MedicalXpress
COVID long-haulers face stigma: Study
High levels of stigma experienced by some COVID long-haulers are associated with more intense symptoms, reduced physical function and loss of employment due to disability, according to newly published research in eClinicalMedicine. Specialists working in Edmonton's Long COVID Clinic began hearing patient stories suggestive of stigma as soon as the...
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Oprah Winfrey's Hashimoto's Disease Diagnosis Explained
For over a decade, Oprah Winfrey has been vocal about her experience with Hashimoto's disease, a condition that has left her experiencing a number of symptoms.
KTBS
The various types of glaucoma and their symptoms
Eyesight is important but easily taken for granted. Few people can imagine life without their eyesight, but hundreds of millions of people across the globe experience compromised vision every year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness worldwide. In fact,...
DeSantis slammed for falsely claiming that people who get the bivalent booster are 'more likely to get infected'
Governor DeSantis has been condemned for falsely claiming that anyone who gets the Covid-19 bivalent booster shoots is more likely to get infected with the new subvariant. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has come under fire for an incorrect assertion that those who acquire the Covid-19 bivalent booster are "more likely to get sick".
verywellmind.com
What Is Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS)?
Restless legs syndrome (RLS), also called Willis-Ekbom Disease, is a neurological disorder that affects how messages are sent from the brain to the legs. It causes an uncontrollable urge to move the legs, usually accompanied by feelings of discomfort. People with RLS often find it difficult to sleep and as...
labroots.com
Blood Pressure Drug and Antioxidant May Treat Long COVID Brain Fog
Two FDA-approved drugs mitigate and may even eliminate brain fog in people with long COVID. The corresponding case report was published in Neuroimmunology Reports. ‘Brain fog’ is a colloquial term that signifies significant, persistent cognitive deficits alongside consistent executive functioning and working memory impairment. Symptoms include lack of mental clarity, poor focus and concentration, memory problems, and more. Currently, there are no treatments for the condition.
verywellmind.com
Is There a Connection Between Anxiety and Brain Fog?
There is a strong correlation between anxiety disorders and brain fog. Either one can cause the other. In other words, anxiety can lead to brain fog, and experiencing brain fog may lead to anxiety. Anxiety can increase brain fog because anxiety will often lead to fixating or worrying about a...
Colitis Versus IBS: What's The Difference?
Colitis and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) are two disorders that affect the digestive system. Both cause gut issues, but there are some important differences.
Healthline
Enterovirus Symptoms: A Comprehensive List
Enterovirus infections often cause no symptoms or mild flu-like symptoms. In rare cases, they can lead to complications with more serious effects. Children and people with weaker immune systems are most at risk. Enteroviruses are a group of viruses from the Enterovirus genus. “Entero” means intestine, which is how these...
EverydayHealth.com
MS Cognitive Symptoms Get Worse With Fatigue
Have you ever felt like you can’t think straight when you’re overly tired or physically fatigued? Sure, a lot of people could say yes to that question, but people with multiple sclerosis (MS) — and in particular, people with progressive forms of the disease — are more likely than most to understand this phenomenon.
Coping With Nicotine Withdrawal Symptoms
MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Giving up nicotine can be a brutal experience that can include everything from physical symptoms, such as headache and nausea, to mood issues, including irritability, anxiety and depression. Yet, it is still possible to get through nicotine withdrawal symptoms with a good plan...
Healthline
Symptoms of a Collapsed Trachea and What They Mean
A collapsed trachea occurs when the cartilage in your throat becomes softer and begins to fall inward. You may be born with it, or it may develop because of a condition, treatment, or injury. A collapsed trachea may be a medical emergency. Prolonged intubation, damage from surgery, chronic infection, GERD,...
Medical News Today
Mild serotonin syndrome symptoms and treatment
Serotonin syndrome is a potentially serious drug reaction. In the early stages of this reaction, people may experience mild serotonin syndrome, which causes symptoms such as tremors, dizziness, and headache. Serotonin syndrome, or serotonin toxicity, happens when a person takes medications that increase serotonin to a dangerously high level. For...
studyfinds.org
Most long COVID cases clear up within a year following mild infections, study reveals
KFAR MALAL, Israel — Most symptoms of long COVID clear up within a year following a mild infection, according to a new study. Researchers in Israel say a relatively mild case of the virus does not lead to substantial long-term illness in most infected people. Their findings, published by The BMJ, show that most symptoms that develop after a mild COVID-19 infection linger for several months, but return to normal within 12 months. Vaccinated people, in particular, were at a lower risk of breathing difficulties — the most common symptom to develop after mild infections.
techaiapp.com
The Least Sexy Nutrient? The 8 Benefits Of Soluble Fiber
Did you know that 95% of Americans don’t even come close to getting the doctor recommended 30 grams of fiber a day? Considering you’d need to eat 3 pounds of baby spinach, 8 cups of blueberries, or 10 bananas to get that 30g of fiber, it makes sense. Alarmingly, processed foods (often a very poor source of fiber) still make up a significant portion of the modern diet.
Medical News Today
What are the early symptoms of relapsing polychondritis?
Early symptoms of relapsing polychondritis include sudden pain in cartilage, ear swelling, joint inflammation, and eye problems. Although polychondritis is not currently curable, treatment helps reduce symptoms. Relapsing polychondritis is a rare inflammatory disorder that affects the cartilage and connective tissue in the body. Researchers are not clear on the...
techaiapp.com
Should We Be Testing Everyone’s DNA?
Kelly Kashmer credits genetic testing with saving her life. In 2014, during a routine medical appointment, a physician’s assistant began asking questions about her relatives and their experiences with cancer. As she mentally climbed her family tree, she recalled her grandmother on her mother’s side, and an aunt, had both been diagnosed with cancer. The details were fuzzy. (She’d later learn that both had died of ovarian cancer.) An aunt on her father’s side, too. But, she reasoned, they were all older than 60 when they were diagnosed. Kashmer was young – only 31 – and busy.
techaiapp.com
Compassion in the details
The late MIT Professor Angelika Amon, renowned for her groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of how chromosomes are regulated and partitioned during cell division, was also beloved among the MIT community for her kind and supportive mentorship of students. An engaged and valued member of the MIT community, Amon passed...
techaiapp.com
Trends to Look Out for in 2023
After closing out a year in which the S&P 500 dropped nearly 20 per cent, Wall Street extended its gloomy demeanour into the start of 2023, with stocks edging lower to start the year amid retreats in some high-profile names. Volatility is likely to remain a big theme for markets this year as economic uncertainty lingers and each data point becomes an opportunity for a clearer picture. Although the pace of rate hikes slowed to 50 basis points in December, the Federal Reserve minutes sent a hawkish signal that they were expected to raise interest rates more times and remain higher for some time until there was enough data to prove that inflation had cooled.
