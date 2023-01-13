Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Families of teens sue Fort Wayne gas station where they were shot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The families of the three teens shot at a State Boulevard and Hobson Road gas station in 2021 have filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Quick Stop station and its owners, where police say the fatal encounter with Joseph Bossard began. Anderson Retic and...
WANE-TV
ISP: Peru couple arrested following 9-month narcotics investigation
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A nine-month narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of a couple from Peru, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police (ISP). Authorities later received arrest warrants for Jordan Taylor, 32, and Wallace Taylor, 31, as a result of the investigation. On Jan. 12, a state...
WANE-TV
Woman, child found dead inside north side Fort Wayne home after reported shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police are investigating the deaths of a woman and child found in a north side Fort Wayne home following a reported shooting Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were sent to the 1100 block of Skyline Pass northeast of the intersection of Coldwater and Cook Roads at around 8:35 a.m. in the Lincoln Village neighborhood.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne man arrested after multi-state pursuit
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Fort Wayne is in jail in Ohio, after leading police on a multi-state pursuit. Around 8:30 Saturday night, Indiana State Police notified Williams County, Ohio law enforcement about an eastbound pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on U.S. 20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. ISP terminated their pursuit at the state line.
ISP: Mother, 3 children ID’d in fatal Fremont fire
FREMONT, Ind. — Authorities have identified the mother and three children who died in a house fire in northeastern Indiana on Saturday. The Steuben County Coroner’s Office positively identified the victims as 37-year-old Rebecca White, 37, 5-year-old Emmett Freed, 3-year-old Eleanor Freed, and 21-month-old Alaura Freed. Indiana State Police said the four were killed in […]
WANE-TV
FWPD: 2 arrested on drug charges after ‘lengthy investigation’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two Fort Wayne men face multiple drug-related felony charges stemming from a “lengthy investigation” by the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice & Narcotics Division (FWPD). According to police, the Vice & Narcotics Division secured a search warrant for a house on...
wfft.com
Bluffton police still searching for missing Fort Wayne woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- It's been about two-and-a-half weeks since Celeste Cuthbert went missing in Bluffton. Police there are still asking for more tips that may lead them to her. Cuthbert was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a darker gray zip up and a black jacket. FOX 55 spoke...
WANE-TV
Court Docs: Death of Border Collie puppy adds to inmate’s charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When Bishop was dropped off at the Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency Hospital in Fort Wayne, the puppy had two broken legs. The 5-month old Scottish Border Collie had been hit by a car, according to the woman who brought Bishop in. She’d found him in a parking lot on Coldwater Road.
Courts: Trial begins in ski mask murder at apartment complex
A murder trial began Tuesday involving a homicide victim who wore a ski mask as drama between he, a woman and the man accused of killing him unfolded at a south side apartment complex in September 2021.
WANE-TV
Police: Pursuit ends in drug dealing, neglect arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An attempt by Fort Wayne police to wrap up a drug investigation led to a man leading officers on a pursuit and ultimately his arrest on drug dealing and neglect of a dependent charges Tuesday. Detectives with the police department’s Gang and Violent Crimes...
WANE-TV
Downtown Fort Wayne eatery bears pain of high egg prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Egg prices have continued to climb into the new year, a trend that was established at the tail end of 2022. According to a report by the United States Department of Agriculture, the average carton of eggs in America was valued at about $4.25 last month.
WANE-TV
ISP: Vehicle flips on I-69; extension ladder to blame
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police have determined a ladder was the cause of a rollover crash on I-69 that shut down the northbound lanes Monday morning. Brian Walker with ISP sent out a Tweet around 9:45 a.m. warning drivers to avoid the highway around the 326 mile-marker near Auburn. Traffic was being directed toward the exit near the 326 mile-marker south of Auburn, according to the Tweet.
wfft.com
Two dead, one injured in fiery Fort Wayne crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two people are dead, and one person is hospitalized with serious injuries, after a car crash in southwest Fort Wayne Sunday night. The Allen County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash on Arcola Road, just east of Yellow River Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, where they found two cars in flames.
ISP: Drugs, fake money found in car driving 25 mph under speed limit
When the trooper spoke to the driver, he smelled raw marijuana coming from the car.
Fire crews return to southeast Fort Wayne home where dog died in fire
No people were hurt but a dog died following a heavy fire on Fort Wayne's southeast side Monday night.
WOWO News
Sunday Night Two Car Crash Leaves Two Dead In Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) Two people are dead following a Sunday night crash that resulted in both cars engulfed in flames. It happened around 9:30 p.m. where police were called to Arcola Road, just east of Yellow River Road, in reference to a reported motor vehicle crash with injuries. Upon arrival, police found two cars involved in the crash completely engulfed in flames. According to preliminary reports, an eastbound passenger car and a westbound passenger car collided. The collision caused both cars to become fully engulfed in flames upon impact.
WANE-TV
Kendallville PD: Suspects posed as delivery drivers ‘for YouTube videos’
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Police investigated a string of reports over the weekend of people posing as delivery drivers and allegedly asking homeowners for personal information, including one incident in Fort Wayne that led to a fight. A Facebook post Saturday said Kendallville Police were receiving calls about people...
Mother, 3 children dead following Indiana house fire
FREMONT, Ind. (AP) — A mother and her three children have died following a house fire in northeastern Indiana. The blaze in Fremont was reported about 5 a.m. Saturday and the victims were found minutes later by firefighters inside the burning home, state police said. They were pronounced dead at hospitals. A county coroner has […]
WANE-TV
Latest Philharmonic negotiations end with no results
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Nearly six weeks after Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians started their strike, both sides were still unable to reach an agreement during the latest negotiations Tuesday. “Despite our near unanimous rejection of their most recent contract offer, [Philharmonic] management refused to respond to our outstanding...
Times-Union Newspaper
Three Join Sheriff’s Office
Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith recently welcomed three new hires to the department. Merit deputy Jacob Anderson, of Warsaw, will be assigned to the patrol division, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. A North Manchester High School graduate, he and his wife, Jennifer, have...
