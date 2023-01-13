ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway woman wins $1M Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Play It Again drawing

By Brandon Ringo
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ln0Io_0kE69QZS00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Conway woman has won $1 million in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s Play It Again drawing.

The winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, was randomly selected from the eligible entries that were submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets.

Arkansas player wins $10,000 Mega Millions prize, jackpot grows to $1.35 BILLION

Lottery officials say the woman said that when she was notified of her winnings, she thought it was a scam.

“I told my friend that it wasn’t anything and just to drop it on the floor,” she said. “He decided to open the letter anyway and said I had won something. I grabbed it from him immediately and called the number in the letter to see if it was legit.”

Florida woman arrested on child neglect charges after winning lottery

She said that prior to her winnings, she was unsure how she would pay her upcoming bills.

“Recently, I was praying and asked, ‘Lord, how I’m going to pay my bills next month,’ the winner told lottery officials. “He blessed me, and now I can repair my mobile home, invest, and donate to diabetes and heart failure research with my winnings.”

Arkansas lotteries, Mega Millions jackpot, LOTTO at record-setting amounts

For those hoping to score big money, the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s drawing is currently at $1.35 billion, the second-highest Mega Millions jackpot to date.

Officials with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery say the real winners are students around the Natural State. Since 2009, the ASL has brought in more than $1.2 billion in funding, benefiting more than 675,000 college students around the state.

Feeling lucky? Here’s how many people won Mega Millions jackpots on Friday the 13th

To learn more about the Arkansas Lottery’s Play It Again drawings, visit MyArkansasLottery.com .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

