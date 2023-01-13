ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dabo Did It: Riley Hiring Shows Swinney’s Still Serious About Clemson Winning

View the original article to see embedded media. Dabo Swinney apparently means business in 2023. The Clemson head coach wasn't playing around when he fired offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter, something many people didn't think he had him because of his loyalty to staff members. Swinney pulled no punches in quickly...
Georgia Laying Early Foundation for Strong 2025 Class

Monday, Georgia took commitments from DT Justus Terry out of Manchester, Georgia, and OL Micah DeBose out of Mobile, Alabama. According to the 247Composite Recruiting Rankings, both Terry and DeBose are ranked top 50 prospects nationally in the 2025 recruiting class. Terry and DeBose will join 5-star LB Jadon Perlotte...
