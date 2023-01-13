Friday the 13th, MLK Day and more: Your guide to this weekend in Central Florida

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ORLANDO, Fla. — This long holiday weekend starts off with a little bit of superstition.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

This Friday, Friday the 13th, is the ultra-superstitious “holiday” -- and one of two in 2023, the other being in October.

READ: Friday the 13th: What’s so unlucky about 13?

It’s also the long Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, celebrating the civil rights pioneer and icon.

Whether you’re looking to relax, reflect or be scared, there are plenty of things happening this weekend.

Friday the 13th Bizarre Bodega

Thornton Park District and Veranda Thornton Park will host Friday the 13th: A Bizarre Bodega. There will be live music, food, drinks and shopping with local vendors. The event is free. Click here for more information.

READ: Lisa Marie Presley’s death: Were stomach issues a symptom of a heart problem?

‘Friday the 13th’ screening

Ch-ch-ch-ch cha-cha-cha-cha-cha. Vault 5421 on International Drive in Orlando will host a screening of the original “Friday the 13th” classic Friday at 6:30 p.m., followed by dancing at 8:30 p.m, The event is free for those 21 and over with valid ID. Click here for more information.

Villain-tines Day

Banking off Friday the 13th and the upcoming Valentine’s Day, Lunattix will present “Villain-tine’s Day” Friday beginning at 6 p.m. There will be a double feature of the original “Scream” and “The Shining,” plus a costume contest, artists and vendors, food and more. Admission is free but parking is $10. Click here for more information.

READ: When will the IRS begin accepting & processing 2022 tax returns?

Sanford Punk Fest

Sanford Punk Fest 5 goes down this Saturday at West End Trading Company. The event is 21+ and doors open at noon with music starting at 1 p.m.. Tickets are $20 and will be available at the door.

See the full lineup below:

Larry the Cable Guy

Hard Rock Live will host An Evening with Larry the Cable Guy Sunday at 8 p.m. Click here for tickets.

Jurassic World Live Tour

Get up-close and personal with dinos as Jurassic World Live Tour stomps into Amway Center Friday through Monday, with multiple shows throughout the day and a preshow experience.

here.

Scottish Highland Games

Iron those kilts! The 45th Central Florida Scottish Highland Games begins at 8 a.m. Saturday and 8:45 a.m. at Central Winds Park in Winter Springs. Click here for more information.

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Dr. Phillips Center presents its last weekend of “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” as part of AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando. Click here for information and tickets.

MLK Day parades and celebration

Ocoee’s Martin Luther King Day Parade and Celebration returns for the first time since pandemic on Monday at 10 a.m. Channel 9′s own Daralene Jones will be the keynote speaker.

That’s just one Martin Luther King Day event. To see a full list of events across Central Florida, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ylhr_0kE6ElsH00

