Escambia County, FL

Related
WEAR

Okaloosa County bans smoking at public beaches, public parks

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County passed a new smoking ban Tuesday. It will ban people from smoking or using smoking devices at public beaches or county parks. That does not include unfiltered cigars. The ordinance will now need to be filed with the Secretary of State within the next...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Shed destroyed in fire on Pompano Street in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shed was destroyed in a fire on Pompano Street in Escambia County Sunday afternoon. Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to the fire on the 2100 block of Pompano Street at 4:15 p.m. Upon arrival, Escambia Fire Rescue says the shed was engulfed in flames with...
AL.com

Who’s behind the biggest subdivisions in Baldwin County?

Development in Baldwin County, the fastest growing county in Alabama, continues to be the main topic of conversation into the new year. While there are many different facets of development, subdivisions often draw outcry from neighboring residents, who worry about how the increase in density will affect their infrastructure and lifestyle.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

UPDATE: Stand-off in Lake Forest has ended

UPDATE: Police said the stand-off in Lake Forest has ended. Daphne PD said they ended the stand-off at 11:00 p.m. after multiple failed attempts to get the suspect out of the house. Police said they do not believe any other individuals were inside the house and that the gun the...
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Space heater causes fire at Escambia Co. mobile home: ECFR

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A space heater caused a residential structure fire at a mobile home on Saturday in Escambia County, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. On Saturday at 11:50 a.m., Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire at the 1200 block of Bet Raines Road. Upon arrival, ECFR said […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Escambia County Public Schools announces 2024 Teacher of the Year

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Escambia County Public schools has announced it's 2024 Teacher of the Year as Mrs. Angela McFarland. Mrs. McFarland has been an employee of the district since 1996, teaching at schools including Pine Forest High School, Booker T. Washington High School and West Florida High School. Since 2009,...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in unmarked grave at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a body was found Monday afternoon in an unmarked grave at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Allentown, north of Milton. Deputies said workers were digging a grave for an upcoming funeral when they found a body buried there. […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Hundreds attend annual MLK Day celebration in Milton

MILTON, Fla. -- Hundreds of people attended the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in Milton Monday. There was live music, dancing, and an overall sense of community. WEAR News asked people what this day means to them -- the overall sentiment we got was 'coming together as one.'
MILTON, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Road closures in the coming days around Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - ALDOT wants residents to be prepared for two road closures in Mobile that could impact daily commuting. Bankhead Tunnel will be closed tomorrow from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to upgrade the fiber optics lines and is expected to take a couple days to complete. SpringHill...
MOBILE, AL
thepulsepensacola.com

Sunday’s Child to Award $120,000 in Grants to Pensacola Area Nonprofits

Sunday’s Child, a Pensacola Bay Area member-based philanthropic group that promotes LGBTQ+ inclusion and equality by awarding grants to significant charitable and economic initiatives, recently held its annual Grant Season kickoff event to celebrate completion of its 2023 membership drive. President Jacey Cosentino announced the $120,000 raised from among its 182 members will enable the organization to award six grants of $20,000 each to Pensacola-area 501(c)3 nonprofits that demonstrate a commitment to diversity, inclusion and equality.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

3 men, 2 juveniles arrested on felony charges in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Five people, including two juveniles, were arrested in Fort Walton Beach Saturday for felony drug and weapons charges. 29-year-old Martayvais Sorey, of Fort Walton Beach; 21-year-old Mario Lee, of Milton; 18-year-old Jamarion Pride, of Mary Esther; 16-year-old Nassir Wright, of Niceville; and 16-year-old Keantae Pride of Fort Walton Beach were arrested after a foot-chase with officers near 19 Chestnut Avenue SE.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating 3 robberies from Monday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating three robberies that occurred over the course of three hours Monday night, according to police. Authorities said the first robbery occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m. at the Family Dollar located at 408 North Broad Street. Officers said they discovered an unknown male subject...
MOBILE, AL

