Crossovers are big business in the USA and Toyota has such an entry in every market niche, starting with the tiny CH-R. The next step up used to be the RAV4, but since last year, Toyota has inserted the Corolla Cross into the space above the CH-R and below the RAV4 - and it's available in both ICE and hybrid derivatives. In fact, the Corolla Cross will soon have to fill the shoes of the CH-R as well, with that car being discontinued. The Corolla Cross borrows a lot from the Corolla but comes with a higher ride height, more cargo space, available AWD, and the cool factor associated with crossovers. It's a shame, then, that it has to make do with an anemic 169-hp 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine. Alternatively, there is a more expensive hybrid with a handy 194-hp coupled to standard AWD. The weak and whiny base 2.0-liter engine, forgettable on-road dynamics, and spoil-sport CVT conspire against Toyota's high-riding Corolla, especially as it comes up against tough competition such as the Kia Seltos, Mazda CX-30, and a bevy of Korean rivals.

2 DAYS AGO