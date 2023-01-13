ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 65

Karen Garrett
4d ago

anti-racist history? Is that a true history? Trans girls are not girls, and all lives matter, I don't care if you're pink, Blue, green, yellow,black, or white. all people matter

Reply(2)
25
RMB
4d ago

Indoctrination is wrong. Enlightenment is brilliant. Teaching students how to critically examine governments, ideas, thoughts, behaviors, beliefs, attitudes, morals, values, and cultures as they relate to history and society today is exactly what should be happening in all schools today.

Reply(1)
23
shauney jackson
4d ago

That is a law now! Enforce the law and fire the teacher who is breaking the law! Follow the steps that follow breaking the law!!

Reply(5)
29
 

