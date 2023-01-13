ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KING 5

Green Lake library branch to undergo seismic upgrades

SEATTLE — The Seattle Public Library's Green Lake Branch will be closed from Feb. 1 through early 2024 as it undergoes a seismic retrofit. A survey by the city's Department of Construction identified the Green Lake Branch, one of three historic Carnegie buildings, as high risk for damage and loss of life during a major earthquake. It was advised the Green Lake branch, University branch and Columbia branch undergo retrofits in the next seven years.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Bellevue to launch free parking program for people living out of their cars

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The City of Bellevue has allocated $450,000 for its Safe Parking Pilot Program in the 2023-2024. The program is aimed at providing a safe place to park for people living out of their vehicles. Nico Quijano, the city's Homelessness Outreach Coordinator, says there's not a certain demographic that would benefit more than others from this program.
BELLEVUE, WA
KING 5

Downtown Seattle Nike store closing Friday

Nike is following several other downtown businesses that have recently closed, including multiple Starbucks locations. The store located at 6th Avenue and Pike Street opened in 1996. A sign in the windows of the store posted on Tuesday read, "We look forward to serving you at Nike.com." According to Nike's...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

New crisis facility in planning stages for King County

SEATTLE — People most in need of behavioral health care say there's a gap in services that needs to be addressed now. That's why Sound Health just received $5.8 million in funding from the Washington State Department of Commerce to create a new crisis center. Sara Beckmann receives services...
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Seattle Children's now offering virtual urgent care services

SEATTLE — Starting on Wednesday, Seattle Children's will offer Virtual Urgent Care services. The new offering could provide convenience to parents and guardians along with potential relief to overwhelmed hospitals and clinics. Throughout the past two and half years - hospitals, including Seattle Children's, reported capacity issues. This is...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Man in critical condition after 2 shot in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Two men were shot and injured in Renton Monday night, according to the Renton Police Department. One 20-year-old victim is in critical condition with injuries to the "lower extremities," according to police. The other victim, 18, has minor injuries. A witness called 911 at around 9:51...
RENTON, WA
KING 5

King County councilmember proposes ban on cashless shops

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A King County councilmember proposed required businesses in the unincorporated parts of the county to accept cash. The move is intended to make sure everyone can buy what they need. Dong Thap Noodles has been in the Chinatown International District for nearly a decade. In...
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Sit-down interview with Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell after one year in office

SEATTLE — One year in office as Seattle's Mayor, Bruce Harrell is optimistic about the direction the city is headed. In an exclusive interview with KING 5's Jake Whittenberg and Mimi Jung at Seattle's Northlake Tavern and Pizza House, Harrell insisted he's making headway in the effort to hire more police officers and tamp down on crime in the city where he was raised.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Thousands attend 27th annual 'Tết Festival' in Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle is ringing in the new year with the beat of its own drum. You may think it’s late to the party, but this celebration is actually starting the festivities early to kick off “Tết,” the Vietnamese New Year, which is just a week away on Sunday, Jan. 22.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

One dead after Lake Stevens police shooting

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — What began as a carjacking in the Frontier Village shopping center in Lake Stevens ended in a deadly police shooting on Friday. The carjacking was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the shopping center, according to investigators. The suspect drove south on Highway 9 and police pursued.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
KING 5

Seattle manufacturing plant gives second chance to those transitioning out of prison

SEATTLE — Labor shortages are an issue in almost every industry, but one aerospace manufacturing company in Seattle said employers are overlooking qualified workers. Pioneer Industries operates two manufacturing plants in south Seattle and has many services across Washington state. What sets them apart is that 62% of their manufacturing workforce is currently made up of people who have previously been incarcerated.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

How did FAA nationwide ground stop affect Sea-Tac Airport?

SEATAC, Wash. — Air traffic operations are gradually resuming across the U.S. after a critical overnight system outage forced all domestic departures to pause until Wednesday morning. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a tweet just before 6 a.m. that the agency lifted its nationwide ground stop that caused...
SEATAC, WA
KING 5

