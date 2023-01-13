Read full article on original website
explorebigsky.com
Big Sky Futures introduces students to the business of Big Sky
There is a new path for Lone Peak High School students after they leave the Big Sky School District. This path is being paved by the Big Sky Futures Program, led by junior Charlee Sue Dreisbach and Matt Kidd, managing director of Lone Mountain Land Company. Dreisbach came up with...
explorebigsky.com
Gallatin County SAR makes series of winter rescues over the weekend
Local search and rescue crews rescued four snowmobilers and a backcountry skier in three separate responses Jan. 13-15. Gallatin County Search and Rescue responded to three emergency calls between Friday, Jan. 13 and Sunday, Jan. 15, rescuing five winter recreationalists, according to a series of press releases from the Sheriff’s Office.
