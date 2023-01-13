ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Chris Brown Passes Elvis For Most Gold Records

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago

Chris Brown has extended his lead over Elvis Presley as the male singer with the most Gold-certified singles in music history. Last Thursday (Jan. 5), the 33-year-old crooner earned his 56th Gold single with his latest hit “Call Me Every Day” from his studio album Breezy , giving him two more Gold singles than the Memphis icon, who currently has 54 Gold-certified singles. The only male artists with more Gold certifications from the RIAA are NBA YoungBoy (93), Kanye West (88), Drake (74), Eminem (72), and Future (68).

Brown first pulled ahead of Presley in October 2022, when the Virginia native’s 2022 release “Under the Influence,” reached 500,000 in cumulative sales. Thus far, he has sold 92.5 million cumulative singles in his career, making him one of the highest-selling male R&B artists of all-time. The singer’s latest feat follows him becoming the most decorated singer in Billboard Hot 100 history last year with over 100 entries on the chart. In July, it was reported that Brown had amassed 112 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 following the release of Breezy , which placed ahead of Presley in the course of attaining that mark. The late rock star holds 109 appearances on the Hot 100 chart, as of press time.

More from VIBE.com

Brown’s 10th studio album Breezy was released in June 2022. The album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and includes features from Lil Wayne, Anderson .Paak, Blxst, Lil Baby, H.E.R., EST Gee, Wizkid, Jack Harlow, Tory Lanez, Fivio Foreign, Ella Mai, Yung Bleu, Capella Grey, Lil Durk, Davido and Bryson Tiller. Additional singles from the album include the cuts “Iffy” and “Warm Embrace.”

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

50 Cent Reacts To His Music Being Played At Ja Rule Concert

50 Cent has shared his reaction to a clip of his 2003 single “In Da Club” being played at a Ja Rule concert. Video of the moment, which occurred prior to Ja’s performance at Power 106.9’s Jingle Jam concert in Omaha, Nebraska in December 2022, recently surfaced and shows members of the “Put It On Me” rapper’s team scrambling in an attempt to have the DJ cut the song off as it blared from the speakers.More from VIBE.comJa Rule's Team Reacts To 50 Cent's Music Being Played At His Concert50 Cent Says Eminem Turned Down $9M To Perform At The...
OMAHA, NE
Vibe

‘Lovers & Friends’ 2023 Festival Lineup Includes Chris Brown, Missy Elliott And More

Calling all “lovers and friends” of Hip-Hop and R&B! The nostalgic music festival presented by Usher has just announced its 2023 lineup. This time around, millennial music lovers can enjoy live sounds from headliners including Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, Usher, Chris Brown, 50 Cent and more. Returning to Las Vegas on May 6, 2023, the Lovers & Friends Festival will bring out over 45 artists to deliver familiar musical feels, from Christina Aguilera, Nelly, Pitbull and Miguel, to Jhene Aiko, Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller, PARTYNEXTDOOR and others.More from VIBE.comHere’s What Went Down At The Inaugural Lovers & Friends FestivalMaster P And Snoop Dogg...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vibe

Black Thought And El Michels Affair Announce ‘Glorious Game’ Album

Black Thought is teaming up with Brooklyn-based group El Michels for a collaborative album titled Glorious Game. The album, which will include 12 new songs and is scheduled to be released April 14 on Big Crown Records, is led by the single “Grateful,” which finds Philly rep volleying couplets atop a track laden with hard-hitting percussion and vocal samples. “Three for the money, two for the hustle and/ One for the night time spread over the city like a comforter/Prime time for the predators who come to hunt for the chumps/Carryin’ them high notes like a trumpeter,” the 49-year-old spouts during the course of two...
Vibe

Beyoncé And Britney Spears’ Visual Collab Reportedly Scrapped As “CUFF IT” Climbs ‘Billboard’ Charts

Beyoncé and Britney Spears were reportedly set to collaborate in a new music video that has since been shelved, according to Page Six. There’s no word on why the partnership didn’t come to fruition, but it would’ve been refreshing to see the singers reunite. The respective icons have previously worked together in the early 2000s for a Pepsi commercial, singing Queen’s hit single, “We Will Rock You.” Additionally, the news of this visual is the first since Bey issued the teaser for “I’M THAT GIRL” from her Grammy-nominated album, RENAISSANCE. In spite of the album not having any full music videos...
Vibe

Recording Academy To Honor Missy Elliott, Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne With Global Impact Award

The GRAMMYs are set to honor Black excellence in music with a salute to Missy Elliott, Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne, and Sylvia Rhone. According to an official press release from the Recording Academy, the Black Music Collective event will honor the four honorees during 2023 GRAMMY Week, with each figure receiving the Recording Academy’s Global Impact Award. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, will mark the date of the second annual Black Music Collective event at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The celebration will be sponsored by Amazon Music and the Google Pixel Phone, with Adam Blackstone as the event’s musical director.More...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae

Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
Vibe

Rotimi Details Why He Left His G-Unit Record Deal In 2017

Rotimi recently revisited the topic of leaving his 2017 record deal with G-Unit. To clear up any speculations, the actor-singer explained that leaving Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s imprint was his own decision and that it was “all love.” As Rotimi is best known for his role as Dre in 50’s hit series Power, fans soon began to learn about the Maplewood, NJ-native’s musical side, following his departure from the show. With the support of Fif, Rotimi spent three years on the label after signing in 2014. More from VIBE.com50 Cent Explains Why He Wishes Tony Yayo Was The Superstar Of G-Unit50...
Vibe

Tory Lanez Dad Says Megan Thee Stallion Has Been “Forgiven” By His Family

Tory Lanez’s father shared that he, Tory, and their family have forgiven Megan Thee Stallion for her allegations that his son shot her. In an Instagram Live on Thursday (Jan. 12), Lanez’s dad, Sonstar Peterson, expressed on camera: “This might come as a shock to many of you, but guess what? Both my son, myself, and others of our family have long decided that we are not going to hold any animosity against Megan Pete a.k.a. Megan Thee Stallion. We forgave that girl a long time ago. A long time ago.”More from VIBE.com50 Cent Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion For Jussie Smollett...
Vibe

21 Savage Snitches On Himself During Clubhouse Argument

21 Savage may have possibly incriminated himself during a heated argument on Clubhouse. On Monday (Jan. 16), a 50-second clip from the Clubhouse conversation began to make the rounds on social media, with the Her Loss rapper turning up on a group of unspecified men.  As the argument began to grow out of control, implications of violence were mentioned by both parties. Finally, the rapper, legally known as Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, grew agitated and began detailing past beef and urging the men that he does this in “real life.”More from VIBE.comDrake And 21 Savage's 'Her Loss' Breaks Ceiling With 1 Billion Spotify Streams21...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Janelle Monáe On Identifying As Non-Binary: “It’s About Honoring Your Truth”

Janelle Monáe is in the midst of “honoring” her truth. The non-binary actor, who made the announcement last year, explained their approach to spotlighting their identity and how it can help others. “I think it’s all about just honoring your truth and your authenticity, and whatever that may look like,” Monáe told SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle. “I’m not this arrogant person that thinks I have all the answers, so I think for me, it’s about making sure I’m also saying to people, ‘Further investigate who you are,’ you know?”More from VIBE.comHere's Why Whitney Houston Turned Down The Role Of Denise Huxtable On...
Vibe

Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Confirm Relationship With Instagram Post

Last year, speculations began to swarm social media that Lori Harvey and Snowfall actor Damson Idris were dating. After being spotted on a dinner date in West Hollywood back in December, the pair have confirmed that they are indeed an item with an Instagram post. On Thursday (Jan. 12), Idris posted an IG story showing him and Harvey boo’d up as he kissed her cheek. On the image, he vaguely wrote “Happy Birthday Nunu [heart emoji].”More from VIBE.comKanye West Secretly Marries Yeezy Designer: ReportThe Game Is Ready To Put A Ring On It: "All You Gotta Do Is Show Up For...
Vibe

Frank Ocean Confirmed As 2023 Coachella Headliner

Frank Ocean has been confirmed as one of three headlining acts performing during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The R&B singer was first announced as a lead talent in August 2021 after his scheduled 2020 showing was pushed back due to the then-new coronavirus pandemic. Although the festival returned in 2022, the annual desert party was headlined by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, the Weeknd, and Swedish House Mafia. The dates did not align with the Channel Orange musician’s availability. More from VIBE.comGloRilla, Muni Long, Armani White, And More Named In RIAA Class Of 2022 ListMetro Boomin Leaks Original...
Vibe

Tory Lanez Sentencing Delayed Following Conviction In Megan Thee Stallion Trial

The date for Tory Lanez’s prison sentencing has been delayed, as the rapper recently revamped his legal team in anticipation of seeking an appeal for a new trial. The sentencing was pushed from Jan. 27 to Feb. 28 in order to give the Canadian’s new counsel a window of time to file motions on their client’s behalf. More from VIBE.comTory Lanez's "The Color Violet" Cracks Billboard Hot 100 Post-ConvictionTory Lanez Hires Suge Knight's Former Lawyer David KennerSoulja Boy Blasts Rap Community For Not Supporting Megan Thee Stallion Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, appeared in court on Tuesday (Jan. 10) for the first...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Kanye West Secretly Marries Yeezy Designer: Report

Kanye West has quietly become a married man, once again. TMZ reports that Ye tied the knot with one of his employees, Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori. The duo recently held a private wedding ceremony to commemorate their love, although the newlywed couple has yet to file for official marriage certificates. More from VIBE.comLori Harvey And Damson Idris Confirm Relationship With Instagram PostGhostface Killah Announces New Album Exclusively On Stem PlayerThe Game Is Ready To Put A Ring On It: "All You Gotta Do Is Show Up For Me" West and Censori are said to have known each other for a few...
Vibe

Moneybagg Yo Tells GloRilla He’s “On What U On” In New Music Video

Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla have channeled their inner Yvette and Jodie from Baby Boy in new music video “On What U On.” The Collective Music Group label mates have come together for the first time to trade bars as they “cleverly break down a lover’s quarrel… over a classic, bass-heavy beat and propulsive piano arrangement,” states CMG via Commercial Appeal.More from VIBE.comFrank Ocean Confirmed As 2023 Coachella HeadlinerThe Weeknd Asks "Is There Someone Else?" In New Music VideoGloRilla, Muni Long, Armani White, And More Named In RIAA Class Of 2022 List Bagg spits: “F**k my ho*, f**k that bi**h/ I don’t give...
Vibe

Takeoff Shooting Allegedly Caused By Argument Over Loaded Dice

According to comedian Shawty Shawty, Takeoff’s death was the result of an argument over loaded dice. During an appearance on the Ugly Money Podcast, Shawty spoke about the tragic shooting that claimed the Migos rapper’s life and gave insight into how one of Quavo and Take’s cousins told him what really transpired.  “I have to say ‘alleged’ because I was told this over the phone from a reliable source,” he began. “They say Quavo dominates in a whole lot of different things — basketball, all of this. So they say that they had been shooting basketball earlier and then they got...
HOUSTON, TX
Vibe

Cam’ron Previews Hilarious Tap Dance Battle With Mendeecees Harris

Cam’ron has been exposing his full repertoire of skills as of late, and recently showed off his tap dancing abilities for the world. The 46-year-old shared footage of him battling Mendeecees Harris on Instagram earlier this week. The video, posted on Wednesday (Jan. 11), shows the Harlem rappers dressed to the nines at a fancy event. The reality TV star kicked things off before Killa Cam got into the mix, and was the showman he has always been known to be. He held his jacket in one arm and tapped passionately before flinging it across the room. More from VIBE.comCam'ron...
Vibe

Lizzo, Doja Cat, And Jack Harlow Among 2023 iHeart Radio Awards Nominees

Nominees for the 2023 iHeart Radio Awards were announced on Wednesday (Jan. 11) and the event will be littered with a number of stars in Hip-Hop, R&B, and various other genres. Acts like Lizzo, Jack Harlow, and Doja Cat were among the leading nominees, as all three were included in the show’s two most coveted categories, “Artist of the Year” and “Song of the Year.” Lizzo garnered eight nominations in total, tied with Harry Styles and Taylor Swift for the most this year. Her hit single, “About Damn Time,” is up for Song of the Year, Best Lyrics, and TikTok Bop...
Vibe

‘Abbott Elementary’ Takes Home Golden Globes For Best Actress, Supporting Actor And Comedy Series

ABC’s Abbott Elementary took home the Golden Globe for Best Television Series, Comedy, last night (Jan. 10) along with its leading star and creator, Quinta Brunson, winning Best Performance by An Actress in a TV Series. The series also saw actor Tyler James Williams snag a win for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role. Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph were also nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for the mockumentary show — Ozark‘s Julia Garner won in that category.More from VIBE.comQuinta Brunson Accepts First Emmy For 'Abbott Elementary'Angela Bassett's Golden Globe...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Kendrick Lamar And Lizzo To Headline Governors Ball 2023

Governors Ball 2023 has officially announced its lineup. According to the festival’s press release, GB23 is set to return from June 9-11, 2023, with Lizzo, Odesa, and Kendrick Lamar scheduled to headline the three-day celebration.  Lizzo will grace the stage as the headliner on Friday, June 9 as the day will also include performances from Saba, Joey Bada$$, Lil Uzi Vert, PJ Morton, Omar Apollo, and Maxo Kream. Odesa will headline Saturday, with Amber Mark, Syd, Kenny Beats, Lil Baby, and Koffee set to hit the stage throughout the day. K. Dot will close out the festival Sunday night with additional appearances...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Vibe

34K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy