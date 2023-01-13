Chris Brown Passes Elvis For Most Gold Records

Chris Brown has extended his lead over Elvis Presley as the male singer with the most Gold-certified singles in music history. Last Thursday (Jan. 5), the 33-year-old crooner earned his 56th Gold single with his latest hit “Call Me Every Day” from his studio album Breezy , giving him two more Gold singles than the Memphis icon, who currently has 54 Gold-certified singles. The only male artists with more Gold certifications from the RIAA are NBA YoungBoy (93), Kanye West (88), Drake (74), Eminem (72), and Future (68).

Brown first pulled ahead of Presley in October 2022, when the Virginia native’s 2022 release “Under the Influence,” reached 500,000 in cumulative sales. Thus far, he has sold 92.5 million cumulative singles in his career, making him one of the highest-selling male R&B artists of all-time. The singer’s latest feat follows him becoming the most decorated singer in Billboard Hot 100 history last year with over 100 entries on the chart. In July, it was reported that Brown had amassed 112 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 following the release of Breezy , which placed ahead of Presley in the course of attaining that mark. The late rock star holds 109 appearances on the Hot 100 chart, as of press time.

Brown’s 10th studio album Breezy was released in June 2022. The album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and includes features from Lil Wayne, Anderson .Paak, Blxst, Lil Baby, H.E.R., EST Gee, Wizkid, Jack Harlow, Tory Lanez, Fivio Foreign, Ella Mai, Yung Bleu, Capella Grey, Lil Durk, Davido and Bryson Tiller. Additional singles from the album include the cuts “Iffy” and “Warm Embrace.”