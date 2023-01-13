NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth M. Murray, 66, a resident of 9 Riverside Drive Extension, Norwood, passed away on January 14, 2023, surrounded by family. Ken was born February 12, 1956, to Mary O’Brien Murray and the late Dean Murray. He was a graduate of Norwood-Norfolk Central School, Class of 1974. Ken worked at St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES at Seaway Tech, Norwood, for 36 years, retiring in 2017. He worked as a Teacher’s Assistant in the Electrical Program and then as a Maintenance Supervisor. Ken enjoyed working with the teachers and assisting them with their maintenance needs. He also liked watching the teachers and students collaborate to complete projects each school year.

