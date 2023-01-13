ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange

Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
Elon Musk Serves Another 'Population Collapse' Warning As China's Latest Numbers Cause Alarm: 'Massive Danger To Future Of Civilization'

Billionaire Elon Musk reiterated his potential global population collapse warning as the world's most populous country reported its first decline in recent years. What Happened: Musk on Wednesday took to Twitter to once again warn his followers of the declining world population as China's headcount shrank for the first time in six decades last year.
Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoin Warning After BTC’s $21,000 Explosion

A popular trader known for staying steadily bearish throughout 2022 says the latest rallies mean nothing and another leg down is imminent. Pseudonymous trader Capo tells his 703,000 Twitter followers that his bearish outlook hasn’t been invalidated by the market’s big bounce, which has seen Bitcoin (BTC) rally 21%, Ethereum (ETH) 23% and many altcoins explode 30% or more in the past seven days.
Shiba Inu Becomes Top Altcoin Among Ethereum Whales As Crypto Markets Awaken: WhaleStats

The largest Ethereum (ETH) whales are heavily invested in the popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the crypto markets flash signs of life, according to on-chain data. Blockchain-tracking service WhaleStats reports that SHIB is the top altcoin holding among the 1,000 largest ETH whales, excluding ETH itself, the stablecoins Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), and Lido Staked Ether (stETH).
Ripple Executives Offer Their Crypto Predictions for 2023

FinTech Ripple expects 2023 to be the year when cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies genuinely come into their own. According to Ripple’s blog post, they expect the industry to shift away from speculative businesses toward ones that employ crypto technologies to address actual problems and unfulfilled consumer demands. Moreover, they...
