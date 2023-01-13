Read full article on original website
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Police: North Bower man charged for trespassing at multiple east end locations
SHENANDOAH – A North Bower Street man is in Schuylkill County Prison, accused of defiant trespass at multiple locations on the east end. Joseph A. Velousky, 36, of 116 North Bower, is facing four counts of felony criminal trespass, seven counts of misdemeanor defiant trespass, and two counts of simple trespass for a host of incidents in the past three months.
abc27.com
Berks County woman killed in four-vehicle crash
RUSCOMBMANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Berks County woman was killed in a four vehicle crash after a driver allegedly passed multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 16 around 6:40 a.m. Troopers responded to the crash on Rt. 12 and located a 61-year-old woman deceased in her vehicle.
Both Drivers Ejected, Killed In Rt. 80 Rollover: Pennsylvania State Police
Both drivers were ejected and killed after their vehicles overturned several times on Route 80 in the Poconos Monday afternoon, state police confirmed. Donn Innes, 68, was heading westbound when he collided with Jeffrey Bates, 31, after speeding off of the westbound lane near milepost 291.9 in Tunkhannock Township, Monroe County, around 12:25 p.m., state police said in a press release.
Crews beat back fire at vacant home near Slatington, authorities say
Fire crews responded Tuesday afternoon to a house fire just outside Slatington Borough. The fire was reported shortly before 4 p.m. at 2539 Welshtown Rd. in Washington Township, Lehigh County. Pennsylvania State Police told lehighvallyelive.com the house was vacant and no one was injured. The extent of any damage was...
Three charged for burglary
Middleburg, Pa. — Three people were arrested for a burglary last month in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say they were dispatched shortly after 1 a.m. Dec. 14 to a property on E. Market Road in Franklin Township for a report of a burglary in progress. Troopers arrested Andrew Coleman, 39, and Ruth Gilmore, 28, both of Millersburg, as well as Christopher Lindner, 33, of Herndon. The three individuals...
West Reading Police seek to identify hit and run driver
The West Reading Borough Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run motor vehicle crash in the early morning hours of Christmas Day. The Crash took place on December 25, 2022 at approximately 12:24am in the 300 block Sunset Road...
2 men die after Interstate 80 crash in Monroe County
Two drivers died Monday after being ejected during a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 68-year-old man from Carbon County and 31-year-old man from Montour County were pronounced dead at the crash scene on I-80 West, near mile marker 291.9 in Tunkhannock Township, troopers said.
Police searching for suspect in Luzerne County robbery
WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — Police are searching for a suspect after a robbery in Luzerne County Friday night. White Haven Police say a man robbed the Exxon Mobil gas station along the 500 block of Church Street in the borough around 10 p.m. Friday night. Police say the man...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man found dead near train tracks in Palmerton
PALMERTON, Pa. - A man was found dead in Palmerton, Carbon County. The county coroner said his office was called Monday afternoon to the area of Second Street and Delaware Avenue. A body was found in the area near the train tracks. The coroner did not comment further on who...
Over $700 stolen in Walmart theft, two charged
KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say two men are being charged in a Walmart theft where over $700 worth of items were stolen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 12 around 5:50 p.m., troopers responded to a reported theft at a Walmart in Union County. Police say two men, ages 45 […]
Reading Hospital Nurse Killed In Berks Crash: Report
A Reading Hospital nurse was killed and three additional victims were wounded in a multi-vehicle accident in Berks County early on Monday, Jan. 16, according to a report by WFMZ. The four-car collision occurred on the 3600 block of Pricetown Road at about 6:30 a.m., the outlet wrote. Emergency personnel...
Update: Coroner called to 3-car crash along I-80 in Monroe County
UPDATE: 2 men die after Interstate 80 crash in Monroe County. The Monroe County Coroner’s Office has been called to a wreck involving three vehicles along Interstate 80 west in Tunkhannock Township. A Monroe County 911 dispatch supervisor said the accident, involving three cars, occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m....
Deadly crash on I-80 in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead after a crash in the Poconos Monday, a tragic end to the holiday weekend. Officials say two cars collided just before 12:30 p.m. on Interstate 80 west between the Blakeslee and Lake Harmony exits in Tunkhannock Township. Donn Innes, 68, of...
WOLF
Two car crash in Schuylkill County Friday evening sends two people to the hospital
West Brunswick Township (Schuylkill County) - Two people were flown to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Friday evening, after suffering serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 61 in West Brunswick Township Friday. Troopers with the Schuylkill Haven barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police say the crash happened just...
Pa. woman admits stealing large amount by using former employer’s credit card
SUNBURY – A former human relations administrator for a company that manufactures custom and standard steel roll-off containers has admitted giving herself raises and making thousands of dollars in personal purchases using the firm’s credit card. Jennifer L. Leonard, 51, of Selinsgrove, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Northumberland County...
Suspect steals license plate of out-of-state visitor
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman from Mississippi was shopping when an unknown suspect stole the license plate from her car, police say. The victim's 2023 Kia was parked at Kohl's at Monroe Marketplace just off Routes 11 and 15 around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 6 when the theft occurred, according to state police at Selinsgrove. The plate had a Mississippi registration LLG-3043. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
Alleged grand theft auto suspect arraigned
WILKES-BARRE — A man from Edwardsville was arraigned Tuesday on charges connected to the pursuit of a stolen dump truck in October.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police closed off area of Robeson Township due to domestic disturbance; coroner responded to scene
ROBESON, Pa. - Police closed off an area of Robeson Township, Berks County Saturday afternoon. The coroner was called to the scene a short time later. According to police, a male and female were having a domestic disturbance. The involved male had locked himself in a vehicle, armed with a...
Man, 19, shot in Pennsylvania movie theater dies; suspect sought
Authorities say a man shot in a movie theater in Pennsylvania over the weekend has died of his injuries and a suspect is being sought.
Car crashes into Petco, police investigating
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre Township Fire and Police Departments responded to a crash involving a vehicle striking the Wilkes-Barre Township Petco. At about 5:15 p.m., crews responded to an incident involving a vehicle striking the Wilkes-Barre Township Petco. Officials on scene were able to confirm there were minor injuries in the […]
