Talladega, AL

Charge Me Serves as Driving Force Behind Chandler Smith for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season

Kaulig Racing is thrilled to announce that Charge Me will reenergize its support for Chandler Smith during the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. Charge Me will serve as primary sponsor, adding associate sponsors Spend Me, Quick Tie and others for multiple events during Smith’s rookie season, the first being the Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway.
REV Fire Group Partners with Daytona International Speedway in Providing Custom Pumpers and All-Electric Vector Fire Truck

REV Fire Group, which includes REV Group Inc. manufacturers of E-ONE®, KME®, Ferrara™, Spartan Fire Chassis™, Spartan Emergency Response®, Smeal™, and Ladder Tower™ fire apparatus brands, is proud to announce its All-Electric Vector fire truck is one of four REV Fire pumpers that will be part of the firefighting fleet used at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) in 2023. The exclusive partnership is now in its second year.
FLORIDA STATE
Elton Sawyer Named NASCAR Sr. Vice President of Competition

NASCAR today announced that Elton Sawyer has been named its Senior Vice President of Competition, replacing Scott Miller, who will assume the newly formed role of Competition Strategist within the NASCAR Competition team after a more than 40-year career in motorsports. NASCAR also announced the promotions of several individuals to...
VIRGINIA STATE
Michelin Endurance Cup Rewards Those Who Go the Distance

The IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup provides value-added content in the form of longer races and bigger fields to the already stellar platform of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Comprised of the Rolex 24 At Daytona (Jan. 28-29), the Mobil 1 12 Hours of Sebring (March 18), the Sahlen’s Six Hours...
Chandler Smith to Attempt Daytona 500 for Kaulig Racing

Chandler Smith is preparing for the greatest test in NASCAR - the Daytona 500. Kaulig Racing announced Wednesday that their new Xfinity Series driver Chandler Smith will attempt to compete in the 65th running of the Daytona 500 on Feb. 19 (2:30 PM ET - FOX, MRN, SiriusXM). Smith will pilot the No. 13 for Kaulig with sponsorship from Quick Tie Products as part of a five-race deal.
Landon Cassill Not Running Full Time at Kaulig Racing in 2023

Landon Cassill will not be returning to Kaulig Racing full time in the upcoming 2023 Xfinity Series season. On his Twitter Wednesday, Cassill said that racing is still in the plans for 2023, citing his 'quest to win in NASCAR continues'. "Unfortunately, I won’t be driving the 10 car full...
Season Class Preview: GTD Prepares for Bountiful Battle

Statistically speaking, GT Daytona (GTD) is the toughest class to win in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, if anything because there is simply more competition to overcome. GTD boasts the largest field in the WeatherTech Championship, with at least expected 17 fulltime entries and a bumper crop of 24 cars for the season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona.
Season Class Preview: Tower Faces Tough LMP2 Competition

One of the most alluring things about the upcoming 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season is the level of competition in all categories. And the Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) class does not disappoint. From new teams boasting stellar driver lineups to perennial championship contenders, this year features the kind...
Love’s Travel Stops and Speedco Continue Longstanding Partnership with Front Row Motorsports

For the 11th consecutive season, the leading travel stop network and the leading service center for the trucking industry, Love’s Travel Stops and Speedco, a member of the Love’s Family of Companies, will partner with Front Row Motorsports (FRM). Love’s Travel Stops will be the featured partner of the No. 34 Ford Mustang with 2021 Daytona 500 champion, Michael McDowell. Speedco will be the cornerstone supporter of the No. 38 Ford F-150 team with 2022 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) champion, Zane Smith.
Cadillac aims to make noise at the Roar

Before the aggressive and distinctively Cadillac V-LMDh rounds into view, the unmistakable throaty sound is its calling card. Authentic American V8. Cadillac, the only LMDh manufacturer with a naturally aspirated engine, will seek to build on its legacy of success in the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona -- the opening round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season and introduction of the hybrid race cars in the Grand Touring Prototype class.
MICHIGAN STATE
