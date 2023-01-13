Read full article on original website
2024 Nissan GT-R Nismo First Look Review: Godzilla Is A Dinosaur
Nissan has once again breathed new life into its aging GT-R, and that includes the high-performance Nismo variant. While the 600-horsepower V6 remains unchanged and will still propel the coupe down the road with incredible venom, the GT-R Nismo now comes with R34-inspired styling upgrades, a newly designed rear wing with swan neck-style supports, a new front limited-slip differential, and some of the most sportily styled Recaro seats in the business. Unfortunately, the Nismo's sky-high price places it alongside some of the best sports cars in the world, many of which are more complete than the GT-R. But as the finest incarnation of the R35 yet, the latest Nismo is untouched.
Ultra-rare Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 Spec Nur Is Up For Grabs
At the time of writing, this 2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R M-Spec Nur was already sitting at $450,000 on Bring a Trailer. That's already $50,000 more than a Spec Nur demanded in 2020, and it's going to be interesting to see where the final bid lands. The R34-generation Nissan Skyline GT-R...
BMW And Toyota Targeted By European Parody Billboards Tackling Polluting SUVs
Environmental activism group Brandalism is taking action against BMW and Toyota with a series of parody adverts across Great Britain and Europe. These "hijacked billboards" are protesting the automakers mentioned above, both of which use "aggressive lobbying tactics," according to the organization. This is based on statistics from an InfluenceMap report which deems Toyota to be the 10th worst company in the world regarding anti-climate lobbying.
Toyota Wants To Build 10.6 Million Cars In 2023
Toyota announced its goal of producing 10.6 million vehicles in 2023 but warned that parts shortages, specifically semiconductor chips, could alter its plans. For the fiscal year ending in March 2023, the Japanese automaker, currently the world's second-largest behind the Volkswagen Group, is on course to build at least 9.2 million vehicles, down from the 9.7 million-unit prediction it previously made.
Fully Loaded Dodge Hornet GT Plus Is A $45,000 Steal
The online configurator for the highly-anticipated 2023 Dodge Hornet has gone live, showcasing the base GT and GT Plus derivatives. The plug-in hybrid models are only slated for sale in spring 2023, so will likely be added to the roster at a later date for you to play around with. In the meantime, we're able to configure what Dodge calls the gateway to Dodge muscle and the models that will likely make up the bulk of the sales for the new crossover.
Tesla Is Hiding Downgraded Brakes Behind Cheap Plastic
ZEVcentric, an EV motorsports company based in California, is accusing the EV giant of hiding smaller, less capable brakes behind fancy red caliper covers on the Model Y Performance. In a video posted to Twitter, aftermarket Tesla performance parts supplier ZEVcentric identified the new parts as slightly different than usual.
Pepsi's Tesla Semi Truck Spotted Needing A Tow
Just weeks after the first Tesla semi trucks rolled off the line and made their way to Pepsi, one has been spotted and photographed being towed. Or, if you're a Tesla apologist, it was photographed pushing a broken-down tow truck to safety. The photos popped up on Reddit and showed...
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross
Crossovers are big business in the USA and Toyota has such an entry in every market niche, starting with the tiny CH-R. The next step up used to be the RAV4, but since last year, Toyota has inserted the Corolla Cross into the space above the CH-R and below the RAV4 - and it's available in both ICE and hybrid derivatives. In fact, the Corolla Cross will soon have to fill the shoes of the CH-R as well, with that car being discontinued. The Corolla Cross borrows a lot from the Corolla but comes with a higher ride height, more cargo space, available AWD, and the cool factor associated with crossovers. It's a shame, then, that it has to make do with an anemic 169-hp 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine. Alternatively, there is a more expensive hybrid with a handy 194-hp coupled to standard AWD. The weak and whiny base 2.0-liter engine, forgettable on-road dynamics, and spoil-sport CVT conspire against Toyota's high-riding Corolla, especially as it comes up against tough competition such as the Kia Seltos, Mazda CX-30, and a bevy of Korean rivals.
LEAKED: The Sound Of The Lamborghini Hybrid V12 Supercar's Pure Electric Mode
Lamborghini's upcoming V12 hybrid supercar that will act as a successor to the Aventador will officially have a pure electric mode, and CarBuzz has found out what it will sound like. It has been a week to forget for Lamborghini after the design of the new supercar - which we...
Ferrari To Employ Innovative In-Cabin Assists From Harman
Ferrari and Harman have announced a partnership that will see the Italian marque implement cutting-edge technology in the cabin of future supercars. Harman's Ready Upgrade hardware and software will enable Ferrari to swiftly enhance in-cabin experiences across the lineup, likely improving the overall user experience of products like the Roma and the all-new Purosangue. And it's not just roadgoing vehicles that will benefit from this new alliance - Harman is the official In-Cabin Experience Team partner of the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team.
C9 Chevrolet Corvette May Not Be All-Electric After All
The next-generation Chevrolet Corvette, internally called the C9, may not utilize an all-electric powertrain despite some earlier reports to the contrary. The latest rumor comes from AutoForecast Solutions (AFS), which also provides a tentative timeline for the C8's final years and when the C9 will enter series production. But let's back up and discuss that powertrain rumor.
Armormax's Armored VW Golf 8 GTI Can Withstand Fire From A .44 Magnum
South African armored car specialist Armormax has developed an armoring package for Volkswagen's latest Mk8 VW Golf GTI that can withstand fire from a range of pistols and shotguns, including .357 and .44 Magnums. It's not the first time Armormax has put its particular set of skills to work on an interesting car, having sold the world's first armored Jaguar I-Pace last year and performed similar conversions on the previous Mk7 Golf, but this package weighs just 396 pounds. That's the equivalent of carrying two average-sized male passengers, which, according to Armormax, leaves economy and performance largely unaffected. Just as impressively, the finished product gives almost nothing away to the fact it's armored.
Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Hybrid Has A Cheat Code For Burnouts
Despite being all-wheel drive and engineered for maximum grip, a lengthy cheat code will allow Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray owners to do burnouts. Corvette chief engineer Josh Holder explained to MotorTrend that the process to unlock the ability is the same as with the C8 Corvette Stingray and Z06. On the...
Axell Auto Brody Kit Gives Toyota Hilux An 80s Aesthetic At Tokyo Auto Salon
Japanese tuner Axell Auto has brought a new Toyota Hilux with a retro-inspired body kit called the "Brody" to the Tokyo Auto Salon that takes the car back to the 80s. It fits right in with all the other wild and impressive builds that tuners and manufacturers have brought and gives us a glimpse of a little forbidden fruit for all of us in the US.
2023 Jeep Cherokee No Longer Available With V6 Engine
The 2023 Jeep Cherokee range will be significantly reduced, and the V6 engine will be dropped. Jeep will only offer two trims, the Altitude Lux and Trailhawk, both with 4WD as standard. That means the Latitude Lux, X, and Limited trims are all going away. The V6 produces 271 horsepower...
First Mercedes-AMG ONE Hypercar Delivered To Customer In A Sinister Spec
Mercedes-AMG has released a trio of images showing the specification of the first AMG ONE hypercar to be delivered, and it looks like an otherworldly spacecraft. We don't know exactly when this car was delivered, but the social media posts of the specimen suggest that the customer took delivery late last year, while the German plates indicate it was delivered in Mercedes home country.
Cadillac Deliberately Rolled The Lyriq Electric Vehicle Out Slowly
Cadillac deliberately rolled deliveries of the Lyriq out slowly to ensure quality was up to par. That's why only 186 vehicles were affected by a recall over the driver video display control module. Cadillac was legally required to pause production until the defect was fixed, so the slow rollout wasn't entirely self-imposed. Still, it's refreshing to see an automaker that knows it's rolling out long-term unproven technologies with care and treating its customers as early adopters rather than en masse beta testers.
BMW M4 CS Spied At The Nurburgring
The unconfirmed but inevitable BMW M4 CS has been spied tackling the Nurburgring alongside its four-door M3 CS sibling. Finished in a striking burgundy hue, the M4 CS looks outstanding, but when will it finally be revealed, and what can we expect?. A Competition Sport version of the BMW M4...
RTR Already Modifying Seventh-Gen S650 Ford Mustang
Ready to Rock, better known as RTR, has teased that it has begun developing modifications for the 2024 Ford Mustang, codenamed S650. Company founder Vaughn Gittin Jr even commented on the Instagram post, saying that he has "a few ideas!" So what can we expect?. Well, increasing performance through tuning...
Acura Integra Type S Gets Animated Reveal With Huge Splitter And Wing
Acura has teased the upcoming Integra Type S in a new brand campaign taking place in the Acura multiverse, giving us a better look at this close relation to the new Honda Civic Type R. Titled 'New World. Same Energy.' the new brand campaign features six dynamic worlds, one of which is an anime-verse featuring the Integra Type S. Driven by anime racing hero Chiaki, the sedan is seen powering up a snowy Pikes Peak Hill Climb from the 37-second mark in the video below. This gives us just enough time to see the large splitter and wing equipped to the Type S. These outlandish styling features were not equipped to a camouflaged version of the car that Acura previously showed off and will not be production-spec, but since Acura has a history of running up Pikes Peak in recent years, perhaps the Integra Type S could be chosen as this year's entrant. This anime version also comes with sporty stripes along its sides.
