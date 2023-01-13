Read full article on original website
Susan M. Newman, 76, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Susan M. Newman, 76, of S. Hamilton St., passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at her home. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023 from 4:00-6:00pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed...
Paislee Mae Keech, 3 months, of Rodman
RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - Paislee Mae Keech, 3 months, passed away Thursday December 22, 2022 at Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY with her loving parents at her side. Paislee was born on September 19, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY, daughter of Erica Robinson and...
Sharon D. Mack, 75, of Felts Mills
FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Sharon D. Mack, 75, of Felts Mills, NY, passed away January 15, 2023 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center. Born on November 29, 1947 in Gouverneur, NY, daughter of Morris A. and Beatrice (Morse) Klock, she graduated from Gouverneur High School. Sharon then attended college to become a news and cartoon illustrator.
Marjorie K. Slate, 91, of Redwood
REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Marjorie K. Slate, 91, of CR-192, passed away, Friday morning, January 13, 2023 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY. Born on June 19, 1931 in Theresa, NY, she was a daughter of Everette and Julia Harris Thornton and she was a 1950 graduate of Redwood High School.
Michelle E. Adams, 64, formerly of Dexter
FREDONIA, Kansas (WWNY) - Michelle E. Adams, 64, of Fredonia, Kansas and formally of Dexter, New York passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at Fredonia Regional Hospital. Michelle Eileen Adams was born on November 29, 1958, in Watertown, New York, the daughter of Gilbert Lamon and Marion (Walrath) Lamon. She grew up in New York and graduated in 1976 from General Brown High School in Dexter, New York. She later attended Jefferson County Community College in Watertown, New York.
Kenneth M. Murray, 66, of Norwood
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth M. Murray, 66, a resident of 9 Riverside Drive Extension, Norwood, passed away on January 14, 2023, surrounded by family. Ken was born February 12, 1956, to Mary O’Brien Murray and the late Dean Murray. He was a graduate of Norwood-Norfolk Central School, Class of 1974. Ken worked at St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES at Seaway Tech, Norwood, for 36 years, retiring in 2017. He worked as a Teacher’s Assistant in the Electrical Program and then as a Maintenance Supervisor. Ken enjoyed working with the teachers and assisting them with their maintenance needs. He also liked watching the teachers and students collaborate to complete projects each school year.
Jenna L. Bromley, 23, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Jenna L. Bromley, age 23, will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. James Shurtleff officiating. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Frary Funeral Home in Ogdensburg from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Burial will take place in the spring at Notre Dame Cemetery. Jenna passed away on Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, surrounded by her loving family.
Mai L. Longden, 80, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Mai L. Longden, 80, of Briarwood Apartments, passed away early Friday morning, January 13th at River Hospital. She was born November 16, 1942 in Poughkeepsie, NY, daughter of Richard and Kathryn Bartlett Kent. She graduated from Rhinebeck High School, Katherine Gibbs Private School and...
Lori Jo Neumann, 64, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Lori Jo Neumann, 64, of Clayton passed away Wednesday evening, January 11, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Lori Jo was born in Alexandria Bay October 13, 1958, daughter of Floyd C. and Iris J. Reed Waterson. She was a graduate of LaFargeville Central School and had attended SUNY Morrisville. On October 10, 1987 she married Dean M. Neumann at the Omar United Methodist Church with Rev. Richard Barton officiating. Dean died September 28, 2022.
Olney admits mistake - Wrong on tournament count
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A claim by Watertown City Council Member Cliff Olney is being walked back on regarding how many tournaments are signed up to play at the Watertown Golf Club in 2023. Defending his vote for Watertown to do the deal to own the golf course, Olney...
3 vehicle crash on Watertown’s Court Street Bridge
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Winter weather was to blame for several crashes Tuesday throughout the North Country. There were no injuries reported in a three vehicle crash in the City of Watertown on the Court Street Bridge. A car struck a SUV coming from the opposite direction. The driver...
Build a snowman at Frosty Fest
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Arts Council is inviting folks to build a snowman later this month. Arts council executive director Maggie McKenna told us about Frosty Fest, a collaboration with the North Country Children’s Museum and the Potsdam Chamber of Commerce. Watch the video...
Warmer on Tuesday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will increase the clouds tomorrow. Expect clear skies tonight with lows around 10. Tuesday will be cloudy with a light wintry mix. Highs will be in the middle 30′s. Wednesday will be cloudy with some light rain and snow. Highs will be in...
State Police ask for help locating a Jefferson County man
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - New York State Police in Lowville are asking for the public’s help locating a Jefferson County man. Tyler J. Moroughan, 30, was reported missing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, leaving a residence on Champion Street in West Carthage, Jefferson County. Moroughan is 5′9″ tall,...
Jefferson County man killed in UTV crash
RICHLAND, New York (WWNY) - A Mannsville man is dead after a UTV rolled on top of him in Oswego County Monday. State police say it happened around 5 p.m. on an off-road trail near Bishop Road in the town of Richland when 60-year-old James Potter backed the UTV into a tree. The machine rolled over and pinned Potter underneath.
Your Turn: COVID vax mandate, push for more childcare & a dedicated hospice volunteer
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Here are some of your comments about the news from the past week. A judge struck down the mandate for health care workers in New York to get vaccinated against COVID 19. That prompted Matthew John to write: “I hope every nurse, Dr and medical...
Lewis County home destroyed in early morning fire
TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A town of Turin home was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning. Lewis County dispatchers say the fire was called in around 2 a.m. by someone at the 5111 State Route 26 home, which is owned by Clark Miller. The caller reported flames coming out...
Questioning if Watertown City Charter was followed after a refund was issued to a resident
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown City Council will likely fix a mistake Tuesday night after City Manager Ken Mix refunded thousands of dollars to a city resident. At least one council member argues the decision Mix made wasn’t a decision he could make. That it needed a vote from council, and without one, the city didn’t follow its own rule book.
A daughter’s letter finds her mom the dress of her dreams
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “I swore I would never date again,” said Heidi. Heidi Hitchcock is a widow, mother of three, and now a bride-to-be. Her 13 year old daughter Courtney secretly wrote a letter to the bridal shop A Touch of Grace after the store announced it was giving away a wedding gown.
Egg prices continue to climb; restaurant owners adapt to the cost
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - As Avian Flu cases jump, so do the prices of eggs. That makes life difficult for diners where eggs are a mainstay on the menu. “Egg prices are through the roof, but we’re surviving,” said Dawn Lelakowski, Owner of Church Street Diner. According...
