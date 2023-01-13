Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taste Tri-Valley Restaurant Week Announced, Features Deals and EventsThomas SmithSan Ramon, CA
Woman fights hefty bill for a 100-yard ambulance ridePete LakemanMountain View, CA
Two Museums and a Mystery House That Are worth a Visit in San Jose in 2023Just GoSan Jose, CA
Three Places for Drink Lovers in San JoseJust GoSan Jose, CA
Related
NBA Odds: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/18/2023
The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-23) visit the Denver Nuggets (31-13) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 10:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Nuggets prediction, pick, and how to watch. Minnesota has won two of their last three games but still sits in ninth place in the Western Conference. The […] The post NBA Odds: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/18/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL issues statement amid Flyers’ Ivan Provorov Pride Night controversy
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov sparked controversy when he decided not to partake in the team’s LGBTQ pride night. He chose not to wear the pride-inspired warm-up jersey, citing religious reasons. Provorov clarified to reporters after the game that he belongs to the Russian Orthodox church, which is the church that Pavel Datsyuk, another hockey […] The post NHL issues statement amid Flyers’ Ivan Provorov Pride Night controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sports pundit slams Flyers player for skipping team's Pride festivities, calls on NHL to fine Philly
A Canadian sports pundit ripped into Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov and the NHL over the player's decision to skip the team's Pride night festivities.
John Tortorella addresses Ivan Provorov’s shocking LGBTQ stance
The Philadelphia Flyers got back in the win column after toying with the Anaheim Ducks in a 5-2 victory at home Tuesday night, but the team’s success is being shadowed by controversy, as defenseman Ivan Provorov revealed after the contest that the reason he did not take part in the pregame warmup was that he […] The post John Tortorella addresses Ivan Provorov’s shocking LGBTQ stance appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 players Celtics must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Boston Celtics are roaring with life right now. After losing in the Finals last season, the men in green have looked dominant this season. The star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have taken turns in taking over games for them, winning in outstanding fashion. Despite all of their talent, though, there’s certainly room to grow for this roster.
Damian Lillard puts refs on blast after losing duel vs Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard did not hide his true feelings over the officiating late in the game of their 122-113 road loss to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets Tuesday night. Following the contest, Lillard pointed out that among the reasons the Blazers fell short of their mission to take down […] The post Damian Lillard puts refs on blast after losing duel vs Nikola Jokic, Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors star Draymond Green’s cheeky mindset on dealing with Celtics fans trash talk
After their trip to the White House, the Golden State Warriors are preparing for an environment that will be less hospitable to them: TD Garden, where they will face the Boston Celtics in a Finals rematch. Draymond Green is ready to be treated with taunts and plenty of boos. Green...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
216K+
Followers
131K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0