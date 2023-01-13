ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Feeling lucky? Jackpot frenzy in full swing

By Gerry Ricciutti
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a busy few days for those selling lottery tickets, especially for that huge Mega Millions game.

We found a steady stream of people stopping by Lucky Lotto in Boardman Friday to get their tickets.

“The bigger it gets, the busier we are. We started at 10:30 and we’ve just been busy,” said Linda DeJoe, a worker with Lucky Lotto.

The jackpot for tonight’s drawing is getting close to $1.5 billion after no one’s had the right six numbers since Oct. 14.

“I would have to share it with family and some give money to charities that I give to,” said Josephine Cellio, of Columbiana.

Tonight’s jackpot is the second-largest prize in the game’s history.

