsweken Speedway, the track will return to the schedule as a double-header event on Monday, Aug. 14 and Tuesday, Aug. 15.
CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: 25th Year Starts at a Familiar Place
Corvette Racing is back where it all started a quarter-century ago as the team returns to Daytona International Speedway for its two-week, season-opening event in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. First up is the Roar Before the 24 – three days of official testing that culminates in qualifying for the...
DIRTcar Pro Late Model Talent Expected for Volusia's Sunshine Nationals
The biggest Crate Late Model bash of the winter racing season is here. The fourth annual DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals hits Volusia Speedway Park this Wednesday to Saturday, Jan. 18-21, with a jam-packed field of talent expected in the DIRTcar Pro Late Model division. It’s an all-new format for the Pro...
Charge Me Serves as Driving Force Behind Chandler Smith for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season
Kaulig Racing is thrilled to announce that Charge Me will reenergize its support for Chandler Smith during the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. Charge Me will serve as primary sponsor, adding associate sponsors Spend Me, Quick Tie and others for multiple events during Smith’s rookie season, the first being the Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway.
Ryan Vargas Joins On Point Motorsports for Multiple Truck Series Races
On Point Motorsports is thrilled to announce that Ryan Vargas will make his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut in 2023. Vargas is just as excited and will race a part time schedule for On Point Motorsports in their #30 Toyota Tundra. When asked Ryan’s thoughts regarding the upcoming season, he...
REV Fire Group Partners with Daytona International Speedway in Providing Custom Pumpers and All-Electric Vector Fire Truck
REV Fire Group, which includes REV Group Inc. manufacturers of E-ONE®, KME®, Ferrara™, Spartan Fire Chassis™, Spartan Emergency Response®, Smeal™, and Ladder Tower™ fire apparatus brands, is proud to announce its All-Electric Vector fire truck is one of four REV Fire pumpers that will be part of the firefighting fleet used at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) in 2023. The exclusive partnership is now in its second year.
Elton Sawyer Named NASCAR Sr. Vice President of Competition
NASCAR today announced that Elton Sawyer has been named its Senior Vice President of Competition, replacing Scott Miller, who will assume the newly formed role of Competition Strategist within the NASCAR Competition team after a more than 40-year career in motorsports. NASCAR also announced the promotions of several individuals to...
DAYTONA 500 Grandstand Seating, Camping Sold Out for 65th Running of NASCAR’s Season Opener
When NASCAR throws the green flag for the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500, it will be in front of a packed house as Daytona International Speedway today announced all grandstand seating and camping is sold out for the NASCAR Cup Series opener. The sellout is the eighth consecutive for The Great American Race.
Michelin Endurance Cup Rewards Those Who Go the Distance
The IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup provides value-added content in the form of longer races and bigger fields to the already stellar platform of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Comprised of the Rolex 24 At Daytona (Jan. 28-29), the Mobil 1 12 Hours of Sebring (March 18), the Sahlen’s Six Hours...
Chandler Smith to Attempt Daytona 500 for Kaulig Racing
Chandler Smith is preparing for the greatest test in NASCAR - the Daytona 500. Kaulig Racing announced Wednesday that their new Xfinity Series driver Chandler Smith will attempt to compete in the 65th running of the Daytona 500 on Feb. 19 (2:30 PM ET - FOX, MRN, SiriusXM). Smith will pilot the No. 13 for Kaulig with sponsorship from Quick Tie Products as part of a five-race deal.
Landon Cassill Not Running Full Time at Kaulig Racing in 2023
Landon Cassill will not be returning to Kaulig Racing full time in the upcoming 2023 Xfinity Series season. On his Twitter Wednesday, Cassill said that racing is still in the plans for 2023, citing his 'quest to win in NASCAR continues'. "Unfortunately, I won’t be driving the 10 car full...
Season Class Preview: GTD Prepares for Bountiful Battle
Statistically speaking, GT Daytona (GTD) is the toughest class to win in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, if anything because there is simply more competition to overcome. GTD boasts the largest field in the WeatherTech Championship, with at least expected 17 fulltime entries and a bumper crop of 24 cars for the season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona.
NASCAR Drivers Will Pedal for Medals at Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
A NASCAR first will occur on Sunday, Feb. 5. The sanctioning body announced today that the top-three finishers in the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum will be awarded gold, silver and bronze medals. The medal ceremony will take place on a podium in Victory Lane, which is located beneath...
Season Class Preview: Tower Faces Tough LMP2 Competition
One of the most alluring things about the upcoming 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season is the level of competition in all categories. And the Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) class does not disappoint. From new teams boasting stellar driver lineups to perennial championship contenders, this year features the kind...
Love’s Travel Stops and Speedco Continue Longstanding Partnership with Front Row Motorsports
For the 11th consecutive season, the leading travel stop network and the leading service center for the trucking industry, Love’s Travel Stops and Speedco, a member of the Love’s Family of Companies, will partner with Front Row Motorsports (FRM). Love’s Travel Stops will be the featured partner of the No. 34 Ford Mustang with 2021 Daytona 500 champion, Michael McDowell. Speedco will be the cornerstone supporter of the No. 38 Ford F-150 team with 2022 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) champion, Zane Smith.
Two-Time Indianapolis 500 Winner Takuma Sato Signs with Chip Ganassi Racing
Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato will join Chip Ganassi Racing in 2023 to pilot the No. 11 Honda in oval competition, while Marcus Armstrong will drive the road and street course races. Sato brings more than two decades of experience racing at the highest level of the sport to...
Cadillac aims to make noise at the Roar
Before the aggressive and distinctively Cadillac V-LMDh rounds into view, the unmistakable throaty sound is its calling card. Authentic American V8. Cadillac, the only LMDh manufacturer with a naturally aspirated engine, will seek to build on its legacy of success in the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona -- the opening round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season and introduction of the hybrid race cars in the Grand Touring Prototype class.
