wrestletalk.com
WWE Raw Star Has A Reputation For Missing Flights
WWE Raw star Dominik Mysterio has admitted that he has a reputation for missing flights to get to WWE events. Dominik recently spoke on the K100 podcast about his WWE career so far. Despite only wrestling for the company for a few years, Dominik has seen the management teams change...
wrestletalk.com
Undertaker Return To WWE Television Revealed
The Undertaker has just been revealed to be returning to WWE television, find out when you can catch the Dead Man back on Raw. On tonight’s edition of WWE Raw (January 16) a major announcement about a future appearance from the Undertaker. Fitting that the Phenom reappear for a...
wrestletalk.com
MJF Breaks Character With Message Supporting Fellow AEW Star
AEW World Champion MJF broke character to support a fellow AEW star in a now-deleted tweet. MJF almost always posts on social media in character, making it all the more interesting when he doesn’t. On the January 13 edition of AEW Rampage, Anna Jay & Tay Melo battled Ruby...
wrestletalk.com
New Clue To Identity of WWE’s Uncle Howdy Revealed
The true identity of Uncle Howdy has been revealed by a WWE fan who encountered the character backstage at the January 9 WWE Raw. WWE fan Chloe Canterbury, host of the What’s Up, WWE Universe? podcast, revealed some interesting tidbits of information, saying:. “Then, Uncle Howdy walks by, and...
wrestletalk.com
Uncle Howdy’s Status For January 16 WWE Raw Revealed
In recent weeks, the mysterious Uncle Howdy has made appearances on Raw and SmackDown. Howdy appeared on last week’s (January 9) episode of Raw, confronting Alexa Bliss after her vicious attack on Bianca Belair the week prior. While the identity of Uncle Howdy has not been officially revealed, former...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Makes Big Decision On Future Of Two Championships
Find out what Triple H has decided regarding the future of two championships in WWE as the WrestleMania season is nearly here!. According to today’s (January 16) Observer Daily Update, penned by Dave Meltzer, a decision for the time being on the future of the WWE Tag Team Championships.
wrestletalk.com
Update On If Vince McMahon Return Affects The Rock WrestleMania Plans
An update has emerged on whether Vince McMahon returning to WWE could affect plans for the Rock to make his own comeback for WrestleMania. For what seems like an eternity, the idea has been The Rock vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood (WrestleMania 39) this coming April, but it’s all dependent on whether The Rock can fit it into his schedule.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Addresses Popular Faction Reunion Rumors
Axel Tischer (fka WWE’s Alexander Wolfe) has addressed rumors about Eric Young potentially returning to WWE, and a possible SAnitY reunion. With numerous stars returning to WWE under the Triple H regime, it has been heavily speculated that the members of the former WWE faction SAnitY will soon re-join the company.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Provides Update On WWE Creative Status During Raw Talent Meeting
With Vince McMahon returning to the WWE Board of Directors last week, the entire landscape of the company has been shaken up. Stephanie McMahon resigned from her position as the co-CEO of the company on Tuesday evening (January 10), leaving Nick Khan as the sole CEO of the company. With...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Teases Bobby Lashley Confrontation At Royal Rumble
Former WWE star Chris Masters has commented on his potential WWE return, ahead of his tease about a comeback at Royal Rumble 2023. Many surprising names often show up for Royal Rumble matches. Masters previously took to Twitter to hint that he could be one of the former WWE names slated to compete at this year’s event.
wrestletalk.com
Rising Star Made WWE In Ring Debut Without Contract
WWE Raw star Dominik Mysterio has revealed that he wrestled his in-ring debut at SummerSlam 2020 without a contract with the company. Dominik notably went one-on-one with Seth Rollins at the August 23, 2020 event in his first match with WWE. Speaking on K100 w/ Konnan & Disco, Dominik revealed...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Discusses How His Faction Came Together
An AEW star has discussed how his faction came together. Despite only being in the business for six years, Bishop Kaun has made an impact across the professional wrestling world. In four years with Ring of Honor, Kaun became a member of Shane Taylor Promotions and won the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships with Taylor and Moses.
wrestletalk.com
Current NWA Champion Interested In Joining WWE
NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille has revealed that she’s interested in signing with WWE in the future. Speaking on the Insiders Edge: A Pro Wrestling Podcast, Kamille noted that she loves the NWA, but admitted that even Billy Corgan knows that she doesn’t want the promotion to be her home forever.
wrestletalk.com
MMA Rules Bout Set For Upcoming NJPW Event
An MMA rules bout has been announced for the New Japan Pro-Wrestling The New Beginning In Nagoya show on Sunday (January 22). At the event, Great-O-Khan will challenge for Shingo Takagi’s KOPW Provisional Title. As usual, fans got the opportunity to vote on the match stipulation. Great-O-Khan’s proposed stipulation...
wrestletalk.com
Big E Reacts To Long-Time WWE Name’s Departure
Former WWE Champion Big E has now reacted to the AEW departure of former WWE Vice President of Communications Adam Hopkins. Earlier today (January 17) Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that Hopkins is gone from WWE. Details surrounding his departure are currently unclear. Hopkins had been with WWE since...
wrestletalk.com
Former WCW Star Discusses His Career Resurgence
A former WCW star has discussed his career resurgence. Crowbar, also known as Devin Storm, has worked all over the pro wrestling landscape with stints in WWF, WCW, ECW and TNA, among other promotions. His list of accolades includes being a former WCW Cruiserweight Champion and former WCW Tag Team Champion.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling has officially announced the signing of ex-WWE star Santino Marella, following the former Intercontinental Champion’s appearance at Hard To Kill 2023. At the January 13 pay-per-view, Marella was introduced as the Director of Authority. With his new role, Marella restarted the Digital Media Championship bout after the...
wrestletalk.com
Former Champion Returns To The Ring At IMPACT Tapings January 14
A former WWE and IMPACT champion made her return to the ring at the January 14 IMPACT Wrestling TV taping. Following the January 13 Hard To Kill pay-per-view, IMPACT held a set of TV tapings in the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Georgia. Spoilers from the taping are on the...
wrestletalk.com
Major Changes To WWE PPV Structure Upon Company Sale?
Could major changes be made to the way WWE structures its Premium Live Event business model when the company is sold?. When the WWE Network was launched in 2014/2015, the company shifted focus to promoting its major events as an incentive to subscribe to the Network rather than buying them separately on a literal pay-per-view basis (hence why they’re called Premium Live Events now).
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Recalls Being Told To Smile More
WWE Raw star Dominik Mysterio has revealed the advice he was given when he first started performing with WWE. After numerous appearances for the company, Dominik made his in-ring debut at WWE SummerSlam 2020, losing to Seth Rollins in singles action. Dominik wrestled alongside his father Rey Mysterio for a...
