Restaurant lobby opposes Murphy’s liquor law reforms
Even Democrats who want reforms are balking at the governor's plan. “We’ll keep trying, but it has me thinking that maybe we invest in a different state,” said Ehren Ryan, who wants, but can’t get, a liquor license in New Jersey because of antiquated state liquor laws. Gov. Phil Murphy gave a shout-out to Ryan — owner of the Common Lot eatery in Millburn — during last week’s State of the State speech, when he urged lawmakers to completely reform the statute, increase the number of new liquor licenses and make them more affordable.
Business Report: Restaurant industry recovery, state revenues, innovation grants
Restaurants were booked up during the holidays, people less worried about dining indoors. Potential changes to New Jersey’s liquor license system is top of mind for the restaurant industry, which weathered a lot over the last few years, as COVID-19 disrupted business. That was followed by a labor shortage, supply chain issues and rising inflation. But the industry is recovering and there’s optimism as the new year takes hold, said Dana Lancellotti, president and CEO of the New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality Association. She said restaurants were booked up during the holiday season and people are less worried about dining indoors. But she said one big wild card for 2023 is what happens to the economy overall.
One town acts to ban marijuana businesses
In Madison, council set to overturn ordinance that OK'd medical marijuana dispensary, ban others. Despite widespread support for recreational cannabis in New Jersey, dozens of towns have banned related businesses from opening, citing traffic, crime and other quality-of-life concerns. One New Jersey town is looking to go a step further....
NJ wins praise for plan to electrify truck fleets
Utilities would build out charging system. Critics wonder if subsidies would be enough. A proposal to build out the infrastructure for electric trucks mostly won the backing of clean-energy advocates Tuesday, in part, due to its focus on curbing pollution in communities suffering from poor air quality. The proposal by...
First look at 2023’s likely election issues
Sex education, abortion rights and gun control are already talking points. In 2023, New Jersey legislators contending for every seat on the ballot will be running for the first time in redrawn districts, adding some uncertainty about the makeup of the State House at a tumultuous political time for the state and nation.
Environmental advocates demand end to raids on Clean Energy Fund
They say raiding the fund imperils goals on climate change, air quality. Environmental advocates are calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to make good on his campaign promises to stop using the state’s Clean Energy Fund to cover unrelated issues. The money is meant to support efforts to reduce fossil fuel reliance and increase clean energy.
Environmentalists disagree over cause of whale strandings
Some blame offshore wind development activities, others say no evidence of cause. The recent string of dead whales washing up on the Jersey Shore is pitting environmentalists against one another. Opponents of offshore wind development are blaming the industry for the deaths, calling on the Biden administration to step in and halt development projects.
Expansion of Transco natural gas pipeline gets federal go-ahead
Environmental advocates and the BPU oppose the controversial $980 million project. A federal agency this week approved expanding an interstate natural gas pipeline, despite opposition from state officials and environmental groups who argued the project saddles ratepayers with costs for unnecessary new natural gas capacity. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission...
Business Report: State of the State reaction, major opioid settlement
New Jersey has joined in a $20 billion nationwide opioid-related settlement. Following Gov. Phil Murphy’s State of the State address, New Jersey’s business leaders applauded the governor for recent pro-business initiatives and his willingness to work with the business community. At the same time, they say more should be done to support small businesses in New Jersey. Affordability — a key theme in the governor’s address — is an issue for small businesses, according to Michele Siekerka of the New Jersey Business & Industry Association. At the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, Tom Bracken said the Murphy administration should focus on providing more working capital to small businesses. They need it now, he says.
New protections, mandatory severance for NJ workers
A state law requiring large companies in New Jersey to pay their workers severance during mass layoffs will soon go into effect, after a lengthy pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a matter of months, companies will have to adhere to mandatory severance-pay requirements, upgraded layoff-notice rules and other...
Boardwalks, breweries and more: Murphy points to NJ’s future
Gov. Phil Murphy proclaimed New Jersey is becoming a “state of opportunity,” where it’s easier to get a job and to benefit from big investments in infrastructure and public education, as he delivered an in-person State of the State address Tuesday. Murphy, a second-term Democrat, highlighted a...
NJ isn’t tracking school district compliance with COVID-related law for students with disabilities
Special education advocates are seeking more oversight by the state education department. The New Jersey Department of Education says it is not currently monitoring whether school districts are complying with a state law about services that students with disabilities missed out on during the pandemic, despite claims from advocates that more state supervision is needed.
NJ pairs more mental health specialists with police officers
Pilot program aimed at minimizing police use of force on people in mental health crises continues to expand, shows promise. As calls for police reform continue in New Jersey and across the country, the state is expanding a pilot program aimed at minimizing the use of force by police when they’re called to incidents of mental or behavioral health crisis. The program pairs mental health specialists with the police officers.
Undocumented children now covered for health insurance in NJ
Immigrant and health care advocates are eager to spread the word about a state program that now enables all children regardless of their residency or citizenship status to get public health insurance if their families meet the financial criteria. Several advocates called it New Jersey’s best kept secret of 2023,...
Park advocates urge Murphy to end funding shortfall
Long-term cuts mean buildings, trails and staffing are neglected, campaigners say. Advocates for New Jersey’s state parks called on Gov. Phil Murphy to end a long-term decline in funding for staffing, maintenance and capital spending, warning that a deteriorating park system is losing visitors to better-funded parks in neighboring New York and Pennsylvania.
Prescription-free birth control to be allowed at NJ pharmacies
New law will take effect after rules are drawn up for pharmacists. “We can proudly say that we have finally freed the pill.” Sen Shirley Turner (D-Mercer) means birth control pills. She has pushed to make them more accessible since 2015, sponsoring a bill to let New Jersey pharmacists dispense the pills without a prescription. Gov. Phil Murphy signed the bill into law Friday.
Responding to Murphy, Republicans hammer NJ’s lack of affordability
NJ has ‘highest taxes, the most debt and the worst business climate’. Republican legislative leaders responded to Gov. Phil Murphy’s State of the State address Tuesday. Senate Minority leader Steve Oroho and Assembly Minority leader John DiMaio, who held a joint press conference immediately following the speech, criticized Murphy as a tax-and-spend governor.
Murphy lays out his vision for ‘next New Jersey’
Gov. Phil Murphy delivered his fifth State of the State address on Tuesday before a State House chamber packed with lawmakers and dignitaries for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Murphy highlighted efforts to make the state more affordable by extending the deadline to apply to the Anchor property-tax relief program for another month and focused on hyper-local Jersey issues, like rebuilding boardwalks in need of repair along the Jersey Shore and revamping the state’s outdated liquor license laws.
Brewery owners denounce recent regulations as onerous
In Gov. Phil Murphy’s State of the State address Tuesday, he called on lawmakers to remove outdated restrictions on breweries, distilleries and wineries. But he made no mention of the regulations for those sites that went into effect six months ago — and which many opponents call “disastrous” and “destructive” for the industry. The regulations include a prohibition on breweries from coordinating with food trucks to serve brewery customers, and limit how many televisions are allowed in a tasting room and how large they can be.
Fate of NJ’s concealed-carry gun law is up to courts
Senate President Nick Scutari predicts that most of it will remain in place. The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that New York can continue enforcing new gun law restrictions banning firearms from “sensitive places” like libraries and restaurants while legal challenges to that law play out. The decision could have implications for New Jersey, which is locked in a similar legal dispute. Both states passed similar legislation following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling last summer that overturned a New York gun-safety law requiring a license to carry concealed weapons in public places.
