Polo, MO

Northwest Missouri man found guilty for role in Jan. 6 riots

By Sam Hartle
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AMqSc_0kE6ALyf00

A Polo, Missouri, man was found guilty Friday by a federal judge for his role in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Last March , federal prosecutors charged Lloyd Casimiro Cruz, Jr. with entering and remaining in a restricted building and picketing in a Capitol building.

After waiving his right to a jury trial, a federal judge found Cruz guilty on both counts Friday.

According to court documents, cell phone records indicated Cruz was at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and Cruz said in an interview with federal agents he attended a speech given by President Donald Trump and a subsequent march to the Capitol.

Cruz also gave agents video he recorded from the rally, documents state, though he also "stated he stayed on the landing outside the U.S. Capitol and did not enter the building."

CCTV footage from Capitol cameras appear to show Cruz inside the building.

Sentencing has been set for May 2, 2023.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

