Read full article on original website
Related
nomadlawyer.org
The 06 Best Places to Live in West Virginia
Best Places to Live in West Virginia: West Virginia is famous for its great history, mountains, hilly areas, mines and coal industries. There are several things in West Virginia to makes this state more special than any other, some of them are;. West Virginia provides a low cost of living...
What is a zipper merge and why don’t we use it in West Virginia?
Some states use something called a "zipper merge" to cut down to one lane on multi-lane roads, but West Virginia prefers the alternate "early merge."
Op-Ed: West Virginia needs to be prepared to protect West Virginians
Last week, the Dominion Post in Morgantown inexplicably attacked my gubernatorial campaign announcement where I said the Governor of West Virginia needs to protect our citizens, our businesses, and our communities from rogue DC policies. I meant what I said. One would think Morgantown’s hometown newspaper might want a governor...
Man pleads guilty to scamming seniors in West Virginia, nationwide
A man has pleaded guilty to using online romance scams to defraud seniors nationwide, including in West Virginia, of more than $1.5 million.
HARDY coming to State Fair of West Virginia
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The first concert has been announced for the 2023 State Fair of West Virginia. The State Fair of West Virginia announced HARDY is the first concert added to the 2023 Grandstand Lineup on Sunday, August 13, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20, 2023, at 10 AM. Kelly Collins, the […]
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia native filmmaker’s movie debuting at Sundance
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia native Elaine McMillion Sheldon – known for directing documentaries like “Heroin(e)” and “Recovery Boys” – has a new film premiering at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Sheldon says her new film “King Coal”...
wchstv.com
West Virginia's active COVID-19 total, hospitalizations drop after holiday weekend
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s active COVID-19 total dipped below 1,000 and hospitalizations fell by more than two dozen over the holiday weekend, health officials reported Monday. The state's active case total hit 860 on Monday, down more than 200 from Friday, according to the West Virginia...
Is it legal to marry your cousin in West Virginia?
There are states where it is legal to marry a first cousin.
WTRF
West Virginia’s Fiesta Dinnerware announces new color for 2023
NEWELL, W.Va. (WTRF) — Fiesta Dinnerware announced something new for 2023 to add to its iconic kaleidoscope of colors. Jade!. Jade is a deep green shade, which Fiesta describes as “calming” and a “rich, earthy color.”. Jade is the brand’s 55th color since Fiesta was first...
AOL Corp
West Virginia SNAP: When Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023
Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP supplements the food budgets of low-income households nationwide and is administered by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in the state of West Virginia. Benefits are distributed monthly to Mountain State Cards, the state’s version of the EBT card. Recipients can also look forward to another hefty cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in January 2023, boosting benefits by 12.5%.
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in West Virginia?
There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck. But is it legal?
West Virginia Governor Justice tests positive for COVID-19
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.
Democrats counter with their own income tax cut ideas in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Call it the battle of the income tax cut plans because there are two competing ideas under the Capitol dome in Charleston, West Virginia. Lawmakers were in session Monday, even though today, Monday, Jan. 16, is a federal and state holiday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The House and Senate […]
Millions in business investments for the area and a couple is saved from a fire by an unlikely hero: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. A new legislative session in West Virginia also means Governor Justice laid out his plans in the State of the State Address, including his most ambitious personal income tax proposal yet. West Virginia Governor proposes 50 percent income tax cut over 3 years That […]
Inaugural Country Roads Fire Conference held in central West Virginia
On Saturday, the inaugural County Roads Fire Conference came to the state of West Virginia with guest speakers from all across the United States.
connect-bridgeport.com
Teacher and School Service Personnel of Year Winners of Year Honored in Charleston
The 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year (TOY) Amber Nichols and West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year (SPOY) Jessica Grose received awards from program sponsors last week during a ceremony at the State Capitol Complex. Nichols is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown, West Virginia....
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Army lieutenant awarded less than $4,000 by jury in civil lawsuit against Windsor police officers
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A federal jury reached a verdict in a case against two Windsor police officers accused of conducting a violent traffic stop involving Virginia Army National Guard lieutenant, Caron Nazario in 2020. The jury found Joe Gutierrez liable of assault — awarding Nazario $2,685 for the...
West Virginia Attorney General blasts Biden’s final ruling on ‘stabilizing braces’
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey blasted The Biden Administration’s release of a final rule governing “Stabilizing Braces.” The final rule said that when manufacturers, dealers and individuals use stabilizing braces to convert pistols into rifles with a barrel of less than 16 inches—commonly referred to as short-barreled rifles—they must comply with […]
Local hospital to implement AI to detect cancer
WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital is the first in the state to implement artificial intelligence to detect colorectal cancer.
Comments / 1