Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Lakers: Trading For Rockets Veteran Could Cure What Ails Purple And Gold
To go anywhere in the 2023 postseason, your 19-24 Los Angeles Lakers clearly need more help in two key departments: three-point shooting and defense. Tonight's opposition, the Houston Rockets, has one sharpshooting veteran contributor who could at least assist LA on the long range front. 6'3" shooting guard Eric Gordon,...
Centre Daily
Former Miami Heat Player Markieff Morris Involved In Yet Another On-Court Altercation
It seems on-court altercations seem to follow Brooklyn Nets forward Markieff Morris wherever he goes. On Tuesday, Morris got into a near-skirmish with Jeremy Sochan of the San Antonio Spurs. It began with Morris trying to run through Sochan in the paint. It ended with Sochan putting Morris on the ground with a semi-body slam.
Centre Daily
Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks: 3 Big Things to Watch
The Dallas Mavericks (24-21) play host to the Atlanta Hawks (22-22) on Wednesday in hopes of ending their two-game losing streak. Dallas is coming off back-to-back losses to the Portland Trail Blazers on the road over the weekend with Luka Doncic missing the second contest. However, Doncic, as well as some other reinforcements, should be back in action against the Hawks.
Centre Daily
‘On a Different Level’: Falcons Praise Ravens Trade Candidate Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson owns many titles. He's a former MVP, two-time Pro Bowler and Heisman Trophy winner ... and now, he may be a trade candidate. Better yet, Jackson could be the next Atlanta Falcon - as at least one insider has pinned the Dirty Birds as the leader in the clubhouse for his services and oddsmakers put the Falcons inside the top-3.
Centre Daily
Ben Johnson is Staying with the Detroit Lions
The Carolina boy won't be the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Well, check that, Steve Wilks could still land the job, but not Ben Johnson. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Johnson is informing teams interested in him for their head coaching jobs that he is remaining with the Detroit Lions as the offensive coordinator. Johnson already interviewed with the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts and was scheduled to interview with the Panthers on Wednesday.
Centre Daily
Twins Reportedly Inquired About Trading for Michael A. Taylor
Intra-division trades in Major League Baseball aren't extremely common, and they're oftentimes more difficult to work out than swaps between clubs that don't see each other as often. For the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins, this process reportedly unfolded at least a little bit as of late. Per Dan...
Centre Daily
The Wolverines Landed One Of The Nations Best From The Transfer Portal
It's never an easy task trying to replace the best player at their position in all of college football, but hat's exactly what the Michigan Wolverines were tasked with following the 2022 season. Center Olu Oluwatimi, a graduate student and transfer from Virginia, had one hell of a year during...
Centre Daily
Damar Daily: Hamlin ‘Baby Step’ Details Inside Bills HQ
That is of course the ultimate goal for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin as he rehabs from his near-death experience on that fateful Monday in Cincinnati. The news that Hamlin reports to team headquarters "almost daily," as coach Sean McDermott revealed on Wednesday, is joyful enough for now. As McDermott...
Centre Daily
49ers Coach, ESPN Ex Analyst in Line For Commanders Coordinator Job?
There's been no shortage of names dropped as potential hires to be the next offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders. Some are more based on reality than others. But the point is, the Commanders' search is on and a wide net is being cast by any and all who have an opinion.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Watch LeBron James Throw Down a Huge Slam Against Houston
LeBron James is 38 years old and playing in his 20th season in the NBA. I think sometimes we all forget that. However, that's through no fault of our own. LeBron is playing like he's 25, and doing things that no one has ever done at his age. There are...
Centre Daily
Bills Rewind Bengals Tape? Not So Fast, Says Coach
Before their AFC Divisional tilt in Orchard Park on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills remember that they had an entirely different game plan at the forefront of their minds headed into a a pivotal Week 17 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, Jan. 2. Then, the unimaginable happened, as Bills...
Centre Daily
Report: Sean Payton to Meet With Panthers Owner on Friday
It appears a fourth team is in on the Sean Payton sweepstakes. According to ESPN’s Diana Russini, the former Saints coach and Panthers owner David Tepper will meet Friday in Manhattan. Payton confirmed on Monday he would be speaking with Carolina, the Broncos and the Texans sometime during the...
Centre Daily
Saints’ Assistant Ronald Curry to Serve on Senior Bowl Coaching Staff
New Orleans Saints QB coach and passing game coordinator Ronald Curry has been selected as one of the assistant coaches for the Senior Bowl. Curry will serve as the Offensive Coordinator for the National Team, which will include players like QBs Max Duggan (TCU), Jalen Hall (BYU), and Tulane RB Tyjae Spears.
Centre Daily
Jalen Hurts: ‘I got a bounty on me every week’
PHILADELPHIA - For the first time since Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained SC joint in his throwing shoulder against Chicago on Dec. 18, the Eagles issued an injury report that did not include their star quarterback. That’s not to say Hurts isn’t still dealing with pain but there is no...
Centre Daily
USC Transfer Wide Receiver Kyle Ford Commits to UCLA Football
Even more reinforcements are coming to join the Bruins' receiving corps, this time from just across town. Former USC wide receiver Kyle Ford committed to UCLA football on Tuesday night, he announced on Twitter. Ford was with the Trojans for four seasons before entering the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 12, and he has two years of collegiate eligibility remaining.
Centre Daily
41 Reasons to Not Bet Against Trevor Lawrence This Saturday
When Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars came back from a 27-point deficit to complete the third-largest comeback in NFL postseason history on Saturday, it kept an amazing streak by the quarterback intact. Across three different levels of football in high school, college and now professionally, Lawrence is an incredible 41–0 when playing on Saturdays in his career.
Comments / 0