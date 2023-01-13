ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
WLTX.com

SpaceX launch seen across parts of South Carolina

SUMTER, S.C. — Residents of the South Carolina coast and even parts of the Midlands who happened to look to the sky around 6 p.m. may have seen something a little unusual - and somewhat otherworldly. Fortunately, there is a very earthly - and cool - explanation. A SpaceX...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

South Carolina Red Cross volunteers deploy to storm damaged Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Red Cross said volunteers from SC are headed to storm-damaged parts of GA. The organization said the seven volunteers are disaster trained and are joining dozens of other volunteers from across the country. The Red Cross said the disaster relief efforts are focused on the...
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

First No Kill SC State Summit held in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The first No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) 2024 State Summit was held in Columbia Wednesday, with over 40 state and national animal advocacy groups in attendance. The goal of the conference is to end animal euthanasia due to overcapacity at shelters in South Carolina by 2024. Shelters in South Carolina are […]
COLUMBIA, SC
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in South Carolina (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in South Carolina (And What Lives Within It) Like many states in the United States, South Carolina has some stunning nature. The state is packed with lush, green forests teeming with plant and animal life from the coast to the Blue Ridge Mountains. Whether you love hiking or just strolling through the woods, you can’t deny the beauty and serenity of South Carolina’s forests.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Charleston City Paper

S.C. approaches animal shelters’ no-kill goal, Charleston group says

The Charleston Animal Society (CAS) announced this week it is close to reaching its longtime goal for animal shelters in South Carolina not to kill animals in trouble. The animal protection nonprofit, which was established in 1874, said its ultimate aim is to reduce the euthanasia rate to 10% or less in the state’s open admission shelters.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy