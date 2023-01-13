Read full article on original website
Karen Garrett
4d ago
anti-racist history? Is that a true history? Trans girls are not girls, and all lives matter, I don't care if you're pink, Blue, green, yellow,black, or white. all people matter
Reply(2)
25
RMB
4d ago
Indoctrination is wrong. Enlightenment is brilliant. Teaching students how to critically examine governments, ideas, thoughts, behaviors, beliefs, attitudes, morals, values, and cultures as they relate to history and society today is exactly what should be happening in all schools today.
Reply(1)
23
shauney jackson
4d ago
That is a law now! Enforce the law and fire the teacher who is breaking the law! Follow the steps that follow breaking the law!!
Reply(5)
29
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Related
Educators Say Oklahoma Students Are The "Most Unhealthy" In The U.S. This is What They Propose.
Senator Jessica Garvin (R) says Oklahoma is not physically fit, and she has a solution that will start with children in the state's public school system:. "Oklahoma is the most unhealthy state in the country. And I just believe that those, those habits start when you're young. And so anything that we can do to improve our health outcomes in Oklahoma,"
ktxs.com
Schools struggle to overcome the cost of school meals as inflation soars
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — School districts are struggling to overcome the cost of feeding students as they try to adhere to federal nutritional requirements with pandemic relief programs lifted. “Costs are just soaring all over the place,” Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators Executive Director Dr. Sherri Smith said. “They’re...
Proposed Legislation Would Expand Ban On Teaching Race, Gender Topics In Oklahoma
Newly proposed legislation at the Oklahoma State Capitol could expand the ban on teaching topics that make people uncomfortable based off race or gender. Senate Bill 348 would build off of the law to prohibit any policy or training material that promotes race or stereotyping at state, county or municipality agencies.
Missing Oklahoma 4-year-old reportedly beaten to death on Christmas, buried near fence
CYRIL, Okla. (TCD) -- A missing 4-year-old girl’s caregiver has been charged with first-degree murder as investigators transition their search into a recovery operation for her remains. Athena Brownfield was reported missing to the Cyril Police Department Jan. 10 after a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister wandering alone....
ktxs.com
13 high schools in Virginia didn't notify students of national merit recognition
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — Another school system in Northern Virginia has admitted to not telling students about their prestigious national merit recognition in time for important college scholarship deadlines. Two Prince William County high schools most recently didn't notify students, the school district told WJLA. The school...
fox7austin.com
Athena Brownfield: Search for Oklahoma 4-year-old now a 'recovery operation'
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. - The disappearance of a 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma took a grim turn on Monday, as authorities announced they are now looking for her remains as the search transitions to a "recovery operation." Athena Brownfield was first reported missing on Jan. 10 in Cyril, a small town...
abc7amarillo.com
'I want OU to take more accountability': Former student talks facing racism on campus
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former OU student wants to hold the University of Oklahoma accountable after she says she faced racism several times on campus. Kiley Ellis tells Fox 25 she had lots of conversations with school leaders about these incidents. But, she claims OU didn't do anything about it.
okcfox.com
Mother says her son was forced by a Greenvale Elementary teacher to do 15 minute wall sit
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — A mother says she is upset after a teacher forced her third grade son to do a fifteen minute wall sit as punishment. Jayne Stephans says this happened on Thursday at Greenvale Elementary, which is part of the Western Heights public schools district. Stephans...
KOCO
Oklahoma lawmaker files bill to ban implementation of critical race theory statewide
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma state Sen. Nathan Dahm has filed a bill that would ban state agencies or departments from implementing critical race theory statewide. A news release sent on Martin Luther King Jr. Day states that Senate Bill 348 would prohibit every agency or department of the state, county or municipality, or political subdivision from adopting any policy or training materials to promote race or sex stereotyping or scapegoating.
fourstateshomepage.com
“Joplin Improv” hosts advanced improv workshop
JOPLIN, Mo. — There was some improv action this weekend at a Joplin coffee shop. Experienced improviser Sue Ellen Reiman from Oklahoma City joined up with “Joplin Improv” to teach a two-day advanced improv skills workshop. Before enrolling in the advanced workshop, it was highly recommended that...
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a Punishment
The punishment may not always fit the 'crime'. An Oklahoma mother was so upset that a teacher forced her third-grader to perform a 15-minute 'wall sit' as a punishment that she is taking him out of class until the school district takes care of the situation appropriately.
abc17news.com
Searchers for missing Oklahoma girl find remains of child
Authorities searching for the body of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl say a child’s remains have been found, but not yet identified. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday the remains were found near the Oklahoma town of Rush Springs, about 15 miles from where Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10. Court documents say the girl’s caretaker, Ivon Adams, reportedly told his wife he buried the girl on property the couple once owned near the town. Adams is charged with murder and his wife, Alysia Adams, is charged with child neglect. The girl was reported missing after a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone.
Is That Loud Exhaust On Your Ride Illegal in Oklahoma?
When I was twenty years old I had a Ford Ranger. It was chrome yellow like the lifeguard trucks on Baywatch, had an ultra-reliable 2.3L inline four-cyclinder engine in it, and I once cut a hole in the bed to install a four-inch stack straight pipe exhaust on it. I...
wufe967.com
Texas teacher on leave after video shows him assaulting student in classroom
A Texas teacher is being investigated after a video surfaced appearing to show him assaulting a teenage student in a beating that sent the student to the emergency room. The incident, which took place on Wednesday, occurred inside a Humble High School classroom and shows the English teacher pushing the 10th-grade student into a wall in an exchange that the student’s parents called “very upsetting” and said started when the teacher thought their son was being too loud, FOX Houston reported.
KOCO
State Superintendent Ryan Walters orders staff to investigate 2 teachers accused of indoctrination
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters ordered his staff to investigate two teachers he claims are "indoctrinating" students. "I have instructed my staff to immediately begin the processes to hold the two teachers accountable who actively violated state law, admitted to violating state law, to indoctrinate our kids," Walters said in a video he posted to social media. "We will not allow the indoctrination of Oklahoma students here in the state of Oklahoma, and I, as the state superintendent and the Department of Education, will do everything within our power to not allow our kids to be indoctrinated by far-left radicals and to hold those accountable who have done so."
News On 6
Capitol Rioter From Oklahoma To Be Sentenced Tuesday
An Oklahoma man is expected to be sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Levi Gable admitted to attending the rally, but told investigators about going inside the Capitol. Surveillance video and cell phone data obtained by investigators showed Gable in fact did enter...
Former Oklahoma College Republicans chairman pleads guilty to assault charge
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The former chairman of the Oklahoma College Republicans pleaded guilty to an assault charge after he was arrested in 2022 that he propositioned and had sex with a child under the age of 16. The Oklahoma County Clerk’s Office said Jonathon Hernandez pleaded guilty to...
Washington Examiner
Four more Virginia schools admit to withholding National Merit notifications to students
Four more Northern Virginia high school principals notified parents on Friday admitting that they had withheld National Merit award notifications from students. Shawn DeRose, principal of Annandale High School wrote a letter for parents noting that when the delay of award notifications came to light at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), they did their own internal review and discovered that the high school "did not receive their Commended Scholar certificates from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation."
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee artist’s bird art is chosen to be displayed in Scissortail Park
OKLAHOMA CITY – The art of Cherokee Nation citizen Clint Walkingstick has been chosen to be included in a show featuring birds at Scissortail Park in downtown Oklahoma City. Walkingstick is only one of two artists who have two works featured in the exhibit. “I’m proud to represent my...
OSBI recovers child remains, cannot confirm connection to missing Caddo County girl
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) announced they have found remains of a child in Grady County near Rush Springs, Oklahoma. OSBI said they cannot confirm at this time the remains belong to missing Cyril girl, Athena Brownfield. The remains they found are being...
Comments / 65