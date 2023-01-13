Cleveland Police investigating homicide of 39-year-old man

A 39-year-old man was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds on a bedroom floor on Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Cleveland Police Department.

Around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to the 4600 block of East 68th Street for a man shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located the man on the floor. He had been shot multiple times, police said.

During a preliminary investigation, officers learned that the man was found by a friend who came to visit. The friend then called dispatch after finding the man unresponsive.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 4

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.