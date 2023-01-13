Common sense measures are easiest way to prevent hazardous falls, experts say

MADISON, Wis. — Fall injuries are more common than any other type, according to UW Health experts. In the wintertime, the risk of injuries increases.

Luckily, there are some easy, common-sense measures people can take to help prevent falls in the first place.

Dr. Ann O’Rourke, medical director of the Level 1 trauma center at UW Health, said having a plan to deal with potential slip-causing hazards is often half the battle.

One of the easiest tips is simply keeping sidewalks and steps free of ice and snow. For those who rely on devices like canes or walkers, that means making sure paths have enough space to accommodate those tools.

“To me, it’s really the neighborly thing to do, right? And actually, you have to,” O’Rourke said. “Your sidewalk, you have to keep clear for everyone to pass — not just getting the sidewalk completely clear, but also free of those icy spots.”

Anyone who doesn’t plan to clear their entire staircase should make sure the portion they do clear is close to any railings in case of a slip, O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke added that patients who are concerned about the potential for a fall within their home should consider asking their primary care provider for a referral to an occupational therapist who can assess a person’s living space for any potential risks.

