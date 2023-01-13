Read full article on original website
Gilmon Joseph ‘Buddy’ Gagnon Jr., 71
Gilmon Joseph “Buddy” Gagnon Jr. died on Jan. 14, 2023. He was 71 years old. He was a member and ex-chief of the Flanders Fire Department. He was also a former member of the Patchogue Forty Thieves Drill Team. The family will receive visitors on Friday, Jan. 20...
Wanted for Commack Identity Theft
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly used another person’s identity to withdraw money in Commack in December. A man allegedly used a debit card at an ATM at...
Wanted for Medford Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole merchandise from a Medford store last month. Two people allegedly stole approximately $4,000 worth of electronics from Lowe’s, located at 2796 Route 112, on...
Arrests for underage alcohol sales in Elmont, Franklin Square, North Valley Stream
Three clerks and one business owner were arrested for allegedly selling alcohol and tobacco products to minors in an undercover investigation on Jan. 16. The spate of arrests is part of the Nassau County Police Department's “Project 21” initiative that enlists underage undercover agents who attempted to purchase alcohol and tobacco from a handful of stores across Elmont, Franklin Square and North Valley Stream.
Police: 4 men arrested for selling alcohol and tobacco to minors at 3 different Nassau locations
At all three locations, authorities say a store employee sold liquor to undercover agents.
Wanted for Farmingville Petit Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Farmingville store in October. A man allegedly stole approximately $450 worth of clothing from Burlington, located at...
Woman arrested in Mount Sinai massage parlor raid
Suffolk County Police arrested a Flushing woman on Jan 17 for alleged unlawful practice of a profession during a massage parlor raid in Mount Sinai. In response to community and quality of life complaints, Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers and the Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal and Building Inspector conducted an investigation into New Blue Sea Relaxing Spa, located at 331 Route 25A, at approximately 4 p.m.
Around Town: January 15
The Fire Police Patrol Company # 1 of the Riverhead Fire Department recently held their elections for new officers for the 2023 year and they are as follows: Captain Robert Doyle, First Lieutenant Dave White, Second Lieutenant Phil Zizzo, Secretary Paul Sparrow, Assistant Secretary Ute Diem, Treasurer Bill Sanok and Assistant Treasurer Joe Goetz, Sr. Many thanks to Ex Captain Ed Aube and past Secretary Jeff McCarthy for their time and dedication to the company and the company wish them well in their next endeavors.
Woman Who Stole Nearly $94K Worth Of Balenciaga Bags In Hamptons Sentenced
A 34-year-old woman is heading to prison for her role in stealing nearly $94,000 worth of handbags from a luxury store in the Hamptons. Baseemah Davis, of Newark, New Jersey, was sentenced to two to six years behind bars in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, Jan. 17. It followed her guilty plea to criminal possession of stolen property for stealing from the Balenciaga store in East Hampton in March 2022.
Contractor Steals $80K Worth Of Designer Watches From Nassau County Homes, Police Say
A Long Island contractor is facing charges after allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of designer watches from customers’ homes. Javier Velez-Gomes, age 43, of Massapequa, was arrested Friday, Jan. 13, following an investigation by Nassau County Police. Investigators said he was hired to install wallpaper at...
Riverhead Man Charged In Flanders Assault
Francisco Hernandez-Urizar, 24, of Riverhead faces a felony assault charge following an incident in Flanders Saturday night. On January 14, at approximately 7:41 p.m., the Southampton Town Police Department Communications... more. In what amounted to a strong and forceful public rebuke, Southampton Village Trustee Roy Stevenson ... 13 Jan 2023...
Authorities Seeking Four Suspects Who Used Counterfeit Currency at Bridgehampton Store
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and detectives from the Southampton Town Police Department are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who used fraudulent money at a store in Bridgehampton this month. Four men used forged $10 and $20 bills to make purchases at Walgreens in Bridgehampton...
Brazen Robbery: Mastic Woman Attacks Riverhead Store Clerk, Police Say
A 35-year-old woman was charged after police said she attacked a store clerk on Long Island while committing a robbery. Police received a report about the incident in Riverhead at about 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, the Southampton Town Police Department reported. Officers responded to the 76 Gas Station,...
Wanted for Lake Grove Grand Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who allegedly used a stolen credit card in October. A woman allegedly purchased AirPods using a stolen credit card at the Apple Store in the Smith...
Suffolk County ATV drivers to lose riding facility amid police crackdown on illegal riders
Tenth Street Motocross in Ronkonkoma is a six-acre dirt track where people can practice their skills on dirt bikes and ATVs. The place is set to close down in two weeks because the lease is up.
15 Free Things to Do in Smithtown, NY
Smithtown is a small, charming town just a short train ride from Manhattan Island in Suffolk County, New York. This town on Long Island’s northern shores has been touted as one of the area’s best escapes for city dwellers who yearn for relaxation and recreation. You can enjoy...
Ronkonkoma man arrested for making a threat of mass harm at a school
Suffolk County Police this morning arrested a man for allegedly making a threat of mass harm at a school in Ronkonkoma on Jan. 13. John Carroll drove into the parking lot of Cherokee Street Elementary School, located at 130 Cherokee St., and allegedly yelled threatening statements at school staff, at approximately 3 p.m.
Daniel Preston, an owner of company with stake in Calverton land deal with Riverhead, dies at 52
Luminati Aerospace owner Daniel Preston, 52, died at his home in Little Falls, New York on Thursday, Jan. 12. The cause was cancer, according to a family friend. Preston’s company is part owner of Calverton Aviation & Technology, the company in a $40 million contract with the Town of Riverhead to purchase nearly all of town’s vacant land in the Calverton Enterprise Park. Calverton Aviation & Technology, formed in 2017, is a joint venture of Luminati Aerospace and Triple Five Group.
EXCLUSIVE: LI drivers ticketed for passing empty school buses in 'game of gotcha'
Most people would agree that a driver should get a ticket for passing a school bus with its stop arm out. But what if there are no children on board the bus?
4 Indicted in 2021 Killing of Dix Hills Man
Four people have been indicted on charges of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Dix Hills man in Huntington Station in 2021. Suffolk County DIstrict Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the indictments Friday. Indicted were: Jillian Kolsch, 20, of Smithtown, Jahshawn Strickland, 17, Read More ...
