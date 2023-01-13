Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: How to start your own cleanup group
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If trash up and down your roadways is troubling to you, turn your disgust into action. It’s what several groups did yesterday for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service cleanups. Heading up the efforts - Palmetto Pride - an organization created by our...
This Is The Top Buffet In South Carolina
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in South Carolina.
WIS-TV
‘It’s partea time!’: Bojangles debuts first-ever hard sweet tea
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bojangles and Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB) have partnered to brew a hard tea that is “sure to delight fans of both brands, ages 21 and older”. The two Carolina-born brands joined forces to carefully concoct Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea, combining Bojangles’ knowledge of...
Bojangles to offer new adult-version sweet tea drink in March across Carolinas
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Bojangles announced its first-ever launch of an adult-version sweet tea beverage on Tuesday, according to a news release. The new Hard Sweet Tea is expected to hit North Carolina and South Carolina shelves in March, the release reads. It will be sold at a variety of chains such as Circle […]
WLTX.com
How will the end of the rare 'triple dip' La Nina affect South Carolina weather?
2022 was the 6th hottest year on record. Meteorologist Cory Smith explains how the departure of the rare 'triple dip La Nina' could play a role in our weather.
Two $150K Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in South Carolina
Two $150,000 lottery tickets were sold Monday night in Greenville and Myrtle Beach.
South Carolina Family Independence Program for needy families: Apply to get maximum benefits
When I am talking about so many programs for North Carolina, I thought of sharing details on South Carolina programs too. As the southeastern American state, South Carolina consists of many sea islands and subtropical beaches. It is home to some of the most exciting and wonderful destinations and has a rich history.
Courthouse News Service
The flap over flippers: South Carolina bill would repeal decades-old ban on kids playing pinball
CHARLESTON, S.C. (CN) — Not even a century ago, mothers decried pinball as a gaudy game that lured children into delinquency and school-yard debt. In South Carolina, lawmakers wrung their hands over the “cancerous” and “vicious” machines. One senator prayed pinball would be banned before the state became “like Louisiana.”
Lowes Foods Expands Presence in North and South Carolina by Opening New Locations
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WLTX.com
SpaceX launch seen across parts of South Carolina
SUMTER, S.C. — Residents of the South Carolina coast and even parts of the Midlands who happened to look to the sky around 6 p.m. may have seen something a little unusual - and somewhat otherworldly. Fortunately, there is a very earthly - and cool - explanation. A SpaceX...
WIS-TV
South Carolina Red Cross volunteers deploy to storm damaged Georgia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Red Cross said volunteers from SC are headed to storm-damaged parts of GA. The organization said the seven volunteers are disaster trained and are joining dozens of other volunteers from across the country. The Red Cross said the disaster relief efforts are focused on the...
South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped object
A South Carolina witness at Holly Hill reported watching a hovering, diamond-shaped object with flashing lights at 9:03 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Is The Most Underrated Town In South Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in South Carolina.
First No Kill SC State Summit held in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The first No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) 2024 State Summit was held in Columbia Wednesday, with over 40 state and national animal advocacy groups in attendance. The goal of the conference is to end animal euthanasia due to overcapacity at shelters in South Carolina by 2024. Shelters in South Carolina are […]
wspa.com
The 13th Annual So You Think You Can Cook Chili Cook-Off – The Chili Bowl
Are you ready for some chili and all to benefit the South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind! Your Carolina has proudly been a part of the So You Think You Can Cook Chili Cook-Off and the 13th annual one is coming up this month. Weslie is here to get us.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in South Carolina (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in South Carolina (And What Lives Within It) Like many states in the United States, South Carolina has some stunning nature. The state is packed with lush, green forests teeming with plant and animal life from the coast to the Blue Ridge Mountains. Whether you love hiking or just strolling through the woods, you can’t deny the beauty and serenity of South Carolina’s forests.
WMBF
LOOK: Flurries spotted in Grand Strand, Pee Dee as temperatures fall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Flurries have made their way to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as temperatures fell overnight. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold saw some of the wintry weather in Myrtle Beach early Saturday. WMBF News viewer Mike Watts also saw them in Conway early Saturday.
WIS-TV
SC’s King Day at the Dome returns in person for first time since pandemic began
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hundreds of people gathered outside the South Carolina State House on Monday to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and reflect on how to carry it forward. Monday’s “King Day at the Dome” marked the first time the annual Columbia event was held in-person...
Charleston City Paper
S.C. approaches animal shelters’ no-kill goal, Charleston group says
The Charleston Animal Society (CAS) announced this week it is close to reaching its longtime goal for animal shelters in South Carolina not to kill animals in trouble. The animal protection nonprofit, which was established in 1874, said its ultimate aim is to reduce the euthanasia rate to 10% or less in the state’s open admission shelters.
WIS-TV
Zion Baptist Church hosts prayer service ahead of King Day at the Dome march
SC’s King Day at the Dome returns in person for first time since pandemic began. SC’s King Day at the Dome returns in person for first time since pandemic began. Soda City Live: Columbia Urban League Young Professionals, legacy & recruitment. Updated: 4 hours ago. Teddius Williams, VP...
