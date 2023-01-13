Conway woman wins $1M Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Play It Again drawing
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Conway woman has won $1 million in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s Play It Again drawing.
The winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, was randomly selected from the eligible entries that were submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets.
Lottery officials say the woman said that when she was notified of her winnings, she thought it was a scam.
"I told my friend that it wasn't anything and just to drop it on the floor," she said. "He decided to open the letter anyway and said I had won something. I grabbed it from him immediately and called the number in the letter to see if it was legit."
She said that prior to her winnings, she was unsure how she would pay her upcoming bills.
"Recently, I was praying and asked, 'Lord, how I'm going to pay my bills next month,' the winner told lottery officials. "He blessed me, and now I can repair my mobile home, invest, and donate to diabetes and heart failure research with my winnings."
For those hoping to score big money, the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s drawing is currently at $1.35 billion, the second-highest Mega Millions jackpot to date.
Officials with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery say the real winners are students around the Natural State. Since 2009, the ASL has brought in more than $1.2 billion in funding, benefiting more than 675,000 college students around the state.
