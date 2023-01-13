ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

Manatee County presents plan for 59th St. West

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County is seeking public comments after presenting their preliminary plan for 59th St. West. While the plan is only 60 percent complete, residents can expect to see the two-lane road expand into four. Chad Butzow, Manatee County Public Works Director, said the plan envisions “sidewalks on...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality and fresh ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
Family-owned company honored for 100 years of business in Pasco County

SAN ANTONIO, Fla. - Pasco County's 100-year-old lumber company is being honored for reaching a full century in business. The San Antonio Lumber Company was started by Sarah Schrader’s great-great-grandfather, Herman Schrader, back in 1923. In the 1950s, it became one of the largest Purina pet food dealers in...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Missing Lakewood Ranch teacher found dead

MANATEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee Sheriff’s office reported today that missing teacher Justin Darr, 39 was found dead close to his home in Parrish where he was last seen one week ago. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The man was reported missing after he had...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
5 Must-Try Steakhouses in Central Florida

Where Are The Best Steakhouses in Central Florida?. Charley's Steak House is a staple of the Orlando restaurant scene. As one of the country's oldest steak houses, it has maintained a customer base for over thirty years. With a business casual atmosphere, you are sure to find something to suit your tastebuds. The restaurant is a great place to go for a night out on the town. There are many options for food and drink, but Charley's Steak House is renowned for its steaks and chops. They serve three-year-old USDA prime cuts. Plus, their wine list boasts a whopping 1000 wines worldwide. Aside from steaks, they also offer seafood, chicken, and other dishes that will have you return for more. You can even reserve a private dining room to feed your crew.
ORLANDO, FL
Giant Items Popping Up On Florida Beaches

A conservation group in Miami is making a statement. They have placed enlarged cigarette butt statues in the sand on Miami Beach. The display encourages people to pay attention to the new law that bans smoking on several Florida beaches. According to the director of Florida Conservation at Ocean Conservancy, “Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our wildlife and ocean.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Cheers! Free beer returns to SeaWorld

ORLANDO, Fla. — Raise your glasses to SeaWorld Orlando. The theme park is bringing back its popular free beer event just in time for the long weekend. The promotion lasts through Jan. 31. The free beer is available at Waterway Grill Bar beginning at 11 a.m. each day and...
ORLANDO, FL
Operation Pop Top: Bartow Store Clerk Arrested

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office continued their “Operation Pop-Top” campaign, in which they visit multiple retailers to ensure that alcoholic beverages were not being sold to anyone under 21 years of age, in accordance with Florida law. The deputies made...
BARTOW, FL

