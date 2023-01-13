Northwest Missouri man found guilty for role in Jan. 6 riots

A Polo, Missouri, man was found guilty Friday by a federal judge for his role in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Last March , federal prosecutors charged Lloyd Casimiro Cruz, Jr. with entering and remaining in a restricted building and picketing in a Capitol building.

After waiving his right to a jury trial, a federal judge found Cruz guilty on both counts Friday.

According to court documents, cell phone records indicated Cruz was at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and Cruz said in an interview with federal agents he attended a speech given by President Donald Trump and a subsequent march to the Capitol.

Cruz also gave agents video he recorded from the rally, documents state, though he also "stated he stayed on the landing outside the U.S. Capitol and did not enter the building."

CCTV footage from Capitol cameras appear to show Cruz inside the building.

Sentencing has been set for May 2, 2023.

