Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
See Highland-Pierron Fire Department Rock Out to 'Your Love' by The Outfield on TikTok When They Aren't Hosing FiresZack LoveHighland, IL
Grocer lays off St. Louis support staff, to close 2 distribution centers
ST. LOUIS — Save A Lot, the St. Ann-based discount grocer, has laid off staff in its St. Louis support center and plans to close two distribution centers, moves it says support its long-term strategic plans. Save A Lot CEO Leon Bergmann said in a statement that the cuts...
Police eye another St. Louis gas station connected to killings
A Soulard gas station was the scene of another homicide Monday night, the second in just a couple of weeks. St. Louis Police Major Ryan Cousins says they’ve had trouble at the Conoco at Gravois and Russell before.
Hartmann: They Shoot White Elephants, Don't They?
St. Louis cannot save its downtown by betting on dead skyscrapers like the AT&T building
KSDK
Would Dr. King be allowed to teach antiracism in Missouri schools?
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Fifty-five years after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's assassination, politicians of every party praise his name, throw parades in his honor, and post his most famous quotes on their social media pages. The posthumous honors, which includes the only federal holiday designated by Congress as...
St. Louis Public Radio workers to unionize
ST. LOUIS — Workers at St. Louis Public Radio, the local National Public Radio affiliate, have moved to unionize. Staff members on Thursday presented a "statement of interest" in joining what would be a local bargaining unit of the Communication Workers of America, signed by "an overwhelming majority" of the nonprofit media organization's staff, to St. Louis Public Radio CEO Tina Pamintuan and the University of Missouri-St. Louis. The move was announced Thursday in a press release from the St. Louis Public Radio Guild.
Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors
Missouri regulators handed a setback to a proposed silica sand mine south of St. Louis earlier this month when they revoked a pivotal permit. But the fight isn’t over for opponents of the mine. While state regulators denied one permit to NexGen, the would-be owners of the proposed mine,...
KMOV
MLK food drive brings out thousands in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The line of cars stretched over a mile long on Monday afternoon with thousands waiting for food from the Urban League of St. Louis annual food drive. The Urban League teamed up with the St. Louis-Area Foodbank to pass out over 100,000 tons of food.
KMOV
Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itself
A Missouri witness at St. Louis reported watching a silent, cloaking, triangle-shaped object at 2:40 a.m. on November 19, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Black-owned pharmacy set to celebrate grand opening at GreaterHealth Pharmacy and Wellness
ST. LOUIS – A Black-owned pharmacy is set to celebrate a grand opening at GreaterHealth Pharmacy and Wellness. Founder and CEO Marcus Howard, Ph.D. explained how Black healthcare providers can end life-threatening health disparities for Black patients by giving care in Black neighborhoods. GreaterHealth Pharmacy & Wellness Grand Opening.
5 Top: New York-Style Pizzas in St. Louis, Chosen by our Critic
Our weekly roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes.
St. Louis City, County officials respond to new law banning camps, sleep on state-owned land
A new Missouri law prohibits people from sleeping, camping or setting up shelter on state-owned land.
FOX2now.com
Woman found dead in north St. Louis City Friday night
There have already been several murders 15 days into the new year in St. Louis. The latest one happened in north St. Louis on Friday night. Woman found dead in north St. Louis City Friday night. There have already been several murders 15 days into the new year in St....
St. Louis Man Gets 17.5 Years for Robbing 2 Cell Phone Stores, Wing Stop
Louquincy Carr robbed places within walking distance of his house
'We have no right to take life' | Mother of 33-year-old shot, killed in St. Louis speaks out
ST. LOUIS — A family’s dining room in St. Louis reeked of devastation Tuesday afternoon. Ollie Robinson and her family sat around the table as they grieved the loss of her daughter 33-year-old Jessica Claybon. “This madness has got to stop. It's just so sad that everybody is...
Three homicides in St. Louis City in under 2 hours
Two and a half weeks into the new year, the fifth, sixth, and seventh homicides of 2023 happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Day., taking place in less than a two-hour timespan.
St. Louis Powerball player doubles $50K prize
ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of people picking up lotto tickets after the Mega Millions jackpot reached record numbers. One St. Louis area lotto player turned a $50,000 Powerball prize into a $100,000 win using the game’s Power Play feature. A man purchased a Power Ball ticket at the Motomart Convenience Store on […]
Murder suspect arrested in western St. Charles County
At about 1:30 p.m., the Wentzville Police Department arrested a person who may have been involved in a murder in St. Louis City. The suspect was arrested near Highway N.
The St. Louis County town demolished for developments that never happened
Allenton, Missouri, has been designated as a ghost town by the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, but is it? Allenton is currently part of the Eureka city limits. Six Flags St. Louis is nearby.
New Program Shortens County Jail Stays for Probation Violators
The average length of jail stays for nonviolent probation violators have shortened by over a month
Comments / 0