One person killed, 17-year-old injured in double shooting in SW Baltimore
By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
4 days ago
BALTIMORE - One person was killed in a double shooting Friday afternoon in Southwest Baltimore.
Police said a 17-year-old was found in the area of Caton Avenue with a non-life-threatening graze wound to his head. A second person, an unknown male, was found unresponsive inside a car.
He was taken to the hospital where he died.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
