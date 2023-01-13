Read full article on original website
WEAR
Upgrades to wayside park on Gulf Breeze side of Pensacola Bay Bridge
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- The wayside park on the Gulf Breeze side of Pensacola Bay Bridge is getting some upgrades. It's a part of the Pensacola Bay Bridge replacement project. Drivers will now be able to drive under the bridge, making it easier to get from one side of U.S. 98 to the other.
WEAR
Okaloosa County bans smoking at public beaches, public parks
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County passed a new smoking ban Tuesday. It will ban people from smoking or using smoking devices at public beaches or county parks. That does not include unfiltered cigars. The ordinance will now need to be filed with the Secretary of State within the next...
WEAR
Shed destroyed in fire on Pompano Street in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shed was destroyed in a fire on Pompano Street in Escambia County Sunday afternoon. Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to the fire on the 2100 block of Pompano Street at 4:15 p.m. Upon arrival, Escambia Fire Rescue says the shed was engulfed in flames with...
Photos: Prescribed fire leaves smoke plume over Okaloosa County
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Fire Department shared a photo from the Eglin Air Force Base’s Jackson Guard team working a prescribed fire Sunday, Jan. 15. The flames were on Eglin AFB land in the Northwest portion of the range near Fort Walton Beach. FWBFD said the fire burned more […]
Who’s behind the biggest subdivisions in Baldwin County?
Development in Baldwin County, the fastest growing county in Alabama, continues to be the main topic of conversation into the new year. While there are many different facets of development, subdivisions often draw outcry from neighboring residents, who worry about how the increase in density will affect their infrastructure and lifestyle.
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Stand-off in Lake Forest has ended
UPDATE: Police said the stand-off in Lake Forest has ended. Daphne PD said they ended the stand-off at 11:00 p.m. after multiple failed attempts to get the suspect out of the house. Police said they do not believe any other individuals were inside the house and that the gun the...
Space heater causes fire at Escambia Co. mobile home: ECFR
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A space heater caused a residential structure fire at a mobile home on Saturday in Escambia County, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. On Saturday at 11:50 a.m., Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire at the 1200 block of Bet Raines Road. Upon arrival, ECFR said […]
WEAR
Deputies investigating body found in unmarked grave at cemetery in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County deputies are investigating Monday after a body was found in an unmarked grave at the Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Allentown, just north of Milton. According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, a heavy granite slab was removed from a plot...
getthecoast.com
‘Christ of the Gulf’: 9-foot tall Jesus statue part of artificial reef deployment near Destin-Fort Walton Beach
On January 15, 2023, the Okaloosa Coastal Resource Team successfully deployed the vessel MANTA off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach in Okaloosa County, Florida. The artificial reef was deployed in 111ft of water, approximately 16 nautical miles southwest of Destin, inside the LAARS C permitted area. But, the MANTA...
WEAR
Escambia County Public Schools announces 2024 Teacher of the Year
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Escambia County Public schools has announced it's 2024 Teacher of the Year as Mrs. Angela McFarland. Mrs. McFarland has been an employee of the district since 1996, teaching at schools including Pine Forest High School, Booker T. Washington High School and West Florida High School. Since 2009,...
WEAR
Angel sparks love for learning in students at Weis Elementary School
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- When Barbara Hayes saw that some students had an interest in what she was doing, she didn't hesitate to go an extra mile. She took on collateral duties to nurture their desire to learn. She took the role of an Angel In Our Midst. "We're a full...
WEAR
Hundreds attend annual MLK Day celebration in Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- Hundreds of people attended the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in Milton Monday. There was live music, dancing, and an overall sense of community. WEAR News asked people what this day means to them -- the overall sentiment we got was 'coming together as one.'
WALA-TV FOX10
Road closures in the coming days around Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - ALDOT wants residents to be prepared for two road closures in Mobile that could impact daily commuting. Bankhead Tunnel will be closed tomorrow from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to upgrade the fiber optics lines and is expected to take a couple days to complete. SpringHill...
thepulsepensacola.com
Sunday’s Child to Award $120,000 in Grants to Pensacola Area Nonprofits
Sunday’s Child, a Pensacola Bay Area member-based philanthropic group that promotes LGBTQ+ inclusion and equality by awarding grants to significant charitable and economic initiatives, recently held its annual Grant Season kickoff event to celebrate completion of its 2023 membership drive. President Jacey Cosentino announced the $120,000 raised from among its 182 members will enable the organization to award six grants of $20,000 each to Pensacola-area 501(c)3 nonprofits that demonstrate a commitment to diversity, inclusion and equality.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County warden-turned-artist ends run in ‘most thankless job’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Trey Oliver never intended on a vocation in corrections but ended up spending the last 13 years of his law enforcement career as Mobile County’s top jailer. It’s a job with few inherent rewards. Jailers hardly ever get any attention unless something goes wrong –...
WEAR
3 men, 2 juveniles arrested on felony charges in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Five people, including two juveniles, were arrested in Fort Walton Beach Saturday for felony drug and weapons charges. 29-year-old Martayvais Sorey, of Fort Walton Beach; 21-year-old Mario Lee, of Milton; 18-year-old Jamarion Pride, of Mary Esther; 16-year-old Nassir Wright, of Niceville; and 16-year-old Keantae Pride of Fort Walton Beach were arrested after a foot-chase with officers near 19 Chestnut Avenue SE.
Escambia Co. sees a drop of 6.4 percent in graduation rate for 2021-2022
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The State of Florida has released its state-wide high school graduation rates for the year ending in June 2022. Overall, the state saw an increase in its graduation rate, but locally, Escambia County saw a decrease of 6.4 percent. In neighboring county Santa Rosa, they saw their graduation rate go […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating 3 robberies from Monday night
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating three robberies that occurred over the course of three hours Monday night, according to police. Authorities said the first robbery occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m. at the Family Dollar located at 408 North Broad Street. Officers said they discovered an unknown male subject...
