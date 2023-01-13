Illinois lawmakers have approved a bill that would weaken the requirement to base most, if not all, new state government jobs in Sangamon County. The current law, passed a few years ago, mandated that the state put all of its existing and new government positions close to the state capital, unless there was a defined need to have the jobs in a different specific geographic area. But the bill passed during the lame duck session only says that Sangamon County is the “preferred” location for those jobs, but that preference is just one of multiple factors determining where the job should be located.

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO