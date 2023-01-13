Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Valley Roadrunner
Jake Karl Van Ostaeyen, 30
With broken hearts we share the news that Jake Karl Van Ostaeyen passed from this world unexpectedly on November 20, 2022, at the young age of 30, at his home in Portland, OR. Those who knew Jake, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Jake (Jakey,...
kusi.com
Father Joe’s Villages reacts to “All In” federal homelessness strategy
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “All In” was announced in December of 2022 as the Biden administration’s new blueprint to combat homelessness on a federal level. The plan sets state and local goals to reduce homelessness by 2025. Father Joe’s Villages applauded the plan, saying the county...
eastcountymagazine.org
PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE
Photo, left, by Alex Tardy, National Weather Service: car is swept away by floodwaters beneath overpass in Fashion Valley, where the river topped flood stage at 13 feet yesterday morning. January 17, 2023 (San Diego’s East County) – Torrential rains that doused our region caused roadway flooding and rockslides, filled...
San Diego Channel
La Mesa homeowner sees flash floods in his backyard
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Most winters, La Mesa resident Patrick Ellis can't even walk through his backyard. “This portion of the creek has expanded by eight feet,” Ellis said. That’s because this creek floods his land, and picks up speed when it rains. “It’s eroding our property.”...
kusi.com
San Diego flooding exposes true extent of homeless issue
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Heavy rain across the county caused severe flooding in the San Diego River. Hundreds of homeless call the riverbed their home. They had to relocate during the rain, and several were in need of rescue. KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live in Fashion Valley where flooding...
thevistapress.com
What’s Up Downtown Oceanside
From 5-9 p.m. next Thursday on Pier View Way west of Coast Highway, we’ll be kicking off the first-ever O’side Mardi Gras celebration. At Mardi Gras Night at the Sunset Market, enjoy live Zydeco and blues music by the Bayou Brothers on the Main Stage, festive Mardi Gras giveaways and activities, and vendor specials at decorated booths. Starting at 5 p.m., stop by the Informational Event Booth in Downtown Lot 35 near the Main Stage to receive free Mardi Gras beads (one per guest while supplies last) and O’side Mardi Gras event info. The first 100 booth visitors will also receive a free Mardi Gras mask! In addition, Oside Handmade will be offering a mask making activity in the Dorothy’s Military Shop and Laundry lot. Let the good times roll with us at the Sunset Market in Downtown Oceanside! FIND OUT MORE.
localemagazine.com
7 Comfort Food Restaurants in the Desert We Love—Wear Your Stretchy Pants
Enjoy Classic Comfort Food Dishes in Greater Palm Springs. When we think of the desert and the Greater Palm Springs area, our minds usually conjure up images of poolside cocktails, palm trees and bright blue skies. But during colder months, locals and visitors alike can easily cure their comfort-food cravings with the region’s broad selection of eateries, regardless of cuisine. Ready to cozy up in the desert and treat yourself to a hearty and delicious meal? Here are seven of our favorite comfort food restaurants in Greater Palm Springs.
ranchosantafereview.com
Classic rock band Foghat to play at Belly Up in Solana Beach
After celebrating 50 years together in 2021, rock band Foghat returns to the Belly Up in Solana Beach on Feb. 7. In 2017, the band released a “Live at the Belly Up” album. “It’s a really great sounding room, people have a good time,” said drummer Roger Earl, one of Foghat’s founding members.
Filmmaker raised in San Diego headed to Sundance
A filmmaker raised in San Diego is heading to Sundance to showcase her short film. Kayla Galang was born in the Philippines and raised in San Diego.
Aspiring musician killed in drive-by shooting in Encanto
Aspiring musician killed in drive-by shooting in Encanto; Najee Woods, 23, was walking home from a trolley stop when he was shot and killed
Coast News
Escondido not changing RV parking rules yet
ESCONDIDO — The City Council has postponed consideration of stricter RV parking regulations until more information is available regarding permits, city regulations and potential safe parking lots for unhoused individuals living in mobile homes. Due to a vacant District 3 seat, the council’s four-member board failed to approve the...
times-advocate.com
Parishioners concerned for safety after vandalism of St. Mary Church
Carlos Casteneda, 47, of Escondido, was booked last Thursday, January 12, on charges connected with damage to Saint Mary Catholic Church located on Broadway in Escondido, according to police. Casteneda was already in custody at the Vista Detention Facility on unrelated charges when he was booked for vandalism and burglary,...
This Southern California Town Is a Total Hidden Gem (and Now’s the Best Time to Visit)
Once nothing more than a military town, Oceanside, California has undergone a major renaissance. The beachside locale boasts fewer crowds than downtown San Diego, but the same top-tier dining and outdoor fun. Here’s everything you need to know before visiting.
kusi.com
Chula Vista Mayor John McCann rejected from SANDAG Board, giving weighted vote to Democrats
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, San Diego County Supervisor Chair Nora Vargas was elected the new Chair of SANDAG. Her nomination to the position comes as Democrats continue pushing for an unpopular mileage tax to fund the $163 Regional Transportation Plan, aiming to get San Diegans out of their private vehicles and into public transit.
Opinion: Sunbreak Ranch Is the Answer to San Diego — and America’s — Homeless Crisis
Americans who live in or near an urban population center are facing a series of homeless crises that have become the number one issue of our day. We can either rise to the occasion and tackle this challenge, or we can let the destructive, cruel, and inhumane downward spiral continue. We have a choice.
kusi.com
YMCA of San Diego County issues revised statement on locker room incident with underage girl
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, a 17-year-old girl made national headlines after speaking out about an incident involving herself, a naked man using the Santee YMCA women’s locker room. She Rebecca Phillips shared her scary experience while speaking in front of the Santee City Council, as she...
Animal Services Officers Rescue Dog Trapped in Oil Reservoir in Ramona Garage
An 11-year-old dog was rescued Tuesday from an oil-filled mechanic’s reservoir inside a private garage in Ramona by San Diego County Animal Services officers. The owner of the shop called the Department of Animal Services Tuesday morning saying a dog was trapped. According to the officers, when they arrived,...
sandiegonewsdesk.com
SANDAG: To Be or Not To Be?
On a Friday morning in January, the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) Board met to elect their new officers following the 2022 Elections. According to Mayor John Minto of Santee (as reported by KUSI), Mayor Terry Gaasterland was nominated for Vice Chair, then Second Vice Chair, only to be outvoted by the cities holding the weighted vote, which includes San Diego and Chula Vista.
Fundraiser for Former San Diego Police Officer Darnell Calhoun Passes $150K
An online fundraiser for the family of a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy killed during a confrontation with a domestic violence suspect topped $150,000 Monday, with funeral arrangements for the fallen lawman still pending. Deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, was assigned to the sheriff’s Lake Elsinore station in Riverside County after...
times-advocate.com
Elderly man assaulted a second time in Kit Carson Park
A 74-year-old longtime Escondido resident who runs 9 miles every other day and passes through Kit Carson Park each time has allegedly been assaulted for the second time in four months. He says he was attacked on Wednesday, January 11 , around 10:30 a.m. Previously he was attacked in September.
