ISP: Mother, 3 children ID’d in fatal Fremont fire
FREMONT, Ind. — Authorities have identified the mother and three children who died in a house fire in northeastern Indiana on Saturday. The Steuben County Coroner’s Office positively identified the victims as 37-year-old Rebecca White, 37, 5-year-old Emmett Freed, 3-year-old Eleanor Freed, and 21-month-old Alaura Freed. Indiana State Police said the four were killed in […]
WNDU
Ladder blamed for causing rollover crash on interstate in northeast Indiana
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say an extension ladder is to blame for a rollover crash on Monday morning in DeKalb County. Troopers responded around 9:30 a.m. to the crash on I-69 just north of the CR11A exit. When they arrived, they found a dump truck on its side blocking northbound traffic and limestone scattered across the road.
WANE-TV
Families of teens sue Fort Wayne gas station where they were shot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The families of the three teens shot at a State Boulevard and Hobson Road gas station in 2021 have filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Quick Stop station and its owners, where police say the fatal encounter with Joseph Bossard began. Anderson Retic and...
ISP: Drugs, fake money found in car driving 25 mph under speed limit
When the trooper spoke to the driver, he smelled raw marijuana coming from the car.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne man arrested after multi-state pursuit
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Fort Wayne is in jail in Ohio, after leading police on a multi-state pursuit. Around 8:30 Saturday night, Indiana State Police notified Williams County, Ohio law enforcement about an eastbound pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on U.S. 20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. ISP terminated their pursuit at the state line.
13abc.com
Two vehicle crash in Fulton Co. sends two to hospital
AMBOY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A two vehicle crash that happened in Fulton County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, the crash occurred on Jan. 17 at the intersection of State Route 64 and County Road T in Amboy Township. OSHP...
963xke.com
thevillagereporter.com
Multi-State Pursuit Ends In Rural West Unity Crash
Millcreek Township – On January 14, 2023, at approximately 8:33PM, Williams County area law enforcement was notified by Indiana State Police of an eastbound motor vehicle pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on US20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. Indiana State Police terminated their pursuit at the state line.
WNDU
Man formally charged in connection with attack, robbery outside University Park Mall
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Formal charges have been filed in a sexual battery and robbery case that reportedly happened outside of University Mall last weekend. 16 News Now previously spoke with the victim, who identified herself as Ariana Simms of Elkhart. She told 16 News Now that she was in the parking lot of the mall with her 4-year-old daughter on Sunday, Jan. 15, when she says a man pulled up next to her, grabbed her, took her money and credit cards, snatched her keys, and allegedly threatened to kill her.
WNDU
ISP: 3 Illinois women arrested for drugs, fake money after driving ‘too slow’ on Indiana Toll Road
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three Illinois women were arrested on suspicion of drug possession and having counterfeit money after an SUV was pulled over on the Indiana Toll Road for “traveling at an unsafe slow speed.”. Troopers pulled the SUV over just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday because...
WANE-TV
Kendallville PD: Suspects posed as delivery drivers ‘for YouTube videos’
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Police investigated a string of reports over the weekend of people posing as delivery drivers and allegedly asking homeowners for personal information, including one incident in Fort Wayne that led to a fight. A Facebook post Saturday said Kendallville Police were receiving calls about people...
inkfreenews.com
Sills Arrested After Domestic Incident
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was recently arrested for her alleged involvement in a May 2022 domestic incident. Katelyn Elizabeth Sills, 24, 1210 Kuder Lane, Warsaw, is charged with domestic battery with a child under 16 present, a level 6 felony; domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a class B misdemeanor.
wfft.com
Bluffton police still searching for missing Fort Wayne woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- It's been about two-and-a-half weeks since Celeste Cuthbert went missing in Bluffton. Police there are still asking for more tips that may lead them to her. Cuthbert was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a darker gray zip up and a black jacket. FOX 55 spoke...
Times-Union Newspaper
Three Join Sheriff’s Office
Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith recently welcomed three new hires to the department. Merit deputy Jacob Anderson, of Warsaw, will be assigned to the patrol division, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. A North Manchester High School graduate, he and his wife, Jennifer, have...
WTHR
WANE-TV
Downtown Fort Wayne eatery bears pain of high egg prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Egg prices have continued to climb into the new year, a trend that was established at the tail end of 2022. According to a report by the United States Department of Agriculture, the average carton of eggs in America was valued at about $4.25 last month.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 10000 block North Turkey Creek Road, Syracuse. Representatives for Marathon Gas Station reported criminal mischief to a building. 7:06 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 3200 block West Hill Lake Road, Claypool. Deborah R. Lackey...
hot1079fortwayne.com
ISP asking for help in US 30 hit and run case
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Officials with the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post are asking for help in finding whoever hit and damaged a US 30 overpass in November. ISP only recently became aware that there was footage of the actual incident. Police say that a semi was...
wfft.com
Two dead, one injured in fiery Fort Wayne crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two people are dead, and one person is hospitalized with serious injuries, after a car crash in southwest Fort Wayne Sunday night. The Allen County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash on Arcola Road, just east of Yellow River Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, where they found two cars in flames.
