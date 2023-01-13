ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-Year-Old Twins ‘Traumatized’ By Mom’s Death At Their Home, Refusing To Go Inside $4 Million Mansion

Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley are refusing to enter their home that Elvis’ only child died from cardiac arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that Lisa Marie’s children, who she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood, have told family members they don’t want to go back to the property. A source said the kids are “too traumatized” by the entire ordeal. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lisa Marie passed away last week after suffering a medical emergency at her Calabasas, California mansion. Her ex-husband Danny Keough, who had been living with Lisa Marie, attempted to...
CALABASAS, CA
WUSA

Austin Butler Attends 2023 Critics Choice Awards After Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Austin Butler is stepping out amid tragedy. The 31-year-old Elvis star attended the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, just days after Lisa Marie Presley died at age 54. The actor, who previously said his heart was "completely shattered" in the wake of Elvis and Priscilla Presley's daughter's death, walked the red carpet with director Baz Luhrmann and costume designer Catherine Martin.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy