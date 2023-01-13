Where Are The Best Steakhouses in Central Florida?. Charley's Steak House is a staple of the Orlando restaurant scene. As one of the country's oldest steak houses, it has maintained a customer base for over thirty years. With a business casual atmosphere, you are sure to find something to suit your tastebuds. The restaurant is a great place to go for a night out on the town. There are many options for food and drink, but Charley's Steak House is renowned for its steaks and chops. They serve three-year-old USDA prime cuts. Plus, their wine list boasts a whopping 1000 wines worldwide. Aside from steaks, they also offer seafood, chicken, and other dishes that will have you return for more. You can even reserve a private dining room to feed your crew.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO