Schuylkill County, PA

The Shenandoah Sentinel

Police: North Bower man charged for trespassing at multiple east end locations

SHENANDOAH – A North Bower Street man is in Schuylkill County Prison, accused of defiant trespass at multiple locations on the east end. Joseph A. Velousky, 36, of 116 North Bower, is facing four counts of felony criminal trespass, seven counts of misdemeanor defiant trespass, and two counts of simple trespass for a host of incidents in the past three months.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Berks County woman killed in four-vehicle crash

RUSCOMBMANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Berks County woman was killed in a four vehicle crash after a driver allegedly passed multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 16 around 6:40 a.m. Troopers responded to the crash on Rt. 12 and located a 61-year-old woman deceased in her vehicle.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Both Drivers Ejected, Killed In Rt. 80 Rollover: Pennsylvania State Police

Both drivers were ejected and killed after their vehicles overturned several times on Route 80 in the Poconos Monday afternoon, state police confirmed. Donn Innes, 68, was heading westbound when he collided with Jeffrey Bates, 31, after speeding off of the westbound lane near milepost 291.9 in Tunkhannock Township, Monroe County, around 12:25 p.m., state police said in a press release.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Three charged for burglary

Middleburg, Pa. — Three people were arrested for a burglary last month in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say they were dispatched shortly after 1 a.m. Dec. 14 to a property on E. Market Road in Franklin Township for a report of a burglary in progress. Troopers arrested Andrew Coleman, 39, and Ruth Gilmore, 28, both of Millersburg, as well as Christopher Lindner, 33, of Herndon. The three individuals...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man found dead near train tracks in Palmerton

PALMERTON, Pa. - A man was found dead in Palmerton, Carbon County. The county coroner said his office was called Monday afternoon to the area of Second Street and Delaware Avenue. A body was found in the area near the train tracks. The coroner did not comment further on who...
PALMERTON, PA
WBRE

Over $700 stolen in Walmart theft, two charged

KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say two men are being charged in a Walmart theft where over $700 worth of items were stolen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 12 around 5:50 p.m., troopers responded to a reported theft at a Walmart in Union County. Police say two men, ages 45 […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Reading Hospital Nurse Killed In Berks Crash: Report

A Reading Hospital nurse was killed and three additional victims were wounded in a multi-vehicle accident in Berks County early on Monday, Jan. 16, according to a report by WFMZ. The four-car collision occurred on the 3600 block of Pricetown Road at about 6:30 a.m., the outlet wrote. Emergency personnel...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly crash on I-80 in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead after a crash in the Poconos Monday, a tragic end to the holiday weekend. Officials say two cars collided just before 12:30 p.m. on Interstate 80 west between the Blakeslee and Lake Harmony exits in Tunkhannock Township. Donn Innes, 68, of...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect steals license plate of out-of-state visitor

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman from Mississippi was shopping when an unknown suspect stole the license plate from her car, police say. The victim's 2023 Kia was parked at Kohl's at Monroe Marketplace just off Routes 11 and 15 around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 6 when the theft occurred, according to state police at Selinsgrove. The plate had a Mississippi registration LLG-3043. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
SELINSGROVE, PA
WBRE

Car crashes into Petco, police investigating

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre Township Fire and Police Departments responded to a crash involving a vehicle striking the Wilkes-Barre Township Petco. At about 5:15 p.m., crews responded to an incident involving a vehicle striking the Wilkes-Barre Township Petco. Officials on scene were able to confirm there were minor injuries in the […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA

