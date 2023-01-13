ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KSDK

Would Dr. King be allowed to teach antiracism in Missouri schools?

ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Fifty-five years after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's assassination, politicians of every party praise his name, throw parades in his honor, and post his most famous quotes on their social media pages. The posthumous honors, which includes the only federal holiday designated by Congress as...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis Public Radio workers to unionize

ST. LOUIS — Workers at St. Louis Public Radio, the local National Public Radio affiliate, have moved to unionize. Staff members on Thursday presented a "statement of interest" in joining what would be a local bargaining unit of the Communication Workers of America, signed by "an overwhelming majority" of the nonprofit media organization's staff, to St. Louis Public Radio CEO Tina Pamintuan and the University of Missouri-St. Louis. The move was announced Thursday in a press release from the St. Louis Public Radio Guild.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

MLK food drive brings out thousands in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The line of cars stretched over a mile long on Monday afternoon with thousands waiting for food from the Urban League of St. Louis annual food drive. The Urban League teamed up with the St. Louis-Area Foodbank to pass out over 100,000 tons of food.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Woman found dead in north St. Louis City Friday night

There have already been several murders 15 days into the new year in St. Louis. The latest one happened in north St. Louis on Friday night. Woman found dead in north St. Louis City Friday night. There have already been several murders 15 days into the new year in St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis Powerball player doubles $50K prize

ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of people picking up lotto tickets after the Mega Millions jackpot reached record numbers. One St. Louis area lotto player turned a $50,000 Powerball prize into a $100,000 win using the game’s Power Play feature. A man purchased a Power Ball ticket at the Motomart Convenience Store on […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

