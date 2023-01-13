ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

riverheadlocal

Gilmon Joseph ‘Buddy’ Gagnon Jr., 71

Gilmon Joseph “Buddy” Gagnon Jr. died on Jan. 14, 2023. He was 71 years old. He was a member and ex-chief of the Flanders Fire Department. He was also a former member of the Patchogue Forty Thieves Drill Team. The family will receive visitors on Friday, Jan. 20...
RIVERHEAD, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Commack Identity Theft

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly used another person’s identity to withdraw money in Commack in December. A man allegedly used a debit card at an ATM at...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Medford Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole merchandise from a Medford store last month. Two people allegedly stole approximately $4,000 worth of electronics from Lowe’s, located at 2796 Route 112, on...
MEDFORD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Arrests for underage alcohol sales in Elmont, Franklin Square, North Valley Stream

Three clerks and one business owner were arrested for allegedly selling alcohol and tobacco products to minors in an undercover investigation on Jan. 16. The spate of arrests is part of the Nassau County Police Department's “Project 21” initiative that enlists underage undercover agents who attempted to purchase alcohol and tobacco from a handful of stores across Elmont, Franklin Square and North Valley Stream.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Farmingville Petit Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Farmingville store in October. A man allegedly stole approximately $450 worth of clothing from Burlington, located at...
FARMINGVILLE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Woman arrested in Mount Sinai massage parlor raid

Suffolk County Police arrested a Flushing woman on Jan 17 for alleged unlawful practice of a profession during a massage parlor raid in Mount Sinai. In response to community and quality of life complaints, Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers and the Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal and Building Inspector conducted an investigation into New Blue Sea Relaxing Spa, located at 331 Route 25A, at approximately 4 p.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

Around Town: January 15

The Fire Police Patrol Company # 1 of the Riverhead Fire Department recently held their elections for new officers for the 2023 year and they are as follows: Captain Robert Doyle, First Lieutenant Dave White, Second Lieutenant Phil Zizzo, Secretary Paul Sparrow, Assistant Secretary Ute Diem, Treasurer Bill Sanok and Assistant Treasurer Joe Goetz, Sr. Many thanks to Ex Captain Ed Aube and past Secretary Jeff McCarthy for their time and dedication to the company and the company wish them well in their next endeavors.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Woman Who Stole Nearly $94K Worth Of Balenciaga Bags In Hamptons Sentenced

A 34-year-old woman is heading to prison for her role in stealing nearly $94,000 worth of handbags from a luxury store in the Hamptons. Baseemah Davis, of Newark, New Jersey, was sentenced to two to six years behind bars in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, Jan. 17. It followed her guilty plea to criminal possession of stolen property for stealing from the Balenciaga store in East Hampton in March 2022.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Riverhead Man Charged In Flanders Assault

Francisco Hernandez-Urizar, 24, of Riverhead faces a felony assault charge following an incident in Flanders Saturday night. On January 14, at approximately 7:41 p.m., the Southampton Town Police Department Communications... more. In what amounted to a strong and forceful public rebuke, Southampton Village Trustee Roy Stevenson ... 13 Jan 2023...
RIVERHEAD, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Lake Grove Grand Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who allegedly used a stolen credit card in October. A woman allegedly purchased AirPods using a stolen credit card at the Apple Store in the Smith...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Smithtown, NY

Smithtown is a small, charming town just a short train ride from Manhattan Island in Suffolk County, New York. This town on Long Island’s northern shores has been touted as one of the area’s best escapes for city dwellers who yearn for relaxation and recreation. You can enjoy...
SMITHTOWN, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Ronkonkoma man arrested for making a threat of mass harm at a school

Suffolk County Police this morning arrested a man for allegedly making a threat of mass harm at a school in Ronkonkoma on Jan. 13. John Carroll drove into the parking lot of Cherokee Street Elementary School, located at 130 Cherokee St., and allegedly yelled threatening statements at school staff, at approximately 3 p.m.
RONKONKOMA, NY
riverheadlocal

Daniel Preston, an owner of company with stake in Calverton land deal with Riverhead, dies at 52

Luminati Aerospace owner Daniel Preston, 52, died at his home in Little Falls, New York on Thursday, Jan. 12. The cause was cancer, according to a family friend. Preston’s company is part owner of Calverton Aviation & Technology, the company in a $40 million contract with the Town of Riverhead to purchase nearly all of town’s vacant land in the Calverton Enterprise Park. Calverton Aviation & Technology, formed in 2017, is a joint venture of Luminati Aerospace and Triple Five Group.
RIVERHEAD, NY
HuntingtonNow

4 Indicted in 2021 Killing of Dix Hills Man

Four people have been indicted on charges of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Dix Hills man in Huntington Station in 2021. Suffolk County DIstrict Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the indictments Friday. Indicted were: Jillian Kolsch, 20, of Smithtown, Jahshawn Strickland, 17, Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
riverheadlocal

riverheadlocal

