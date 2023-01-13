Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid WorkEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Premieres, Award Winners And Dystopian Love – Seattle Theater Has It Allmixyplix mediaSeattle, WA
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.Cristoval VictorialSeattle, WA
Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth RatesEden ReportsBellevue, WA
Related
Seattle's South Park neighborhood bracing for another king tide after devastating floods
SEATTLE — The South Park community bracing for another king tide in six days. This after the neighborhood is still recovering from devastating floods caused by a king tide, rain runoff, and melting snow in late December. Three weeks ago to the day, Andy Cenarussa’s basement was underwater, now...
Green Lake library branch to undergo seismic upgrades
SEATTLE — The Seattle Public Library's Green Lake Branch will be closed from Feb. 1 through early 2024 as it undergoes a seismic retrofit. A survey by the city's Department of Construction identified the Green Lake Branch, one of three historic Carnegie buildings, as high risk for damage and loss of life during a major earthquake. It was advised the Green Lake branch, University branch and Columbia branch undergo retrofits in the next seven years.
Bellevue to launch free parking program for people living out of their cars
BELLEVUE, Wash. — The City of Bellevue has allocated $450,000 for its Safe Parking Pilot Program in the 2023-2024. The program is aimed at providing a safe place to park for people living out of their vehicles. Nico Quijano, the city's Homelessness Outreach Coordinator, says there's not a certain demographic that would benefit more than others from this program.
Downtown Seattle Nike store closing Friday
Nike is following several other downtown businesses that have recently closed, including multiple Starbucks locations. The store located at 6th Avenue and Pike Street opened in 1996. A sign in the windows of the store posted on Tuesday read, "We look forward to serving you at Nike.com." According to Nike's...
Collision at Auburn gas station causes fire, damages pumps
AUBURN, Wash. — A car crash at an Auburn gas station caused a fire on Tuesday afternoon. At 4:38 p.m., Valley Regional Fire (VRFA) responded to the scene at 15th Street NE and found a truck and a car on fire under the awning, as well as fuel burning on the ground.
Pickleball fever fuels proposal for new license plate design featuring Washington's state sport
TACOMA, Wash. — Washington currently offers 44 special license plates recognizing the military, colleges, orcas and more, but now a new design is being tossed around in the legislature: a special plate honoring Washington's rapidly-growing, official state sport of pickleball. "It’s pretty cool that it started here in 1965,"...
City sues school over water main break that led to Bellevue landslide, home demolition
BELLEVUE, Wash. — The City of Bellevue has sued a private school over a January 2022 water main pipe break that led a neighboring house to slide off its foundation and caused millions of dollars worth of damage. The lawsuit was filed in King County Superior Court this week...
New crisis facility in planning stages for King County
SEATTLE — People most in need of behavioral health care say there's a gap in services that needs to be addressed now. That's why Sound Health just received $5.8 million in funding from the Washington State Department of Commerce to create a new crisis center. Sara Beckmann receives services...
Seattle Children's now offering virtual urgent care services
SEATTLE — Starting on Wednesday, Seattle Children's will offer Virtual Urgent Care services. The new offering could provide convenience to parents and guardians along with potential relief to overwhelmed hospitals and clinics. Throughout the past two and half years - hospitals, including Seattle Children's, reported capacity issues. This is...
Man in critical condition after 2 shot in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — Two men were shot and injured in Renton Monday night, according to the Renton Police Department. One 20-year-old victim is in critical condition with injuries to the "lower extremities," according to police. The other victim, 18, has minor injuries. A witness called 911 at around 9:51...
King County councilmember proposes ban on cashless shops
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A King County councilmember proposed required businesses in the unincorporated parts of the county to accept cash. The move is intended to make sure everyone can buy what they need. Dong Thap Noodles has been in the Chinatown International District for nearly a decade. In...
Sit-down interview with Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell after one year in office
SEATTLE — One year in office as Seattle's Mayor, Bruce Harrell is optimistic about the direction the city is headed. In an exclusive interview with KING 5's Jake Whittenberg and Mimi Jung at Seattle's Northlake Tavern and Pizza House, Harrell insisted he's making headway in the effort to hire more police officers and tamp down on crime in the city where he was raised.
Thousands attend 27th annual 'Tết Festival' in Seattle
SEATTLE — Seattle is ringing in the new year with the beat of its own drum. You may think it’s late to the party, but this celebration is actually starting the festivities early to kick off “Tết,” the Vietnamese New Year, which is just a week away on Sunday, Jan. 22.
Thief steals Tacoma family's car with vital medical wheelchair inside
TACOMA, Wash — A Tacoma family is on a mission to get their stolen car back – more importantly the custom-made medical wheelchair inside – a crucial piece of equipment for their 11-year-old boy. Joey Adams’ son Braylon, 11, was born with a virus, congenital CMV, one...
One dead after Lake Stevens police shooting
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — What began as a carjacking in the Frontier Village shopping center in Lake Stevens ended in a deadly police shooting on Friday. The carjacking was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the shopping center, according to investigators. The suspect drove south on Highway 9 and police pursued.
Seattle manufacturing plant gives second chance to those transitioning out of prison
SEATTLE — Labor shortages are an issue in almost every industry, but one aerospace manufacturing company in Seattle said employers are overlooking qualified workers. Pioneer Industries operates two manufacturing plants in south Seattle and has many services across Washington state. What sets them apart is that 62% of their manufacturing workforce is currently made up of people who have previously been incarcerated.
Suspect accused of shooting 2 people in Renton, 1 in SeaTac held on $3 million bail
RENTON, Wash. — A suspect accused of shooting two people in Renton and one person in SeaTac on Thursday was ordered to be held in jail on $3 million bail, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Prosecutors initially asked to hold the suspect, identified as Mamadou A....
Tacoma Fire calls for more funding over increased EMS calls
TACOMA, Wash. — A trend of has emerged that could be cause for concern for Tacoma Fire, but it’s not just the increased calls that’re concerning, it’s what first responders are being called to do. “We’ve noticed an uptick in our call volume. Notably in 2022,...
How did FAA nationwide ground stop affect Sea-Tac Airport?
SEATAC, Wash. — Air traffic operations are gradually resuming across the U.S. after a critical overnight system outage forced all domestic departures to pause until Wednesday morning. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a tweet just before 6 a.m. that the agency lifted its nationwide ground stop that caused...
Why Bryan Kohberger insanity plea is not possible in Idaho courts
SEATTLE — “I went into complete shock. Absolute complete shock. I couldn’t cry. I couldn’t think,” Kristi Goncalves said on the TV show “Dateline” this past week. The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Idaho murder victims, recounted to “Dateline” the moment...
KING 5
Seattle, WA
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 0