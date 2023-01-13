ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Murder victim found in OKC on Christmas Eve positively identified as 17-year-old

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) has positively identified the murder victim found in a ditch on Christmas Eve .

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Christmas Eve, OKCPD was called to the 6100 block of S. Walker Ave. on reports of a person lying in a drainage ditch.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a person dead from injuries consistent with homicide.

Police released a sketch of the victim after they were unable to identify him.

Man arrested after allegedly holding woman hostage in her SE OKC home for her truck

Now, authorities say he has been identified as 17-year-old Eric Lopez.

No arrests have been made so far, according to OKCPD.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

Comments / 4

julie wagoner
4d ago

No parents should have to bury their child. No parents should have their child murdered and found in a ditch. Prayers for, earthly, justice God speed. God's justice is eternal.

Reply
13
 

