Jacksonville, FL

Florida universities eyeing TikTok security risks

By Jake Stofan, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida is strongly recommending students and faculty stop using TikTok.

The app has been the subject of growing cybersecurity concerns in recent years and other Florida universities are beginning to fear the app could compromise their networks.

A letter emailed by the University of Florida to students and faculty strongly recommends they cease use of the app TikTok.

“There is a strong possibility that TikTok will be added in the future to the Fast Path list of software applications not permitted on university devices and networks,” the letter goes on to say.

“They get access to many things on your phone besides what you use their app for,” said Dr. Sherif Elfayoumy, Director of the School of Computing at UNF.

Elfayoumy said the main difference between TikTok and other social media platforms is TikTok’s Chinese ownership.

Elfayoumy added the risk posed by TikTok goes beyond users themselves.

“They can connect dots. They connect a person who themselves may not be a target to other people who are a target,” said Elfayoumy.

Other universities are monitoring the risks posed by the app including the University of North Florida here in Jacksonville.

“The University of North Florida has been carefully monitoring developments surrounding the social media app TikTok at national and state levels and is evaluating growing concerns over security risks related to use of the platform,” said a UNF spokesperson in an emailed statement.

Students we spoke with said they’d support a ban on the app.

“I tell everybody in my family like in my household to not use it,” said UNF junior Asriel Brocard.

“It’s listening too much, too addicting and I just don’t think it’s good for any students in the area,” said Ethan Black, a sophomore at UNF.

Elfayoumy said he expects to see more universities and corporations move to ban the app in the near future.

In his opinion, it’s a safe move.

“I really think what’s right is banning that platform entirely. Even from us using it at home just because of the risk that could be associated with it,” said Elfayoumy.

Soon federal employees will be banned from using TikTok on government issued devices.

Florida implemented a similar ban for state employees in 2020 and 22 other states have similar prohibitions.

