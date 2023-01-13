ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Centre Daily

Fortnite v23.20 Update Adds New Reality Augments: Full Patch Notes Detailed

Epic Games has rolled out the latest update to Fortnite Chapter 4. Version 23.20 sees a variety of new features hit the Battle Royale. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has already offered players some huge changes. Perhaps most notable is the addition of Reality Augments; enhancement perks that players accumulate over a single match. This latest update adds five more augments into rotation, including one that will bestow a treasure map leading to some top loot.
Centre Daily

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Contestants’ Instagram Accounts: How to Follow the Women

Can we chat in the DMs? Fans are prepping their charcuterie boards and printing out their brackets as they await the premiere of The Bachelor season 27. The list of the 32 women competing for Zach Shallcross’ final rose was released in January, and the hopefuls also announced the big news on their respective Instagram accounts. Keep scrolling for more info about all the contestants, their social media handles and more.
Centre Daily

Where to Find Hvergelmir Serpents in Tribes of Midgard: Witch Saga

Tribes of Midgard: Witch Saga launched on Jan. 17 as a free update across all platforms. As part of the new season, players will have new quests to complete during Saga Mode such as gathering Hvergelmir Serpents. With season 4 of Tribes of Midgard now live, players will be exploring...

