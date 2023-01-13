Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
cryptoglobe.com
XRP: Charlie Gasparino Warns There Will Be a Crypto Bloodbath if SEC Wins Against Ripple
On Tuesday (10 January 2023), Fox Business Senior Correspondent Charlie Gasparino warned that if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) wins its ongoing lawsuit against Ripple, the crypto community would see a bloodbath. As you may remember, on 22 December 2020, the SEC announced that it had...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
Scaramucci Says 'Ninth Circle Of Hell' Reserved For SBF: 'Thought Sam Was Mark Zuckerberg Of Crypto'
SkyBridge Capital managing partner Anthony Scaramucci has spoken openly about the "betrayal" he experienced in the wake of the FTX debacle with Sam Bankman-Fried, someone he previously considered a friend. What Happened: At Casper Lab’s Blockchain Hub event in Davos, Switzerland on Monday, Scaramucci expressed his feelings of betrayal and...
Yes, Elon Musk Is Rich, And So Is Bill Gates: But Who Are The Wealthiest Women In The World?
The battle for "world’s richest person" is always fought between men, but as more women take on leadership and ownership roles in companies, the wealth gap between men and women is slowly closing. The last decade saw several high-ranking businessmen tussle between first, second and third place on the...
Elon Musk's Warning Ahead Of Fed's Feb. 1 Decision: 'Higher The Rates, Harder They Fall'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to recall the Federal Reserve's lowering interest rates in the aftermath of the 2007-09 Great Recession. The billionaire also recounted how his flagship electric vehicle venture received timely help back then. What Happened: Sharing a chart of the Fed funds rate, Musk reflected...
Elon Musk Serves Another 'Population Collapse' Warning As China's Latest Numbers Cause Alarm: 'Massive Danger To Future Of Civilization'
Billionaire Elon Musk reiterated his potential global population collapse warning as the world's most populous country reported its first decline in recent years. What Happened: Musk on Wednesday took to Twitter to once again warn his followers of the declining world population as China's headcount shrank for the first time in six decades last year.
THE CRYPTO CULLING: Thousands of employees are getting the axe as companies face plunging valuations, scandals, and legal turmoil
Several major crypto companies announced layoffs in 2023, while others are facing charges from the SEC as crypto winter shows no signs of thawing yet.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoin Warning After BTC’s $21,000 Explosion
A popular trader known for staying steadily bearish throughout 2022 says the latest rallies mean nothing and another leg down is imminent. Pseudonymous trader Capo tells his 703,000 Twitter followers that his bearish outlook hasn’t been invalidated by the market’s big bounce, which has seen Bitcoin (BTC) rally 21%, Ethereum (ETH) 23% and many altcoins explode 30% or more in the past seven days.
Another Tech Giant Prepares For Major Layoffs, This Time 11,000 Jobs Will Be Cut: Report
Tech giant Microsoft Inc MSFT is preparing to lay off thousands of employees, according to multiple reports. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based company has more than 200,000 employees and will be cutting 11,000 jobs or about 5% of its workforce, according to Sky News, as reported by Reuters. Those cuts will include 6,000 positions in the U.K.
Tesla, Amazon, Moderna, United Airlines, Goldman Sachs: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Heavy Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed mixed on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones falling over 1%, pressured by Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS earnings. The S&P 500 closed marginally lower at 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite ended the session 0.14% higher. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
US Department Of Justice Says It Will Unleash Full Force On Illicit Actors In The Crypto Ecosystem
U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Wednesday the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) will not only target hackers, fraudsters and criminals that mask their profits in cryptocurrency but also unleash its full force on illicit actors and entities that support cyber criminals. As Monaco addressed reporters, she also...
Jim Cramer Urges Investors Not To Dump Traditional, Reliable Stocks: 'It Is So Easy To Panic...'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer told investors not to dump their traditional, reliable stocks following Tuesday’s trading session that saw major Wall Street indices record mixed performances. “It is so easy to panic out of stocks on the first sign of weakness,” Cramer said, according to a CNBC report....
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Becomes Top Altcoin Among Ethereum Whales As Crypto Markets Awaken: WhaleStats
The largest Ethereum (ETH) whales are heavily invested in the popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the crypto markets flash signs of life, according to on-chain data. Blockchain-tracking service WhaleStats reports that SHIB is the top altcoin holding among the 1,000 largest ETH whales, excluding ETH itself, the stablecoins Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), and Lido Staked Ether (stETH).
Biden Administration Paying Americans Thousands of Dollars to Upgrade Their Homes
On Aug. 16, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, directing billions of dollars to Americans looking to upgrade their homes, businesses and cars. One provision of the law allows Americans making less than $150,000 a year to claim a $7,500 tax credit for buying an electric car.
cryptoglobe.com
Ripple Executives Offer Their Crypto Predictions for 2023
FinTech Ripple expects 2023 to be the year when cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies genuinely come into their own. According to Ripple’s blog post, they expect the industry to shift away from speculative businesses toward ones that employ crypto technologies to address actual problems and unfulfilled consumer demands. Moreover, they...
Crypto bank Silvergate reports $1 billion loss as CEO insists ‘our mission has not changed’
The Crypto Winter has hit companies hard across the industry, but the crypto-focused Silvergate Capital has been one of the most significant victims, reporting on Tuesday a net loss of $1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. The California-based bank was founded in 1988 as a savings and loan...
