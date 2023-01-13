Murder victim found in OKC on Christmas Eve positively identified as 17-year-old

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) has positively identified the murder victim found in a ditch on Christmas Eve .

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Christmas Eve, OKCPD was called to the 6100 block of S. Walker Ave. on reports of a person lying in a drainage ditch.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a person dead from injuries consistent with homicide.

Police released a sketch of the victim after they were unable to identify him.

Now, authorities say he has been identified as 17-year-old Eric Lopez.

No arrests have been made so far, according to OKCPD.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

