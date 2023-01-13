Read full article on original website
WEAR
Shed destroyed in fire on Pompano Street in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shed was destroyed in a fire on Pompano Street in Escambia County Sunday afternoon. Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to the fire on the 2100 block of Pompano Street at 4:15 p.m. Upon arrival, Escambia Fire Rescue says the shed was engulfed in flames with...
WEAR
60-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on County Road 95A in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 60-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle wreck in Escambia County Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. at County Road 95A and Cedartown Road in Molino. The fatal victim is a 60-year-old man from Nallen, West Virginia. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist...
WEAR
Deputies investigating body found in unmarked grave at cemetery in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County deputies are investigating Monday after a body was found in an unmarked grave at the Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Allentown, just north of Milton. According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, a heavy granite slab was removed from a plot...
Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in unmarked grave at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a body was found Monday afternoon in an unmarked grave at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Allentown, north of Milton. Deputies said workers were digging a grave for an upcoming funeral when they found a body buried there. […]
Washington Examiner
Small plane crashes in Alabama county, leaving two pilots injured
A small plane crashed in an Alabama county on Tuesday morning, leaving two pilots injured. A T-6B Texan II aircraft from NAS Whiting Field in Milton, Florida, crashed in the city of Robertsdale in Baldwin County, Alabama, at around 10:50 a.m., according to the county sheriff's office and the chief of the Naval Air Training Public Affairs Office.
Space heater causes fire at Escambia Co. mobile home: ECFR
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A space heater caused a residential structure fire at a mobile home on Saturday in Escambia County, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. On Saturday at 11:50 a.m., Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire at the 1200 block of Bet Raines Road. Upon arrival, ECFR said […]
WEAR
Man charged with trying to kidnap girl at Escambia County bus stop pleads no contest
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The man charged with trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in May 2021 at an Escambia County bus stop pleaded no contest in court on Wednesday. Jared Stanga, 32, of Pensacola, was charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault and battery. In...
WEAR
Deputies: Man shoots himself in HCA Florida West Hospital parking lot
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are investigating a shooting at HCA Florida West Hospital. Just before 6 p.m. Monday, a man was found in the hospital's parking lot with a gunshot wound. The hospital, formerly known as West Florida Hospital, is located on N. Davis Highway and Johnson Avenue.
WEAR
Pace woman in critical condition after head-on collision on U.S. Highway 90
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pace woman is in critical condition following a crash in Okaloosa County Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 6 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90, just east of Durbin Lane. Troopers say the 36-year-old woman from Pace was driving east on...
Milton Police investigating body found in unmarked grave at Historic Milton Cemetery
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Milton Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating after a body was found in an unmarked grave at the Historic Milton Cemetery. On Monday morning, Milton Police Chief Tony Tindell said a funeral home was digging a grave to prepare for an upcoming funeral. He said […]
WEAR
Funeral arrangements set for Pensacola native, Pearl Harbor survivor Frank Emond
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Funeral arrangements have been set for Pearl Harbor survivor Frank Emond, who passed away last week at age 104. A visitation is set for Friday at the Oak Lawn Funeral Home on New Warrington Road. It'll start at 11 a.m., followed a funeral service at 1:30 p.m.
WEAR
Escambia County Sheriff's Office hosts Gun Violence Round Table
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a round table about gun violence on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Brownsville Community Center. 23 people were shot and killed in Escambia County last year, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Chip Simmons says if...
WEAR
Troopers: Pensacola woman dies after crashing into pole following medical episode
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is dead after crashing into a pole Sunday morning in Escambia County. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. near Lillian Highway and the Admiral Mobile Home park. According to FHP, they believe the 65-year-old woman had a medical episode while driving her car,...
WEAR
Pilots eject as NAS Whiting Field aircraft crashes in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- An aircraft from NAS Whiting Field crashed in Robertsdale Tuesday morning, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. at County Road 87 and Allen Road. NAS Whiting Field Public Affairs says two pilots ejected from a T-6B Texan II aircraft...
utv44.com
Pedestrian killed in crash on Theodore-Dawes Rd in Mobile County
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, has claimed the life of a Theodore man. Kevin Herrin, 67, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 Toyota Tacoma driven by Dominic...
WPMI
Police confirm pedestrian killed in major accident that shut down I-10 WB for 3 hours
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Westbound I-10 was closed Wednesday morning as Daphne Police investigated what ALGO is describing as a major crash. Police confirm there was a male pedestrian fatality. Daphne Police say they are "investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian crash." Traffic is back to normal as of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Dog attacks burglar, helps police catch suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A suspected burglar, who was bitten by the victims dog, has been arrested after police were dispatched to the hospital for a dog bite and located the suspect, according to police. MPD said on Jan. 11 at approximately 12:24 a.m., officers responded to the 6000 block...
WEAR
Escambia County judge denies convicted dentist Stamitoles' motion to reinstate bond
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola dentist convicted of inappropriately touching an employee will remain in jail for now, after an Escambia County judge denied a motion to reinstate his bond pending his appeal Tuesday. Charles Stamitoles, 65, returned to jail last week after court documents say he violated conditions of...
erienewsnow.com
Police & Rescue Crews Respond to Early Morning Crash on Bayfront Parkway
An early-morning crash down on the Bayfront brought out police and rescue crews. It happened a little after 3:00 a.m. this morning along the Bayfront Connecter, near State Street. Just one car involved, it wound up on its side, with three people inside. No word on any injuries, police are...
WEAR
Upgrades to wayside park on Gulf Breeze side of Pensacola Bay Bridge
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- The wayside park on the Gulf Breeze side of Pensacola Bay Bridge is getting some upgrades. It's a part of the Pensacola Bay Bridge replacement project. Drivers will now be able to drive under the bridge, making it easier to get from one side of U.S. 98 to the other.
