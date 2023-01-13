Read full article on original website
Design work on Leander's first full-service hospital to kick off in 2023
The hospital is estimated to be completed by mid- to late 2025. (Courtesy St. David's HealthCare) St. David’s HealthCare is planning to start the design and permitting process of its new hospital in Leander in 2023 with construction to follow. Though the organization has not selected an official name,...
Hutto ISD trustees talk possible May bond election
Trustees received a presentation on new bond proposals at a Jan. 12 meeting. (Screenshot courtesy Hutto ISD) With the February deadline for calling a bond election on the way, Hutto ISD trustees continue to weigh a bond package proposal from the district's long-range facilities planning committee. At a Jan. 12...
Leander ISD to rezone, decide timeline for next bond
Leander ISD is navigating unbalanced growth and a need for new facilities. (Community Impact staff) District officials, the board of trustees and the Leander ISD Citizens’ Facility Advisory Committee have “some tough decisions” to make in the coming weeks, Superintendent Bruce Gearing said, as the district navigates unbalanced growth and a need for new facilities.
Circle Arts Theatre enters its 55th season entertaining, educating the New Braunfels community
The Inner Circle performs at Circle Arts Theatre. From left are Aaron Dyball, Cecilia Brogren, Lucas Wise, Aynsley Helton, Heston Montagne, Drew Heitmeyer, Owen Stolinski, Lily Franco, Sydney Mace, Elliot Buchanan, Maggie Singleton and Kyndal Leasman (Photos by Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Since 1968, Circle Arts Theatre has served as a...
San Marcos green-lights paid parking pilot program
San Marcos City Council meets at 630 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The San Marcos City Council approved implementing a paid parking pilot program Jan. 17 for visitors at City Park. San Marcos residents will be able to park for free. The Parks and Recreation board has...
Hays County commissioners receive presentation on 'legacy' Word Place development in Kyle
The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court received a presentation Jan. 17 regarding the mixed-use Word Place development in Kyle. The agenda item, dubbed “Project Midnight Blue,” is set to be a “legacy” project, according to Gap Strategies co-founding partner Jeff Barton.
Williamson County to begin jail-based competency restoration program this spring
Williamson County will begin a jail-based competency restoration program in the spring, Commissioners Court members said Jan. 16. (Community Impact file photo) Williamson County is preparing to start a jail-based competency restoration program this spring, according to a presentation to Commissioners Court on Jan. 16. Jail-based competency restoration programs provide...
Leander ISD board eyes bond savings for new stoplight near Henry Middle School
The Leander ISD board of trustees will hear recommendations on potential bond projects Jan. 26. (Community Impact staff) The Leander ISD board of trustees heard a recommendation from the Bond Oversight Committee to fund a new traffic signal and received an update from the Citizens’ Facility Advisory Committee Jan. 12.
wilcosun.com
Georgetown receives feedback from public, council on Downtown Master Plan
The public received an overview of the city’s upcoming work to create a new Downtown Master Plan Tuesday, January 10. “We’re here to talk about the Downtown Master Plan update and where we’re at in that process,” Downtown and Tourism Director Kim McAuliffe said. Discussions took place during an afternoon council workshop, as well as a stakeholder meeting later that evening. The meeting was…
New Lake Travis Community Library headed to Spicewood in 2023
The Lake Travis Community Library is opening a second location in Spicewood this year. (Courtesy Lake Travis Community Library) The Lake Travis Community Library District announced the opening of a second library at 21209 Hwy. 71, Spicewood, in a press release Jan. 13. The new library will open within the...
Austin EMS No. 10/Fire Station No. 25 on Duval Rd. undergoing expansion
Once renovations are complete at EMS No. 10/Fire Station No. 25, the station will have an expanded bay with renovated crew quarters compliant with the American with Disabilities Act. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) EMS No. 10/Fire Station No. 25 is undergoing renovations at 5228 Duval Road, Austin. The emergency medical services...
Hays County commissioners to discuss ARPA funds, racial profiling report Jan. 17
The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court is set to receive five presentations from Ardurra regarding area nonprofits that may receive American Rescue Plan Act funds, of which the county received $44.7 million. The funding, known as Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery, is meant to help government entities recover from and aid in the response of the COVID-19 pandemic.
kut.org
Why 19th Street in Austin was chosen to be renamed after Martin Luther King Jr.
There are around 1,000 streets across the U.S. named for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., but Austin’s is one of only a few that run near a major university or state capitol. “Symbolically, it was an important street,” journalist Erna Smith said. “Ours is special in the sense...
Williamson County Children’s Advocacy Center expansion nears completion
The new building will have two medical rooms, six family waiting rooms, six forensic interview rooms and extra office space for staff. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) The construction on the Williamson County Children’s Advocacy Center will wrap up around February about a year after the project to expand the 15,000-square-foot facility in Georgetown broke ground.
New Mediterranean concept Ezov to open in East Austin in spring 2023
Ezov's menu was described by Chef Berty Richter as a "fun, lighthearted and vibrant concept." (Courtesy Ezov) A new Mediterranean restaurant with Israeli influences is opening in East Austin this spring. Ezov—whose namesake comes from the Hebrew name for hyssop, a flowering plant used in the spice blend za’atar—will feature...
Walnut Creek Pub opens in North Austin with a streamlined menu and drinks
Walnut Creek Pub now serves a light menu and drinks. The owners Mathew Roth and Thao Phan will continue to smoke meats on special occasions. (Courtesy Matthew Roth/Walnut Creek Pub) Walnut Creek Pub opened Jan. 4 at 11806 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin. The restaurant space used to be Smokin Beauty...
Late-night eatery Ziki now open in Georgetown
Ziki opened its new location Jan. 10 at 1003 W. University Ave., Georgetown. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Ziki, the health-conscious, Greek and Mexican fusion restaurant, opened its new location at 1003 W. University Ave. on Jan. 10. The fast-casual eatery, which has multiple locations throughout Austin, features burgers; grain bowls; burritos;...
New public plaza, event space coming to Georgetown
The new City Center will be located near the Georgetown Public Library. (Rendering courtesy city of Georgetown) The first phase of the new City Center is expected to finish sometime between May and September, according to the city. The plan will create a public plaza and event space between the...
Bandit Tacos shutters Buda taco truck in favor of catering, events
Bandit Tacos closed its truck Dec. 29 at 824 Main St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Bandit Tacos announced via social media that Dec. 29 would be its last day in operation at Willie's Joint, located at 824 Main St., Buda. "We'll be moving out tomorrow to begin our new catering...
Central Texas toll agency, Austin developer face off over crumbling road on former Motorola site
A landowner and developer claims a Central Texas transportation agency damaged a private road on its property while constructing the 183 Toll Road.
