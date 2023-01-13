Phoenix Public Transit Seeks Input on DASH Route Options

​The Phoenix Public Transit Department is rolling into Phase 2 of the Neighborhood Transit Study (NTS) and is seeking community input on the Downtown Area Shuttle Circulator (DASH) proposed routing options.

Based on public feedback in Phase 1 and a technical assessment, four proposed options were developed for DASH. Each option includes an extension of the current (Government) loop into a proposed Downtown Loop to create connectivity to entertainment, shopping, and housing.

The proposed options - on a specific part of the route - provide extended weekday hours (until 11 p.m.) and weekend service (Saturday and Sunday). The public is invited to check out phoenix.gov/neighborhoodtransit and the corresponding StoryMap before filling out the survey on or before Feb. 10, 2023.

The Neighborhood Transit Study is an important component of the Transportation 2050 program to continue expanding and improving Phoenix's neighborhood circulator routes.

The DASH is one of four (free) neighborhood circulators, and one of the busiest. Many people depend on the service to get where they need to go.

“We’re always looking at how we can improve our services,” says Public Transit Director Jesús Sapien “These proposed changes show we are listening to our community saying they need the service into the weekend as well as having it connect to light rail.”

About Transportation 2050: In Aug. 2015, Phoenix voters approved Transportation 2050 (T2050), a 35-year citywide transportation plan. T2050 is overseen by the Citizens Transportation Commission and includes improved frequency on local bus service, new light rail service and stations and major street improvement projects. Funding for T2050 comes from a 7/10ths of a cent city sales tax that started Jan. 1, 2016. Over the life of the plan, the funds are estimated to generate about $16.7 billion, or more than half of the plan's overall cost. There will be an additional $14.8 billion in federal and county funds, passenger fares and other sources. For more information, visit the T2050 page or follow Phoenix Public Transit, Phoenix Street Transportation and Valley Metro​​ on Twitter.​