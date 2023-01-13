Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Restaurant Review--Otto's in CovingtonLibby Shively McAvoyCovington, KY
Related
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Tri-City Herald
Bears Put Kevin Warren Completely in Charge
Kevin Warren will be in charge of the Chicago Bears, of this there can be little doubt. At least he will be in early spring, possibly in April when he is finished with Big Ten responsibilities. This much was made clear Tuesday at Halas Hall when the new president and...
Tri-City Herald
Browns Glenn Cook odd man out for Titans General Manager job
Cleveland Browns assistant general manager Glenn Cook will be with the team at least a bit longer after not landing the Tennessee Titans general manager job. Cook is being interviewed for general manager jobs for a second straight offseason. According to a report, the Titans went with Ran Carthorn from...
Tri-City Herald
Versatile Lineman Signed to Futures Contract
View the original article to see embedded media. The Tennessee Titans might not know exactly where John Leglue fits best into their offensive line. The good news is that they likely will be able to look at him in multiple places. The Titans signed the veteran blocker to a futures...
Tri-City Herald
Vikings Hold 23rd Pick in 2023 NFL Draft, Just Four Total Picks
With the Vikings' season ending on Sunday, their position in the 2023 NFL Draft is set. They have the 24th overall pick, which is actually the 23rd pick because the Dolphins, at 21, forfeited their pick due to tampering violations. So let's just refer to it as the 23rd pick.
Tri-City Herald
Will the Browns use the Franchise Tag This Offseason?
Since coming back to Cleveland, the Browns have used the franchise tag just two times. One came in 2011 with kicker Phil Dawson, then last season David Njoku was tagged, though it was just a placeholder. So, the question is, will the Browns use the franchise tag for just the third time?
Comments / 0