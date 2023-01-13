ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Center, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Valley Roadrunner

Jake Karl Van Ostaeyen, 30

With broken hearts we share the news that Jake Karl Van Ostaeyen passed from this world unexpectedly on November 20, 2022, at the young age of 30, at his home in Portland, OR. Those who knew Jake, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Jake (Jakey,...
PORTLAND, OR
eastcountymagazine.org

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE

Photo, left, by Alex Tardy, National Weather Service: car is swept away by floodwaters beneath overpass in Fashion Valley, where the river topped flood stage at 13 feet yesterday morning. January 17, 2023 (San Diego’s East County) – Torrential rains that doused our region caused roadway flooding and rockslides, filled...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

La Mesa homeowner sees flash floods in his backyard

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Most winters, La Mesa resident Patrick Ellis can't even walk through his backyard. “This portion of the creek has expanded by eight feet,” Ellis said. That’s because this creek floods his land, and picks up speed when it rains. “It’s eroding our property.”...
LA MESA, CA
kusi.com

San Diego flooding exposes true extent of homeless issue

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Heavy rain across the county caused severe flooding in the San Diego River. Hundreds of homeless call the riverbed their home. They had to relocate during the rain, and several were in need of rescue. KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live in Fashion Valley where flooding...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

What’s Up Downtown Oceanside

From 5-9 p.m. next Thursday on Pier View Way west of Coast Highway, we’ll be kicking off the first-ever O’side Mardi Gras celebration. At Mardi Gras Night at the Sunset Market, enjoy live Zydeco and blues music by the Bayou Brothers on the Main Stage, festive Mardi Gras giveaways and activities, and vendor specials at decorated booths. Starting at 5 p.m., stop by the Informational Event Booth in Downtown Lot 35 near the Main Stage to receive free Mardi Gras beads (one per guest while supplies last) and O’side Mardi Gras event info. The first 100 booth visitors will also receive a free Mardi Gras mask! In addition, Oside Handmade will be offering a mask making activity in the Dorothy’s Military Shop and Laundry lot. Let the good times roll with us at the Sunset Market in Downtown Oceanside! FIND OUT MORE.
OCEANSIDE, CA
localemagazine.com

7 Comfort Food Restaurants in the Desert We Love—Wear Your Stretchy Pants

Enjoy Classic Comfort Food Dishes in Greater Palm Springs. When we think of the desert and the Greater Palm Springs area, our minds usually conjure up images of poolside cocktails, palm trees and bright blue skies. But during colder months, locals and visitors alike can easily cure their comfort-food cravings with the region’s broad selection of eateries, regardless of cuisine. Ready to cozy up in the desert and treat yourself to a hearty and delicious meal? Here are seven of our favorite comfort food restaurants in Greater Palm Springs.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
ranchosantafereview.com

Classic rock band Foghat to play at Belly Up in Solana Beach

After celebrating 50 years together in 2021, rock band Foghat returns to the Belly Up in Solana Beach on Feb. 7. In 2017, the band released a “Live at the Belly Up” album. “It’s a really great sounding room, people have a good time,” said drummer Roger Earl, one of Foghat’s founding members.
SOLANA BEACH, CA
Coast News

Escondido not changing RV parking rules yet

ESCONDIDO — The City Council has postponed consideration of stricter RV parking regulations until more information is available regarding permits, city regulations and potential safe parking lots for unhoused individuals living in mobile homes. Due to a vacant District 3 seat, the council’s four-member board failed to approve the...
ESCONDIDO, CA
times-advocate.com

Parishioners concerned for safety after vandalism of St. Mary Church

Carlos Casteneda, 47, of Escondido, was booked last Thursday, January 12, on charges connected with damage to Saint Mary Catholic Church located on Broadway in Escondido, according to police. Casteneda was already in custody at the Vista Detention Facility on unrelated charges when he was booked for vandalism and burglary,...
ESCONDIDO, CA
sandiegonewsdesk.com

SANDAG: To Be or Not To Be?

On a Friday morning in January, the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) Board met to elect their new officers following the 2022 Elections. According to Mayor John Minto of Santee (as reported by KUSI), Mayor Terry Gaasterland was nominated for Vice Chair, then Second Vice Chair, only to be outvoted by the cities holding the weighted vote, which includes San Diego and Chula Vista.
SAN DIEGO, CA
times-advocate.com

Elderly man assaulted a second time in Kit Carson Park

A 74-year-old longtime Escondido resident who runs 9 miles every other day and passes through Kit Carson Park each time has allegedly been assaulted for the second time in four months. He says he was attacked on Wednesday, January 11 , around 10:30 a.m. Previously he was attacked in September.
ESCONDIDO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy