Orlando gets first Jollibee location, Chef Jason Campbell leaves Luke's Kitchen and more food news we saw this week

By OW Staff
 4 days ago
Chef Jason Campbell is leaving Luke's Kitchen for Orlando's newly revamped Primrose Lanes Restaurant
Jason Campbell, the talented chef who made Luke's Kitchen + Bar one of the best dining destinations in the city, is leaving the Maitland mainstay after three and a half years for an opportunity with Team Market Group.

Campbell's last day of service will be Jan. 21, so you have a week to pop in to say so long while sinking your teeth into those crispy octopus lettuce wraps, or blackened fish collar, or Florida strawberries and honey served over Olde Hearth sourdough bread blobbed with sunflower seed butter and whipped farmers cheese. (Tip: snag a seat at the kitchen counter and you'll be treated to a few freebies.)


Jollibee opens first Orlando location next week — or the drive-thru, at least
The long wait for Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee to open the doors of their first Orlando location will end this month. After nearly two years of waiting that began with a cryptic billboard and a couple of teases that came to naught , Jollibee will begin serving up its signature fried chicken in Orlando on Jan. 18.

Natsu Omakase will open this summer in downtown Orlando's North Quarter
Natsu Omakase, from the same owner behind the Seafood Dock in Gainesville, will open on the ground floor of the Camden North Quarter building at 777 N. Orange Ave., just across the street and two doors down from Shin Japanese Cuisine.


Chicago hot dog chain Portillo's opens new Central Florida location
On Tuesday, the Chicago-style hot dog chain debuted their new outpost on 8041 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway , across the street from Margaritaville Resort and a stone's throw from Walt Disney World.

KungFu Kitchen, the famed NYC noodle house by Peter Song, will open an outpost in Orlando
Master noodle maker Peter Song may very well upstage the noodle joints set to open around the city this year when he opens an outpost of KungFu Kitchen — his famed New York City noodle and dumpling house — this spring at the Vista Center Shoppes at 8466 Palm Parkway in Orlando.


Mount Dora's Wave Asian Bistro and Sushi to open new location in Maitland
Beloved Mount Dora resto Wave Asian Bistro and Sushi is expanding its local footprint, with the planned opening of a new Maitland location.

The still under-construction Maitland Social is envisioned as an " upscale commercial destination "  will occupy a former bank building at 360 E. Horatio Ave. , alongside other tenants Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe and (yet another) Foxtail.

Token Ramen and Kung Fu Tea open in Orlando's Mills Park; FusionFest spotlights Laotian cuisine in January
Plus more openings, closings and all things foodie.

