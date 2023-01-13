Feeling lucky? Jackpot frenzy in full swing
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a busy few days for those selling lottery tickets, especially for that huge Mega Millions game.
We found a steady stream of people stopping by Lucky Lotto in Boardman Friday to get their tickets.Friday’s Mooney-Ursuline basketball game postponed
“The bigger it gets, the busier we are. We started at 10:30 and we’ve just been busy,” said Linda DeJoe, a worker with Lucky Lotto.
The jackpot for tonight’s drawing is getting close to $1.5 billion after no one’s had the right six numbers since Oct. 14.
“I would have to share it with family and some give money to charities that I give to,” said Josephine Cellio, of Columbiana.
Tonight’s jackpot is the second-largest prize in the game’s history.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 1