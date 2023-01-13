Read full article on original website
Battle of the Bands in St. Petersburg honors Dr. MLK Jr.
People across the Tampa Bay area stuck it out in the cold Sunday to come together and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with live music and lots of fun.
polk.edu
Polk State Education grad fast-tracks career with dual enrollment & bachelor’s degree
Sofia Molina has returned to the site where she was once a kindergarten student at then-Kingsford Elementary to teach kindergarten at what is now Willow Oak School in Mulberry. Molina received a Fancelli Family Future Leaderships Scholarship in fifth grade through the Polk State College Foundation and graduated salutatorian in...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County presents plan for 59th St. West
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County is seeking public comments after presenting their preliminary plan for 59th St. West. While the plan is only 60 percent complete, residents can expect to see the two-lane road expand into four. Chad Butzow, Manatee County Public Works Director, said the plan envisions “sidewalks on...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality and fresh ingredients only.
WESH
Freeze possible for parts of Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend is shaping up to be sunny, but cold. Friday overnight into Saturday kicks off a First Warning Weather Day from 12 a.m. to 10 a.m. WESH 2's Cam Tran says that's when there will be the worst of the wind chills. This content is...
fox13news.com
Family-owned company honored for 100 years of business in Pasco County
SAN ANTONIO, Fla. - Pasco County's 100-year-old lumber company is being honored for reaching a full century in business. The San Antonio Lumber Company was started by Sarah Schrader’s great-great-grandfather, Herman Schrader, back in 1923. In the 1950s, it became one of the largest Purina pet food dealers in...
Mysuncoast.com
Missing Lakewood Ranch teacher found dead
MANATEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee Sheriff’s office reported today that missing teacher Justin Darr, 39 was found dead close to his home in Parrish where he was last seen one week ago. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The man was reported missing after he had...
suncoastnews.com
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48. A St. Petersburg plastic surgeon died Thursday, six days after deputies responded to a double shooting call at a home he owns in Brooksville.
Florida Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
Freeze Watch issued for parts of Pasco, Hernando, Citrus counties
A Freeze Watch has been issued for northern parts of the Tampa Bay area Friday, according to an advisory from the National Weather Service.
East Bay High School searched for firearms 3 times in 1 week
Hillsborough County School officials say three guns were found in, or near East Bay High School this week.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Steakhouses in Central Florida
Where Are The Best Steakhouses in Central Florida?. Charley's Steak House is a staple of the Orlando restaurant scene. As one of the country's oldest steak houses, it has maintained a customer base for over thirty years. With a business casual atmosphere, you are sure to find something to suit your tastebuds. The restaurant is a great place to go for a night out on the town. There are many options for food and drink, but Charley's Steak House is renowned for its steaks and chops. They serve three-year-old USDA prime cuts. Plus, their wine list boasts a whopping 1000 wines worldwide. Aside from steaks, they also offer seafood, chicken, and other dishes that will have you return for more. You can even reserve a private dining room to feed your crew.
wild941.com
Giant Items Popping Up On Florida Beaches
A conservation group in Miami is making a statement. They have placed enlarged cigarette butt statues in the sand on Miami Beach. The display encourages people to pay attention to the new law that bans smoking on several Florida beaches. According to the director of Florida Conservation at Ocean Conservancy, “Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our wildlife and ocean.”
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd To Brief Media On Deadly Crash Stemming From Davenport Party
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at PCSO Sheriff’s Operations Center in Winter Haven regarding an investigation of an open house party in Davenport. Deputies say dangerous felons from the party rammed a PCSO vehicle
Pinellas teen in custody after student stabbed on bus with box cutter
A 14-year-old was taken into custody after he allegedly stabbed another student in the arm with a box cutter on a school bus in St. Petersburg Tuesday morning, police said.
Cheers! Free beer returns to SeaWorld
ORLANDO, Fla. — Raise your glasses to SeaWorld Orlando. The theme park is bringing back its popular free beer event just in time for the long weekend. The promotion lasts through Jan. 31. The free beer is available at Waterway Grill Bar beginning at 11 a.m. each day and...
Motorcyclist dies after Pasco County crash
A New Port Richey motorcyclist died after a crash on Monday morning.
wild941.com
Favorite St. Pete Burger Spot Makes A Big Business Move
In every city there is a burger spot that is a gem. Well in St. Pete, El Cap restaurant has been a hidden gem for many years. I found this spot during Covid, and it’s my favorite St. Pete burger spot whenever I feel like treating myself. Despite a...
cltampa.com
A massive Lakeland ranch, and home to CornFusion, is now on the market for $4.5 million
A gigantic ranch known for hosting a popular local fall festival for the last decade is now for sale in Lakeland. Located at 13444 Moore Rd., the agritourism-zoned ranch has been owned by Ted and Donna Smith since 1980, and is a well-known spot for concerts, weddings, and most importantly, the annual CornFusion Fall Festival .
westorlandonews.com
Operation Pop Top: Bartow Store Clerk Arrested
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office continued their “Operation Pop-Top” campaign, in which they visit multiple retailers to ensure that alcoholic beverages were not being sold to anyone under 21 years of age, in accordance with Florida law. The deputies made...
