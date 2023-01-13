ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

maximus decimus meridius
4d ago

I know. Of all the challenges facing Missouri, they chose to address the ever pressing issue of sleeves. I know I will sleep better now.🥴😏

Deena Maiden
4d ago

Bull 💩! Next they will make a law you can’t wear white after Labor Day! Stop the petty 💩 and do some real business like you are being paid to do!!!

Kwaltz91
4d ago

Missouri is honestly the worst state to live in if I wasn’t stuck I’d be out of here

