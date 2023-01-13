Read full article on original website
Related
kbsi23.com
SNAP benefits to return to pre-pandemic levels in March
(KBSI) – Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March 2023. The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) made that announcement Tuesday per the federal USDA Food and Nutrition Service. These federal changes impact one million families and two million people in Illinois.
Illinois’ retirement program hits major milestone
(WTVO) — One hundred and seventeen thousand people in Illinois are saving money for their retirement through Illinois Secure Choice. The Treasurer’s Office said that workers in the program have set aside more than $100 million. Employers that offer this kind of retirement savings plan takes 5% out of a worker’s paycheck, but residents can […]
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: SNAP reductions coming; Secretary of State eyes modernization
While about half the country already has reduced the amount of pandemic-era federal food assistance offered in their state, Illinois is preparing for the change to take effect in March. The Illinois Department of Human Services announced the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will return to pre-pandemic levels...
5 Illinois Counties Now at ‘High' Community COVID Level as IDPH Reports Undercount
Illinois now has two additional counties reporting what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention refers to as having a "high" community spread of COVID after a data delay led to an undercount last week, the state's health department said in a press release Tuesday. Last week, the Illinois Department...
wmay.com
Group calls required racial bias training in Illinois insulting to health care workers
(The Center Square) – A requirement for dozens of health-care professions in Illinois to complete bias awareness training as a condition of licensure is being criticized by a medical watchdog group. As of Jan. 1, 2023, individuals in 38 health care professions in Illinois are now required to take...
wmay.com
Feds Looking At Care Provided By Major State Contractor
Federal authorities are now looking into whether a major state contractor is providing adequate medical care to Illinois foster children. The probe follows an investigation by WMAY’s watchdog partners at the Illinois Answers Project and the Better Government Association. That investigation found that Centene Corporation routinely failed to provide required access to medical and dental care, with foster parents sometimes waiting months for the children in their care to be seen.
wmay.com
Bill Weakens Requirements To Place State Government Jobs In Sangamon County
Illinois lawmakers have approved a bill that would weaken the requirement to base most, if not all, new state government jobs in Sangamon County. The current law, passed a few years ago, mandated that the state put all of its existing and new government positions close to the state capital, unless there was a defined need to have the jobs in a different specific geographic area. But the bill passed during the lame duck session only says that Sangamon County is the “preferred” location for those jobs, but that preference is just one of multiple factors determining where the job should be located.
wmay.com
Businesses coping with Illinois’ minimum wage increase
(The Center Square) – Illinois’ minimum wage increased to $13 at the beginning of the year and businesses are feeling it. In 2019, after no increases in the minimum wage since 2010, the legislature agreed to a gradual increase that will top off at $15 an hour in 2025.
MyStateline.com
IDPH: Over half of Illinois counties at elevated COVID levels
COVID-19 appears to be easing in Illinois. IDPH: Over half of Illinois counties at elevated …. COVID-19 appears to be easing in Illinois. Free care now among resources to reduce veteran suicide. The Department of Veterans Affairs said that U.S. Military veterans can now get free emergency care at any...
Legislation giving mandatory paid leave to all Illinois employees ready for governor
(The Center Square) – A bill headed to the governor's desk that gives paid leave to all Illinois workers is being criticized for hurting small businesses around the state. The “Paid Leave for All Workers Act” guarantees up to 40 hours of paid leave per year for all employees. Under terms of the legislation, full- and part-time workers can earn up to one week’s worth of paid time off per year.
Central Illinois opposition mounts against proposed CO2 pipeline
(The Center Square) – Opposition is mounting among farmers and other residents in central Illinois who are concerned about the Texas corporation Navigator’s proposal to build a 1,300-mile steel pipeline to transport highly pressurized, compressed CO2 across their counties. The pipeline would be 20 inches wide and be...
Illinois: Home to 5 of the World’s Leading Companies
Illinois is home to some of the largest and most successful companies in the world. These companies, headquartered in various cities throughout the state, have made significant contributions to the economy and have played a major role in shaping Illinois into a business hub. Here are five of the biggest companies headquartered in Illinois:
Illinois governor slams sheriffs who vowed to defy gun ban, says law protects school kids, churchgoers
Illinois Gov. Pritzker's office said sheriffs vowing to defy a new state gun law are taking part in "political grandstanding" against a law that will protect kids and worshippers.
Many families getting a one-time payment up to $400 from the state
Did you get a payment of $400 from the state of Illinois? You might want to double check to be sure that you didn't already receive this payment in your bank account. If you haven't gotten this money yet, it could be coming really soon as a direct deposit. This payment is part of a $1.8 billion relief package called the Illinois Family Relief Plan. The state is sending back tax money to many individuals. For example, if you make less than $200,000 per year, you will get a check for $50. For couples that earn under $400,000 will get a rebate of $100. You can also get money for up to three dependents which is an additional $100 each.
isthmus.com
Why Republicans want ‘flat’ tax considered
Republican legislative leaders say Wisconsin must consider joining the parade of states — including neighboring Illinois and Iowa — that have or will have flat income tax rates. Illinois has a flat income tax rate of 4.9 percent. Iowa’s flat tax will be 3.9 percent in 2026.
KFVS12
City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton made an impactful announcement for Cairo residents on Monday, January 16. After speaking at the 41st annual MLK Scholarship Breakfast in Carbondale, Lt. Gov. Stratton said a grocery store will be opening in Cairo. This will be the first time a...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: ‘High' Community Level in 3 Counties as New Variant Makes Rounds
The Illinois Department of Health announced on Friday that only three counties in the state are reporting "high" community levels of COVID. In a news release, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra, explained he was encouraged to see community levels declining once again and hospital capacity remaining stable. According to the most recent IDPH data, improvements in case rates have also occurred.
espnquadcities.com
Do You Actually Need A Marriage License To Get Married In Illinois?
If you're planning to get hitched in Illinois, there are a few things you should know first. Congrats, you're engaged, now the circus of wedding planning ensues. You have a dozen things to do involving venues, food, invitations, a dress. But no matter what your wedding plan is, one thing on your to-do list is to get that marriage license from the courthouse that serves as your legally binding document to your partner.
Illinois town hall brings out hundreds opposed to assault weapons ban
Several Republican lawmakers in Illinois hosted a legislative town hall at the Cultural and Civic Center in Marion on Tuesday night.
Is it legal to own a capybara in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Capybaras make look adorable, but do they make good pets? And are they legal to own in Illinois? Capybaras are rodents, native to South Africa, which look similar to guinea pigs. They are generally considered docile and often allow humans to pet or hand-feed them. However, capybaras can carry ticks, lice […]
Comments / 1