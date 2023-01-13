The Republicans controlling the Missouri state House have come under heavy fire after they began their new session by tightening a part of the dress code in a way that only affects women. The updated code required women to wear a blazer in the House chamber before it was modified to only require women to cover their arms, meaning that jackets and cardigans will also be allowed. Outraged Democrats called the measure “ridiculous” on Wednesday, according to The Washington Post. Raychel Proudie, a statehouse Democrat, said on the chamber floor that “we are fighting, again, for a woman’s right...

MISSOURI STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO