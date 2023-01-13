Read full article on original website
Bill Weakens Requirements To Place State Government Jobs In Sangamon County
Illinois lawmakers have approved a bill that would weaken the requirement to base most, if not all, new state government jobs in Sangamon County. The current law, passed a few years ago, mandated that the state put all of its existing and new government positions close to the state capital, unless there was a defined need to have the jobs in a different specific geographic area. But the bill passed during the lame duck session only says that Sangamon County is the “preferred” location for those jobs, but that preference is just one of multiple factors determining where the job should be located.
Legislation giving mandatory paid leave to all Illinois employees ready for governor
(The Center Square) – A bill headed to the governor’s desk that gives paid leave to all Illinois workers is being criticized for hurting small businesses around the state. The “Paid Leave for All Workers Act” guarantees up to 40 hours of paid leave per year for all employees. Under terms of the legislation, full- and part-time workers can earn up to one week’s worth of paid time off per year.
Illinois quick hits: SNAP reductions coming; Secretary of State eyes modernization
While about half the country already has reduced the amount of pandemic-era federal food assistance offered in their state, Illinois is preparing for the change to take effect in March. The Illinois Department of Human Services announced the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will return to pre-pandemic levels...
First Lawsuits Filed Over Assault Weapons Ban
The first of what could be multiple lawsuits over Illinois’s new assault weapons ban have been filed. The lawsuit in Crawford County Circuit Court was brought by three residents of that county. In their complaint, they allege that the ban on the sale and manufacture of certain types of guns violates the Second Amendment. The complaint also contends that the law’s requirement for current owners of assault weapons to register those guns could cause those owners to “potentially incriminate themselves.” The lawsuit asks the court to rule the law unconstitutional and issue an injunction against enforcing it.
Group calls required racial bias training in Illinois insulting to health care workers
(The Center Square) – A requirement for dozens of health-care professions in Illinois to complete bias awareness training as a condition of licensure is being criticized by a medical watchdog group. As of Jan. 1, 2023, individuals in 38 health care professions in Illinois are now required to take...
More Than Half Of Illinois Sheriffs Won’t Enforce Weapons Ban
Now well over half of the county sheriffs in Illinois have said they won’t enforce the state’s new assault weapons ban. Approximately 80 of the 102 sheriffs around the state… including Jack Campbell in Sangamon County… have issued statements indicating that they believe the new law is unconstitutional and infringes on the Second Amendment rights of Illinoisans.
Attorney says lawsuit to continue despite vaccine mandate change
(The Center Square) – An attorney in a case against the state of Illinois and the Illinois Department of Corrections says his lawsuit will progress even with the department making changes to its COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In April 2022, attorney and former GOP nominee for Attorney General Thomas DeVore...
Businesses coping with Illinois’ minimum wage increase
(The Center Square) – Illinois’ minimum wage increased to $13 at the beginning of the year and businesses are feeling it. In 2019, after no increases in the minimum wage since 2010, the legislature agreed to a gradual increase that will top off at $15 an hour in 2025.
Feds Looking At Care Provided By Major State Contractor
Federal authorities are now looking into whether a major state contractor is providing adequate medical care to Illinois foster children. The probe follows an investigation by WMAY’s watchdog partners at the Illinois Answers Project and the Better Government Association. That investigation found that Centene Corporation routinely failed to provide required access to medical and dental care, with foster parents sometimes waiting months for the children in their care to be seen.
Car Dealer Group Appeals Ruling On Direct Sales
The association representing Illinois new car dealers is appealing after a judge threw out their lawsuit challenging attempts by some auto manufacturers to sell directly to consumers. The lllinois Automobile Dealers Association claims that under state law, only franchised dealers have the right to sell new cars. Some manufacturers… including...
Many Skipping Latest COVID Booster
Despite repeated encouragement from public health officials, most Illinoisans are not taking advantage of the updated bivalent COVID booster. State public health officials say that while 71 percent of Illinoisans have completed their primary series of COVID vaccinations, only 18-percent of people have obtained the booster that was rolled out last fall.
Sheriffs’ Group Warns Of Phone Scam Related To Assault Weapons Ban
The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association has come out strongly against the state’s new assault weapons ban… but the group is not making fundraising phone calls about the issue. The sheriffs’ group has put out a warning about a phone scam, where the caller is seeking donations to support...
