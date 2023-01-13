A Lowndes County man was arrested Thursday for shooting at a driver and causing him to wreck. Billy Bowen, 26, is charged with a drive-by shooting and possession of methamphetamine, a Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office press release said. He was recently sentenced in Lowndes County Circuit Court to non-adjudicated probation for a separate drug charge, and Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said he will ask for that probation to be revoked.

