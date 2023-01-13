ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Community Impact Austin

Hutto ISD trustees talk possible May bond election

Trustees received a presentation on new bond proposals at a Jan. 12 meeting. (Screenshot courtesy Hutto ISD) With the February deadline for calling a bond election on the way, Hutto ISD trustees continue to weigh a bond package proposal from the district's long-range facilities planning committee. At a Jan. 12...
HUTTO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Leander ISD to rezone, decide timeline for next bond

Leander ISD is navigating unbalanced growth and a need for new facilities. (Community Impact staff) District officials, the board of trustees and the Leander ISD Citizens’ Facility Advisory Committee have “some tough decisions” to make in the coming weeks, Superintendent Bruce Gearing said, as the district navigates unbalanced growth and a need for new facilities.
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Circle Arts Theatre enters its 55th season entertaining, educating the New Braunfels community

The Inner Circle performs at Circle Arts Theatre. From left are Aaron Dyball, Cecilia Brogren, Lucas Wise, Aynsley Helton, Heston Montagne, Drew Heitmeyer, Owen Stolinski, Lily Franco, Sydney Mace, Elliot Buchanan, Maggie Singleton and Kyndal Leasman (Photos by Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Since 1968, Circle Arts Theatre has served as a...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays County commissioners receive presentation on 'legacy' Word Place development in Kyle

The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court received a presentation Jan. 17 regarding the mixed-use Word Place development in Kyle. The agenda item, dubbed “Project Midnight Blue,” is set to be a “legacy” project, according to Gap Strategies co-founding partner Jeff Barton.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County to begin jail-based competency restoration program this spring

Williamson County will begin a jail-based competency restoration program in the spring, Commissioners Court members said Jan. 16. (Community Impact file photo) Williamson County is preparing to start a jail-based competency restoration program this spring, according to a presentation to Commissioners Court on Jan. 16. Jail-based competency restoration programs provide...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
wilcosun.com

Georgetown receives feedback from public, council on Downtown Master Plan

The public received an overview of the city’s upcoming work to create a new Downtown Master Plan Tuesday, January 10. “We’re here to talk about the Downtown Master Plan update and where we’re at in that process,” Downtown and Tourism Director Kim McAuliffe said. Discussions took place during an afternoon council workshop, as well as a stakeholder meeting later that evening. The meeting was…
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays County commissioners to discuss ARPA funds, racial profiling report Jan. 17

The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court is set to receive five presentations from Ardurra regarding area nonprofits that may receive American Rescue Plan Act funds, of which the county received $44.7 million. The funding, known as Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery, is meant to help government entities recover from and aid in the response of the COVID-19 pandemic.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County Children’s Advocacy Center expansion nears completion

The new building will have two medical rooms, six family waiting rooms, six forensic interview rooms and extra office space for staff. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) The construction on the Williamson County Children’s Advocacy Center will wrap up around February about a year after the project to expand the 15,000-square-foot facility in Georgetown broke ground.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Late-night eatery Ziki now open in Georgetown

Ziki opened its new location Jan. 10 at 1003 W. University Ave., Georgetown. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Ziki, the health-conscious, Greek and Mexican fusion restaurant, opened its new location at 1003 W. University Ave. on Jan. 10. The fast-casual eatery, which has multiple locations throughout Austin, features burgers; grain bowls; burritos;...
GEORGETOWN, TX
