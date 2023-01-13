ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

Shed destroyed in fire on Pompano Street in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shed was destroyed in a fire on Pompano Street in Escambia County Sunday afternoon. Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to the fire on the 2100 block of Pompano Street at 4:15 p.m. Upon arrival, Escambia Fire Rescue says the shed was engulfed in flames with...
WKRG News 5

Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in unmarked grave at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a body was found Monday afternoon in an unmarked grave at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Allentown, north of Milton. Deputies said workers were digging a grave for an upcoming funeral when they found a body buried there. […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Washington Examiner

Small plane crashes in Alabama county, leaving two pilots injured

A small plane crashed in an Alabama county on Tuesday morning, leaving two pilots injured. A T-6B Texan II aircraft from NAS Whiting Field in Milton, Florida, crashed in the city of Robertsdale in Baldwin County, Alabama, at around 10:50 a.m., according to the county sheriff's office and the chief of the Naval Air Training Public Affairs Office.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Space heater causes fire at Escambia Co. mobile home: ECFR

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A space heater caused a residential structure fire at a mobile home on Saturday in Escambia County, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. On Saturday at 11:50 a.m., Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire at the 1200 block of Bet Raines Road. Upon arrival, ECFR said […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Escambia County Sheriff's Office hosts Gun Violence Round Table

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a round table about gun violence on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Brownsville Community Center. 23 people were shot and killed in Escambia County last year, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Chip Simmons says if...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

Pedestrian killed in crash on Theodore-Dawes Rd in Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, has claimed the life of a Theodore man. Kevin Herrin, 67, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 Toyota Tacoma driven by Dominic...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Dog attacks burglar, helps police catch suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A suspected burglar, who was bitten by the victims dog, has been arrested after police were dispatched to the hospital for a dog bite and located the suspect, according to police. MPD said on Jan. 11 at approximately 12:24 a.m., officers responded to the 6000 block...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy