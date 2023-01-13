Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Evers call for Wisconsin abortion referendum quickly rejected
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Wisconsinites should have their opinions on abortion law heard at the ballot box, Gov. Tony Evers insisted Tuesday morning. The governor, along with fellow Democrats, want the state legislature to put a non-binding, advisory referendum before the people during the April election. “I know where...
WBAY Green Bay
Meijer makes changes to mPerks loyalty program
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WBAY) - Meijer announced it’s making changes to its loyalty program, known as mPerks. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer says with the enhanced mPerks, most purchases will earn points that can be applied to savings. Some purchases that don’t earn points include Instacart or Door Dash orders; alcohol; tobacco; gift, phone, or prepaid debit cards; lottery; postage; and entertainment tickets.
WBAY Green Bay
Macht Village Programs hopes to open in new location Wednesday
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WBAY) - A program serving kids with severe emotional and behavioral needs hopes to open its doors to them again this Wednesday, less than a week after a devastating fire destroyed its building. CEO Tim Macht announced Monday that Macht Village Programs acquired a new facility in Ashwaubenon...
