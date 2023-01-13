Read full article on original website
YouTube returns as the title sponsor of VidCon after TikTok's one-year stint
YouTube is taking back the reins from TikTok as the official title sponsor of VidCon, the biggest convention for social media creators and their fans. Organizers of the event, which will return to the Anaheim Convention Center in California from June 21 to 24, shared the news with NBC News before the official announcement.
TikTok users are loving borzois — the dog breed that perfectly captures our existential dread
Borzois — long-snouted, tall, wispy sighthounds — are everywhere, if you look hard enough. You can see them in a slice of pizza, a pencil, the clouds and, more recently, on your For You page. The dog breed has intrigued people on the internet for years, with their...
Mark Zuckerberg On Elon Musk's Approach To Twitter Content Moderation: 'It's Going To Be Very Interesting...'
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s approach to content moderation on Twitter at DealBook Summit in November 2022. What Happened: Zuckerberg said, “it’s going to be very interesting to see how this plays out in terms of the approaches he’s taking,” reported CNBC. “I would guess that not everything is going to work, but I think some things might work."
Selena Gomez reveals Meryl Streep is joining ‘Only Murders in the Building’ for Season 3
The Arconia is about to welcome its biggest star yet. Meryl Streep will be joining the cast of Hulu’s hit series “Only Murders in the Building” for its upcoming third season. Star Selena Gomez confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, Jan. 17. She uploaded...
Netflix announces 'biggest-ever lineup' of Korean films and series
Netflix announced 34 new Korean titles to hit the streaming platform in 2023, including a diverse array of series and movies. The upcoming titles, which Netflix calls their “biggest-ever lineup of Korean films and series,” includes 21 scripted shows, five reality shows, six movies and two documentaries. Korean...
