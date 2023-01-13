Read full article on original website
Another Rockslide Cleared Near Entiat Sunday Night
U.S. 97A is back open today after a rockslide closed down the highway Sunday evening near Entiat. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says there were reports of some larger rocks blocking the roadway. "When they come back that they're truck sized, that gets our attention," said Weber. The Department...
Chelan Public Works Plows Getting Break From Constant Snow
Snow plow crews are getting a break from heavy storms after a busy start to the winter season in Chelan County. Public Works Director and County Engineer Eric Pierson says crews have been especially busy in the Leavenworth District. "The guys have really put some time into it," said Pierson....
US 2 Near Tumwater Canyon Area Has Reopened
WSDOT officially reopened US 2 near Tumwater Canyon Saturday, which will make it the fourth closure this week. Since Thursday night, US 2 was closed between the east side of Stevens Pass near Coles Corner, through Tumwater Canyon, to the west end of Leavenworth, due to avalanche concerns. WSDOT spokesperson...
Avalanche Warning issued for the Cascades, US 2 closed east of Stevens Pass
The heavy snow that fell in the Cascades Thursday morning has turned to rain, creating a high avalanche danger in the mountains. An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the west slopes of the Cascades from the Canadian border to King County until at least 6 p.m. Thursday. The warning includes the mountains in the Mount Bakes area, highway 542, Highway 20 west and the Mountain Loop Highway.
Traffic Alert: AM pass closures reported due to a fire, avalanche danger and rockslides in WA & OR
A photo of Thursday morning rockslides near Ellensburg provided by the Washington Department of Transportation. 9am Update: I-84 is back open between La Grande and Pendleton. Previous Story: _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ MOUNTAIN PASS UPDATES 7:15am ODOT: I-84 is closed between La Grande and Pendleton due to a fire early this morning. WSDOT: I-90/Snoqualmie: snow on Snoqualmie this morning, followed by lots of...
A Taste of Ireland in Snoqualmie
A new Irish restaurant, Saints & Scholars, in Snoqualmie is serving up proper Irish fare along with American favorites, but to walk in, you’d swear it was a cozy pub that’s been around for 100 or more years, with its dark wood paneling, classic detailing, tufted banquettes, and the items on display that tell their own stories.
Another Winter Weather Advisory Coming 1am-12 noon Thursday
There's another Winter Weather Advisory for most of Chelan and Okanogan counties and the Waterville Plateau starting late tonight. Snow accumulations are projected to reach one-to-two inches in Wenatchee, but National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Daniel says there'll be more at higher elevations. "Into the Cascades, we'll see some higher...
Gold Bar hostage victim shares details of her scary night with a gunman
GOLD BAR, Wash. - It’s been roughly a week since an employee at Gold Bar Family Grocer was held hostage. That employee, Tami Ball, was wrapping up her shift on Jan. 9 in a backroom office when a man burst in the door without pants. At first, she thought it was a confused older man looking for a bathroom. Eventually, she spotted a gun in his shaking hands.
Residents Voice Concerns Regarding Confluence Parkway Project’s Environmental Impacts
Wenatchee city council held a public hearing for their $108-million Confluence Parkway project, with many residents voicing concerns about the highway's potential environmental impacts. The Confluence Parkway project includes a 2.5-mile bypass on the north end of Wenatchee, along with a new vehicle bridge that connects US 2 and US...
Snoqualmie Pass eastbound lanes closed near Ellensburg due to multiple accidents
THORP, Wash. - Eastbound traffic on Snoqualmie Pass is closed just west of Ellensburg due to multiple accidents. The closure began just after 5:45 on Tuesday morning. In an update on the situation, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) stated two class C towing companies are working to move semi-trucks out of the roadway. They hope to open at least one lane this morning, but there is no estimated time for reopening yet.
Another Pacific storm on the way!
Wednesday, start time temperatures drop back into the 20s with some light snow and another round of patchy morning fog. This afternoon clouds increase ahead of our next system set to arrive overnight Wednesday into Thursday. By Thursday morning, we will likely see a mix of rain and snow and...
YET ANOTHER MOVIE FILMED IN LEAVENWORTH IS COMING IN FEBRUARY
YET ANOTHER MOVIE FILMED IN LEAVENWORTH COMING IN FEBRUARY. As a fan of rom-coms, I stumbled upon a movie over the Christmas season called on the Lifetime Channel, Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas. A story about a meteorogist doing her national weather forecast show from a small town…where of course romance blossoms. Suddenly, I noticed it was filmed in Leavenworth! Well, duh. I mean, Leavenworth is Christmastown USA (according to another movie filmed there, All I Want For Christmas).
Ephrata woman faulted in crash at SR 282 roundabout
EPHRATA - Police say a local woman is at fault for a wreck in a roundabout in an Ephrata Thursday morning. At about 7:35 a.m., Ephrata Police 38-year-old Hilda Ramirez Alaniz failed to yield to 31-year-old Danielle Palmen. The vehicle at fault was going west on SR 282 when she...
Blue Spirits Distilling To Get Rent Deferred By Chelan Douglas Port
Blue Spirits Distilling is getting rent relief on its two buildings in the Cashmere Mill District. The Chelan Douglas Port Authority operates the district and has granted a three-month pause for the company which produces alcoholic spirits such as Vodka, Whiskey and Gin. Port CEO Jim Kuntz says Blue Spirits...
Black ice causes early morning crash
Temperatures have warmed up a bit, but that doesn't mean county roadways are free of winter driving hazards, especially black ice. "Warm weather that's melting the snow, turning into water, and then you get high winds from Mission Ridge and that tends to bring cold air down into the valley, and that can generate the black ice" said Chelan County Sheriff's Sergeant Chris Foreman.
East Wenatchee airport to say 'goodbye' to Horizon's turboprops and 'hello' to its jets in two weeks
EAST WENATCHEE - An exact date of when Horizon Air/Alaska Airlines will officially make the switch from propeller-powered airplanes to jet aircraft has been ironed out. On Thursday, Pangborn Memorial Airport Director Trent Moyers confirmed that Horizon's last Bombardier Q400 flight is scheduled to depart Pangborn for the last time on Jan. 26 at 1:24 p.m. and the first Embraer-175 jet flight to Pangborn will arrive in the noon hour on Thursday, Jan. 27.
Police investigating after body found in snowbank in Wenatchee on Dec. 30
WENATCHEE - Wenatchee's Police Department continues its investigation into death of an elderly man who was found dead in a snowbank in Wenatchee during the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 2022. Police say the body of a 96-year-old man was found near the corner of Okanogan Avenue and Spokane...
Grace City Church Noise Complaint Case Halted at Chelan County Superior Court
The noise complaint case issued against Grace City Church reaches another impasse after Chelan County Superior Court ordered counsel to reexamine local court law. On Jan. 11, Chelan County Superior Court Judge Kristin M. Ferrera issued a letter to counsel, asking both parties for additional information on the local rules process between 2015-22.
Leavenworth gets Prime screen time in 'Somebody I Used to Know'
The trailer for the film "Somebody I Used to Know" dropped early Thursday. Viewers from around Washington state may notice a familiar feature among the promotional footage — Leavenworth. Good times around the maypole, reindeer, giant pretzels and other Bavarian delights make a brief appearance in the rom-com trailer,...
More Than $10 K Collected for Seriously Injured CWU Student
CWU student Bailey Simpson was seriously injured in an accident Monday night. The student from Selah was transported to a hospital with several broken ribs, wrist and ankle with facial fractures. Along with contusions in her lung, Bailey's spleen was bleeding. She was intubated and taken in for surgery. Bailey received several blood transfusions, as she lost a lot of blood, and had internal bleeding.
